/
/
/
brookside
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
109 Apartments for rent in Brookside, Tulsa, OK
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$749
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
15 Units Available
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
83 Units Available
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$445
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
957 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
69 Units Available
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,270
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
3 Units Available
Brookwood Apartments
1340 E 48th Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
884 sqft
Brookwood apartment homes provides a beautiful escape from everyday endeavors .
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3538 S Utica Ave
3538 South Utica Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2221 sqft
- Beautiful Remodel in the HEART OF MIDTOWN! Gorgeous refinished hardwoods, new paint, new SS appliances, new granite counter tops, new tile & carpet. Family room off kitchen w/decorative FP.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2144 E. 31st St.
2144 East 31st Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2004 sqft
2144 E. 31st St. Available 08/07/20 Midtown Beauty! - Newly refinished floors, all fresh paint inside. Located close to Brookside, Utica Square and the Gathering Place. 3 bed, 2 full bath, fireplace, built-ins, formal dining.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1631 E 43rd Place
1631 East 43rd Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1713 sqft
Cute Midtown Charmer w/ lots of open space. Kitchen/dining and two family areas. One with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, the other with a lot of natural light. Both rooms have access to patio.
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1314 East 35th Place
1314 East 35th Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2500 sqft
1314 East 35th Place Available 09/05/20 Beautiful Brookside SMART HOME now available! - This incredible, luxury smart home boasts lutron lighting and shades that automatically open and close according to the schedule you set, fully Apple Home wired
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
325 E 46th Street
325 East 46th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1095 sqft
Cute Brookside bungalow w/ 3 beds & 1 bath. Open concept living area & formal dining w/ built-in corner hutch. Remodeled kitchen. Refinished hardwoods & fresh paint. Gathering Place & shopping/dining district nearby. $1250/mo + $1250/sec deposit.
1 of 15
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
4690 S. Troost Ave.
4690 South Troost Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Charming Midtown Home With New Updates! - 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage with peaceful fenced in backyard. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors compliment the spacious living area and great layout! All appliances included.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3820 S Detroit Avenue
3820 South Detroit Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
817 sqft
Close to Brookside & Riverparks! Updated 2 bedroom home with hardwoods & tile floors. Kitchen has granite countertops & all appliances remain w/home incl washer & dryer. Backyard features privacy fencing & a 2 level deck for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Brookside
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
6 Units Available
Atlanta Terrace
2442 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$430
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$500
2 Bedrooms
$600
600 sqft
When you reside at Atlanta Terrace Apartments, you can expect to feel at home. To accommodate your lifestyle, we offer spacious and affordable apartment homes varying from an efficiency to a two-bedroom townhome; we have something for everyone.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated March 24 at 08:35pm
4 Units Available
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have in unit laundry and patio or balcony. Located just a short drive from shopping and dining of downtown Tulsa. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2161 South Owasso Place
2161 South Owasso Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1946 sqft
2161 South Owasso Place Available 08/15/20 21st & Peoria!!! LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, 2 car garage home located at 21st & Peoria near Woodward Park!! Available for an August move in.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2223 E. 55th Place
2223 East 55th Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2318 sqft
Newly Renovated Condo With Secure Gate Access! - 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage. Newly painted with new appliances included. Open kitchen floor plan with fireplace and adjoining private courtyard.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5148 S Wheeling Avenue
5148 South Wheeling Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$650
729 sqft
Quiet 1 Bedroom Duplex, large trees, Washer Dryer hook ups, Sorry NO PETS. $650 monthly with $500 Deposit. need bank account for auto drafts.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2109 E 25th Pl
2109 East 25th Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
4000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Executive Midtown Tulsa Home - Property Id: 318685 Executive Midtown Home designed by famous Tulsa Architect John Brooks Walton. Huge Master, Office, Dining Room, Family Room, Wetbar, Formal Living/Great Room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1033 E 57th Pl #18
1033 East 57th Place, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
1088 sqft
1033 E 57th Pl #18 Available 08/07/20 Darling Gathering Place Brookside Townhouse - Gated Community - 1 bedroom 1.
Results within 5 miles of Brookside
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
26 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
13 Units Available
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$780
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
907 sqft
This high-rise apartment community is newly renovated to include updated kitchens and modern features. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center with yoga and spin classes, and an outdoor kitchen. Near the downtown area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Trenton Terrace Apartments
1420 S Trenton Ave E, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Trenton Terrace Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
57 Units Available
Westminster Apartments
4858 S 78th East Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$801
1369 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Apartments! Beautifully renovated interiors and convenient location make Seminole Ridge Apartments a great place to call home. Professional management and genuine friendliness make it a place youll love.