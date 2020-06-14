Apartment List
/
OK
/
tulsa
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:16 PM

59 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tulsa, OK

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$710
778 sqft
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
4 Units Available
Avery Park
4111 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
490 sqft
Welcome Home to Avery Park! We are an ALL BILLS PAID Community! Conveniently located on E 51st street in Tulsa near great restaurants, shops, and grocery stores.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Burning Tree
8 Units Available
Coventry Park
8120 E 63rd Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$545
425 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coventry Park in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Kensington
23 Units Available
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
20 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$905
889 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Woodland Oaks
7142 S 92nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$593
725 sqft
Great location next to shopping, entertainment and major roads. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwashers, fireplace and wood plank flooring. Community features two lighted tennis courts, grilling station and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
Riverview
14 Units Available
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,270
1033 sqft
This downtown community offers garage parking, gated access, three elevators and concierge services. Apartments include granite countertops, private balconies and wood plank flooring. Utica Square, Maple Park and the Arkansas River are all within eyesight.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
25 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$858
821 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
Sun Meadow
25 Units Available
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$628
606 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:35pm
Longview Lake Estates
26 Units Available
The Shoreline
9601 E 21st Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
635 sqft
Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes is Tulsa, Oklahomas largest lakeside apartment community. We are located on a beautiful 22-acre lake with glistening waterscapes, waterfowl, and breathtaking sunsets ready to welcome you home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
11 Units Available
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boca Vista Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Kensington
34 Units Available
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
600 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Brookside
17 Units Available
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
592 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
$
Brookside
56 Units Available
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
28 Units Available
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
762 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:00pm
53 Units Available
Westminster Apartments
4858 S 78th East Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$489
633 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Apartments! Beautifully renovated interiors and convenient location make Seminole Ridge Apartments a great place to call home. Professional management and genuine friendliness make it a place youll love.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
12 Units Available
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$519
650 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
Brookside
93 Units Available
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$445
588 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
13 Units Available
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
745 sqft
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
South Peoria
69 Units Available
Village Creek at 67th
6630 S Zunis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
743 sqft
Situated south of downtown Tulsa, you'll have the best of it all with Village Creek @ 67th Apartments. With convenient access to Interstate 44 and state highway 75, you'll find everything you need is within minutes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$725
795 sqft
Convenient to Creek Turnpike. Floor plans feature huge walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. Select apartments offer computer desks, built-in bookcases and island kitchens. Coffee bar, clubhouse, gym and outdoor swimming pool on site.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
South Peoria
11 Units Available
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$479
650 sqft
Welcome to The View @ Riverside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
48 Units Available
Darlington Oaks
4801 S Braden Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$479
628 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
34 Units Available
Silver Creek
10710 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$488
652 sqft
Welcome to Silver Creek Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report. Tulsa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tulsa rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report. Tulsa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tulsa rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Tulsa rents increased over the past month

Tulsa rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tulsa stand at $651 for a one-bedroom apartment and $841 for a two-bedroom. Tulsa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Tulsa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tulsa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tulsa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tulsa's median two-bedroom rent of $841 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Tulsa.
    • While Tulsa's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tulsa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Tulsa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 BedroomsTulsa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTulsa 3 BedroomsTulsa Accessible ApartmentsTulsa Apartments under $500Tulsa Apartments under $600
    Tulsa Apartments under $700Tulsa Apartments under $800Tulsa Apartments with BalconyTulsa Apartments with GarageTulsa Apartments with GymTulsa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTulsa Apartments with Parking
    Tulsa Apartments with PoolTulsa Apartments with Washer-DryerTulsa Cheap PlacesTulsa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTulsa Luxury PlacesTulsa Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
    Owasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OK
    Okmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    South PeoriaBrooksidePark Plaza East Iii & Iv
    Longview Lake EstatesKensington
    RiverviewBurning Tree

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa
    Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology