Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM

54 Apartments for rent in Tulsa, OK with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
23 Units Available
Silver Creek
10710 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$488
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Silver Creek Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
22 Units Available
Riverview
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,145
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
1033 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1401 sqft
This downtown community offers garage parking, gated access, three elevators and concierge services. Apartments include granite countertops, private balconies and wood plank flooring. Utica Square, Maple Park and the Arkansas River are all within eyesight.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
11 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$760
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Woodland Oaks
7142 S 92nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$613
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
1011 sqft
Great location next to shopping, entertainment and major roads. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwashers, fireplace and wood plank flooring. Community features two lighted tennis courts, grilling station and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$745
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Creek Turnpike. Floor plans feature huge walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. Select apartments offer computer desks, built-in bookcases and island kitchens. Coffee bar, clubhouse, gym and outdoor swimming pool on site.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
17 Units Available
Sun Meadow
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$814
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
28 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$727
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$862
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1118 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
Brookside
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$749
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
25 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$755
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
19 Units Available
South Peoria
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$479
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
900 sqft
Welcome to The View @ Riverside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
22 Units Available
Brookside
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,205
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$860
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium, pet-friendly apartments on the southern edge of Meadowbrook Country Club. Saltwater swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Garage, courtyard, clubhouse and internet access. Just minutes from Tulsa Community College.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 8 at 02:15pm
5 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Located steps from shops and restaurants. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
9 Units Available
Villa Grove
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
6 Units Available
Cedarcrest
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated February 10 at 03:49pm
1 Unit Available
Avignon Townhomes
1902 E 74th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1958 sqft
Large three-bedroom townhomes with double vanities, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a sport court and on-site laundry facilities. Near Victory Christian School.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 24 at 08:35pm
4 Units Available
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have in unit laundry and patio or balcony. Located just a short drive from shopping and dining of downtown Tulsa. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4630 E 68th St #287
4630 East 68th Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
1102 sqft
Great Condo close to St. Francis! - Spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo. Fully furnished with fridge, new stove and washer/dryer for your use. Newly painted interior. Jenks school district (RLNE5849018)

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
415 E Oklahoma St
415 East Oklahoma Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Full New Remodel!!! New Floor Plan!!! Open Concept!!! Quiet neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Independence Heights
2863 E Admiral Pl
2863 East Admiral Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Completely updated house!! This house is available from 08/01/2020 2 Beds and one Bath, Deck, 8" Fenced yard, 9' high ceiling, hardwood floors and a big backyard. New roof, New HVAC.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Tulsa
310 E. 1st St 410
310 East 1st Street, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$995
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Downtown Studio - Property Id: 312969 Downtown Tulsa Apartments - Jacobs Lofts are Tulsa's premier loft apartment option.

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Ridge
1913 East 50th Street North
1913 East 50th Street North, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1237 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home, Zero Deposit Available - Newly Renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home move-in ready. Newly painted, new flooring in kitchen and laundry room, fenced in yard, and much more. NO pets allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Renaissance
3113 E 12th St
3113 East 12th Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
Beautifully Spacious Remodeled Rental Home! - Move-In Ready!! 2 bed and 2 bath! Beautifully spacious recently remodelled rental home. Newer laminate hardwood floors & tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom with remodelled master bathroom.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9303 E 81st St
9303 East 81st Street, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location! Enjoy lovely sunset views from the balcony! You also can rent the whole place for $1595.00 Special pricing for Cancer treatment patients. Quiet, luxury apartment on the top floor of gated community.

July 2020 Tulsa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tulsa Rent Report. Tulsa rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tulsa rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Tulsa rents held steady over the past month

Tulsa rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tulsa stand at $652 for a one-bedroom apartment and $842 for a two-bedroom. Tulsa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Tulsa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tulsa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tulsa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tulsa's median two-bedroom rent of $842 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Tulsa's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tulsa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Tulsa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

