Apartment List
/
OK
/
tulsa
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:47 PM

114 Luxury Apartments for rent in Tulsa, OK

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
22 Units Available
Brookside
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,205
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
29 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$727
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$862
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1118 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Riverview
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1033 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1401 sqft
This downtown community offers garage parking, gated access, three elevators and concierge services. Apartments include granite countertops, private balconies and wood plank flooring. Utica Square, Maple Park and the Arkansas River are all within eyesight.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
13 Units Available
Riverview
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$780
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
907 sqft
This high-rise apartment community is newly renovated to include updated kitchens and modern features. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center with yoga and spin classes, and an outdoor kitchen. Near the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
28 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$880
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
188 Units Available
Riverview
The Cosmopolitan
1717 Riverside Dr, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,186
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,366
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1224 sqft
Voted #1 Best New Development by Oklahoma's Magazine's Best of the Best for 2020! We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$860
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium, pet-friendly apartments on the southern edge of Meadowbrook Country Club. Saltwater swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Garage, courtyard, clubhouse and internet access. Just minutes from Tulsa Community College.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
25 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$755
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
17 Units Available
Sun Meadow
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$814
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
$
10 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$755
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated February 10 at 03:49pm
1 Unit Available
Avignon Townhomes
1902 E 74th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1958 sqft
Large three-bedroom townhomes with double vanities, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a sport court and on-site laundry facilities. Near Victory Christian School.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated March 3 at 09:16pm
2 Units Available
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$969
1376 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sydney Court Townhomes in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Florence Park
1640 S. Evanston Ave.
1640 South Evanston Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1332 sqft
1640 S. Evanston Ave. Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Updated Home In Florence Park! - Red brick, original hardwood floors, updated kitchen, 2 car detached garage. Lanier and Edison schools.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brookside
3538 S Utica Ave
3538 South Utica Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2221 sqft
- Beautiful Remodel in the HEART OF MIDTOWN! Gorgeous refinished hardwoods, new paint, new SS appliances, new granite counter tops, new tile & carpet. Family room off kitchen w/decorative FP.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Maple Ridge Historic District
2161 South Owasso Place
2161 South Owasso Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1946 sqft
2161 South Owasso Place Available 08/15/20 21st & Peoria!!! LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, 2 car garage home located at 21st & Peoria near Woodward Park!! Available for an August move in.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall-Whittier
2235 East 10th Street
2235 East 10th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1352 sqft
Mother Road Market Bungalow - Beautifully updated home close to hwys and downtown. Closet to QT, shopping and nightlife. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops. A must see. Across the street from Mother Road Market.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brookside
2144 E. 31st St.
2144 East 31st Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2004 sqft
2144 E. 31st St. Available 08/07/20 Midtown Beauty! - Newly refinished floors, all fresh paint inside. Located close to Brookside, Utica Square and the Gathering Place. 3 bed, 2 full bath, fireplace, built-ins, formal dining.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
415 E Oklahoma St
415 East Oklahoma Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Full New Remodel!!! New Floor Plan!!! Open Concept!!! Quiet neighborhood.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Peoria
2223 E. 55th Place
2223 East 55th Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2318 sqft
Newly Renovated Condo With Secure Gate Access! - 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage. Newly painted with new appliances included. Open kitchen floor plan with fireplace and adjoining private courtyard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Florence Park
1523 S Gary Ave
1523 South Gary Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2344 sqft
Newer Renovated in Midtown for Rent!!! - 3/2 with newer detached garage with newer renovation done in-home in midtown location! Granite & stainless steel kitchen appliances w/island, ready to use. Vaulted master bedroom w/private bath.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
9229 South 87th East Avenue South
9229 South 87th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2329 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
2182 South 75th East Avenue
2182 South 75th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2751 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Hoover
5883 E. 22nd Place
5883 East 22nd Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1128 sqft
5883 E.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8526 E 83rd Street
8526 East 83rd Street, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2530 sqft
Wonderful home on beautiful corner lot. All but one bedroom downstairs. Master down, two living and dining rooms, granite kitchen open to family room, lots of privacy and backs to beautiful greenbelt.

July 2020 Tulsa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tulsa Rent Report. Tulsa rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tulsa rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Tulsa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tulsa Rent Report. Tulsa rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tulsa rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Tulsa rents held steady over the past month

Tulsa rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tulsa stand at $652 for a one-bedroom apartment and $842 for a two-bedroom. Tulsa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Tulsa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tulsa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tulsa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tulsa's median two-bedroom rent of $842 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Tulsa's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tulsa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Tulsa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 BedroomsTulsa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTulsa 3 BedroomsTulsa Accessible ApartmentsTulsa Apartments under $500Tulsa Apartments under $600
    Tulsa Apartments under $700Tulsa Apartments under $800Tulsa Apartments with BalconyTulsa Apartments with GarageTulsa Apartments with GymTulsa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTulsa Apartments with Parking
    Tulsa Apartments with PoolTulsa Apartments with Washer-DryerTulsa Cheap PlacesTulsa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTulsa Furnished ApartmentsTulsa Luxury PlacesTulsa Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
    Owasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OK
    Okmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    South PeoriaBrooksidePark Plaza East Iii & Iv
    Longview Lake EstatesKensington
    RiverviewBurning Tree

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa
    Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology