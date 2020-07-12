/
176 Apartments for rent in Park Plaza East III & IV, Tulsa, OK
11 Units Available
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$760
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
5 Units Available
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Located steps from shops and restaurants. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk in closets, and dishwasher.
3 Units Available
Cimarron
13201 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cimarron Apartments is the perfect location! Positioned one block east of 31st and 129th, it is just minutes away from I-44, I-244, Highway 51, and Highway 169. The Cimarron is situated between Spartan School of Aeronautics and Rhema.
1 Unit Available
12934 E 31st Court
12934 E 31st Ct, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1534 sqft
Spacious two bedroom, two bath duplex with two car attached garage. Lawn care provided! NO PETS
1 Unit Available
3430 S 116th E Pl
3430 South 116th East Place, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1328 sqft
Updated, clean and ready to go! Lots of storage and fresh new look! Covered patio and storage buildings complete a great backyard! Register for a showing today!
Results within 1 mile of Park Plaza East III & IV
23 Units Available
Silver Creek
10710 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$488
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Silver Creek Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
8 Units Available
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boca Vista Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
Sugar Plum Creek Apartments
10149 E 32nd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$599
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sugar Plum Creek Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
26 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
2401 W Omaha St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$920
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1339 sqft
Prime location on the corner of Omaha and Aspen, this community features a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and fire pit/social area. Apartments have private entryways and nine-foot ceilings.
1 Unit Available
Belmont Park Town Homes
11310 E 23rd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$815
1085 sqft
Great location close to major roads and nearby shopping and dining. Remodeled homes feature new carpet, appliances, windows, paint and more. Every unit has a full size washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
3224 N. Oak Ave.
3224 North Oak Avenue, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2030 sqft
FOR RENT - MUST SEE!! Battle Creek Home On 15th Fairway! - Home Features: Some Stained Concrete Flooring, Double Sided Fireplace In Living Room & Kitchen. Office w/ Vaulted Ceiling. Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances and Breakfast Nook. Formal Dining.
1 Unit Available
3020 S 140th East Avenue
3020 South 140th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1545 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home in Eastland Acres. Beamed living with decorative Fireplace. Additional slab on side of house to park your 3rd vehicle. Never leased, so be the first!
1 Unit Available
17410 E 43rd Pl
17410 E 43rd Pl S, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2207 sqft
Dawson-The bright, spacious plan is filled with innovative design, including a front bedroom perfect for an in-law or guest suite. A flex room can be customized as a formal dining, office or playroom.
Results within 5 miles of Park Plaza East III & IV
29 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$727
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$862
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1118 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
24 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$760
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
15 Units Available
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$730
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1247 sqft
Enjoy the outdoors with your own balcony or patio featured in every unit. Amenities include package receiving, sauna and pool. Easy access to U.S. Highway 64 with proximity to Cinemark movie theater.
14 Units Available
Woodland Oaks
7142 S 92nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$613
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
1011 sqft
Great location next to shopping, entertainment and major roads. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwashers, fireplace and wood plank flooring. Community features two lighted tennis courts, grilling station and fitness center.
57 Units Available
Westminster Apartments
4858 S 78th East Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$801
1369 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Apartments! Beautifully renovated interiors and convenient location make Seminole Ridge Apartments a great place to call home. Professional management and genuine friendliness make it a place youll love.
18 Units Available
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
18 Units Available
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$519
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
960 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.
7 Units Available
The Woods at 79th
1563 S 79th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$639
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
1400 sqft
The Woods @ 79th Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma area, is close to S. Memorial Drive and E. 16th Street, near Mingo Valley. Built with you in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and entertainment.
17 Units Available
The Shoreline
9601 E 21st Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$495
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
955 sqft
Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes is Tulsa, Oklahomas largest lakeside apartment community. We are located on a beautiful 22-acre lake with glistening waterscapes, waterfowl, and breathtaking sunsets ready to welcome you home.
28 Units Available
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
6 Units Available
Lakeside Place
2186 S 99th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$469
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
925 sqft
Lakeside Place Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is an apartment community comfortably nestled along a peaceful waterfront setting.