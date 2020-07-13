107 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tulsa, OK

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Avery Park
4111 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
934 sqft
Welcome Home to Avery Park! We are an ALL BILLS PAID Community! Conveniently located on E 51st street in Tulsa near great restaurants, shops, and grocery stores.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Ridge
11100 E 96th St S, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$899
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Ridge Apartments is the luxury community you’ve been searching for. Our brand-new, spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are available in a number of unique floor plans.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
187 Units Available
Riverview
The Cosmopolitan
1717 Riverside Dr, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,186
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,366
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1224 sqft
Voted #1 Best New Development by Oklahoma's Magazine's Best of the Best for 2020! We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
19 Units Available
South Peoria
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$479
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
900 sqft
Welcome to The View @ Riverside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
22 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$470
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 8 at 02:15pm
5 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Located steps from shops and restaurants. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
14 Units Available
Kensington
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Park Villas Apartments
4974 South 76th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$659
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
3 Units Available
Brookside
Brookwood Apartments
1340 E 48th Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
884 sqft
Brookwood apartment homes provides a beautiful escape from everyday endeavors .
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$715
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$808
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Wimbledon Place
7605 E 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$619
928 sqft
WELCOME HOME LUXURY LIVING… AT A PRICE UNMATCHED
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Villa Grove
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
6 Units Available
South Peoria
Atlanta Terrace
2442 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$430
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$500
2 Bedrooms
$600
600 sqft
When you reside at Atlanta Terrace Apartments, you can expect to feel at home. To accommodate your lifestyle, we offer spacious and affordable apartment homes varying from an efficiency to a two-bedroom townhome; we have something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Cedarcrest
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
3 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
Cimarron
13201 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cimarron Apartments is the perfect location! Positioned one block east of 31st and 129th, it is just minutes away from I-44, I-244, Highway 51, and Highway 169. The Cimarron is situated between Spartan School of Aeronautics and Rhema.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Burning Tree
Coventry Park
8120 E 63rd Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$99 FIRST MONTH!!! - You will love this large 1br/1ba floorplan with w/d connections, spacious closets, and a cozy patio! (RLNE5145115)
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 23 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Park Town Homes
11310 E 23rd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$815
1085 sqft
Great location close to major roads and nearby shopping and dining. Remodeled homes feature new carpet, appliances, windows, paint and more. Every unit has a full size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated March 3 at 09:16pm
2 Units Available
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$969
1376 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sydney Court Townhomes in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated February 10 at 03:49pm
1 Unit Available
Avignon Townhomes
1902 E 74th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1958 sqft
Large three-bedroom townhomes with double vanities, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a sport court and on-site laundry facilities. Near Victory Christian School.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 24 at 08:35pm
4 Units Available
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have in unit laundry and patio or balcony. Located just a short drive from shopping and dining of downtown Tulsa. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated October 17 at 02:35pm
6 Units Available
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$585
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
890 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex that has an enclosed dog run. Units feature separate dining room, bathtub, and ample living space. Located just minutes from the BA Expressway for commuters.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Hoover
5746 E. 28th St.
5746 East 28th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1240 sqft
5746 E. 28th St. Available 07/15/20 Move In Ready! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is centrally located. Original hardwood floors throughout, neutral paint large picture window in the front.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Florence Park
1640 S. Evanston Ave.
1640 South Evanston Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1332 sqft
1640 S. Evanston Ave. Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Updated Home In Florence Park! - Red brick, original hardwood floors, updated kitchen, 2 car detached garage. Lanier and Edison schools.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Maple Ridge Historic District
2161 South Owasso Place
2161 South Owasso Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1946 sqft
2161 South Owasso Place Available 08/15/20 21st & Peoria!!! LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, 2 car garage home located at 21st & Peoria near Woodward Park!! Available for an August move in.

July 2020 Tulsa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tulsa Rent Report. Tulsa rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tulsa rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Tulsa rents held steady over the past month

Tulsa rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tulsa stand at $652 for a one-bedroom apartment and $842 for a two-bedroom. Tulsa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Tulsa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tulsa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tulsa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tulsa's median two-bedroom rent of $842 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Tulsa's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tulsa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Tulsa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

