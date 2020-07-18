Rent Calculator
All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like 325 E 46th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
325 E 46th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
325 E 46th Street
325 East 46th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
Brookside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
325 East 46th Street, Tulsa, OK 74105
Brookside
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute Brookside bungalow w/ 3 beds & 1 bath. Open concept living area & formal dining w/ built-in corner hutch.
Remodeled kitchen. Refinished hardwoods & fresh paint. Gathering Place & shopping/dining district nearby.
$1250/mo + $1250/sec deposit. NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 325 E 46th Street have any available units?
325 E 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tulsa, OK
.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tulsa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 325 E 46th Street have?
Some of 325 E 46th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 325 E 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 E 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 E 46th Street pet-friendly?
No, 325 E 46th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tulsa
.
Does 325 E 46th Street offer parking?
Yes, 325 E 46th Street offers parking.
Does 325 E 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 E 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 E 46th Street have a pool?
No, 325 E 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 E 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 325 E 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 E 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 E 46th Street has units with dishwashers.
