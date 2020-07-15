/
Tulsa University
25 Apartments For Rent Near Tulsa University
Cherry Steet
The Trenton Terrace Apartments
1420 S Trenton Ave E, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Trenton Terrace Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Tulsa
410 West 7th Street
410 West 7th Street, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,295
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Beautiful fully furnished high-rise condo overlooking downtown. 1 bed/1 bath.
Renaissance
1136 South Florence Avenue
1136 South Florence Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1 sqft
This spacious, cozy home is located in fabulous midtown Tulsa, close to University of Tulsa, Expo Center, hospitals, dining, parks, downtown, Trader Joes, entertainment and more! Daily, weekly and monthly rentals! (Daily $99.00, weekly $695.00).
Florence Park
1644 South Columbia Place
1644 South Columbia Place, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1000 sqft
This spacious, 1BR 1000 sq ft cozy apartment is located in fabulous midtown Tulsa, close to the University of Tulsa, Expo Center, Cherry St, dining, parks, downtown, entertainment and more!.
Kendall-Whittier
2437 E 7th St S
2437 East 7th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1555 sqft
3/2/2 Craftsman Style Home! New! New! New! - This charming home has the classic craftsman look with all the modern features of a new home. It is a three bedroom, two full bath home full of amenities. - LOCATION.
Florence Park
1506 S Florence Pl
1506 South Florence Place, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3100 sqft
Please read everything before contacting us . For rent and rent 2 own options Newly renovated home in Florence Park (Tulsa, Oklahoma) available for Rent to Own with Option Deposit.
North Evanston Place
1607 N Lewis Place
1607 North Lewis Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$585
1100 sqft
1607 N Lewis Place Available 07/20/20 SECTION 8 WELCOME - NEWLY RESTORED - 2 BEDROOM - HARDWOOD FLOORS - This newly restored 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom offers: Central Heat and Air Beautiful dark stained hardwood floors Porch Fenced back yard A nicely
Independence Heights
2863 E Admiral Pl
2863 East Admiral Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Completely updated house!! This house is available from 08/01/2020 2 Beds and one Bath, Deck, 8" Fenced yard, 9' high ceiling, hardwood floors and a big backyard. New roof, New HVAC.
3732 E 30th St
3732 East 30th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1178 sqft
3732 E 30th St Available 08/01/20 Midtown Bungalow With Beautiful Hardwood Floors & Lots Of Natural Light! - Converted garage could be a second living or office. Covered back patio, adorable front porch. Available 8/1/20.
Florence Park
1640 S. Evanston Ave.
1640 South Evanston Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1332 sqft
1640 S. Evanston Ave. Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Updated Home In Florence Park! - Red brick, original hardwood floors, updated kitchen, 2 car detached garage. Lanier and Edison schools.
2109 E 25th Pl
2109 East 25th Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
4000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Executive Midtown Tulsa Home - Property Id: 318685 Executive Midtown Home designed by famous Tulsa Architect John Brooks Walton. Huge Master, Office, Dining Room, Family Room, Wetbar, Formal Living/Great Room.
Florence Park South
3142 E 21st St
3142 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
Florence Park South - 2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Garage, Fenced Yard! Large Kitchen! - AWESOME Location! FLORENCE PARK! This duplex, (east side, 3142 E 21st Street) is CUTE as a button! 2 bedrooms with extra storage over the closet in each bedroom, retro tile
Renaissance
1227 1/2 S Gary Ave
1227 1/2 S Gary Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$550
Available 08/01/20 Newly updated Studio apartment. Available from 08/01/2020 Semi Furnished! Close to TU !! Close to Downtown!! Great for Single occupant. with extra Storage room (RLNE2369940)
Florence Park
1520 S Columbia Pl
1520 South Columbia Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1206 sqft
Close to TU and Move In Ready! - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom w/ detached spacious storage garage. Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Sequoyah
4650 East Independence St
4650 East Independence Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1120 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home / Zero Deposit Available / - his Beautiful Home is Waiting for YOU!!! Fully Fenced and Landscaped!! Come see this Gorgeous 3 bedroom home with wonderful curb appeal.
Downtown Tulsa
310 E. 1st St 410
310 East 1st Street, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$995
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Downtown Studio - Property Id: 312969 Downtown Tulsa Apartments - Jacobs Lofts are Tulsa's premier loft apartment option.
Downtown Tulsa
625 S. Elgin Ave
625 South Elgin Avenue, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$695
450 sqft
Coliseum Apartments - Affordable Downtown Living - Property Id: 222759 Originally constructed in 1925, the Coliseum has been in the heart of Tulsa for over 90 years.
Fair Park
3811 E 15th St A
3811 East 15th Street, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$745
600 sqft
This great unit has been fully remodeled with brand new flooring, paint and appliances. Nice solid surface flooring throughout with a lovely tiled tub surround in bathroom. Updated fixtures and new appliances and fixtures.
Maxwell
1242 North Braden Avenue
1242 North Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$825
984 sqft
ZERO SECURITY DEPOSIT / 3 BED 1 BATH / NEWLY REMODELED - This Beautiful Home is Waiting for YOU!!! It offers large kitchen and living areas, washer and dryer connections. Year-round access to Maxwell Park. Dogs welcome, Sorry no cats allowed.
Maxwell
5108 East Easton Street
5108 East Easton Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
727 sqft
Cute bungalow ready to move in immediately - Come check out this 2/1 bungalow, ready for immediate move-in! Ask us about zero security deposit program. Property has fully fenced back yard and a spacious kitchen.
Kendall-Whittier
2627 E 2nd Street
2627 East 2nd Street, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1490 sqft
Cute 4 bedroom 2 bath with hardwoods. Close to University of Tulsa, shopping & entertainment. Large fenced yard with mature trees. Unusual find in Kendall Whittier area. Storm Cellar.
Kendall-Whittier
2235 East 10th Street
2235 East 10th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1352 sqft
Mother Road Market Bungalow - Beautifully updated home close to hwys and downtown. Closet to QT, shopping and nightlife. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops. A must see. Across the street from Mother Road Market.
Crutchfield
728 N Saint Louis Avenue
728 North Saint Louis Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
1124 sqft
Owner has completely remodeled the interior, they will be putting siding on. Hardwood floors have been refinished, fresh paint. Across the street from the Outsiders house.
Fair Park
1228 S Indianapolis Ave
1228 South Indianapolis Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1693 sqft
- Newly refurbished 3 bed, 2 bath home in Harvard Heights. Lots of windows for natural light. New central H&A. Master has private bath & space for an office. Walk to Univ of Tulsa. Knotty pine mudroom has stairs to basement & attaches to kitchen.