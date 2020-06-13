148 Apartments for rent in Tulsa, OK📍
1 of 7
1 of 29
1 of 27
1 of 10
1 of 4
1 of 25
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 5
1 of 18
1 of 30
1 of 30
1 of 22
1 of 28
1 of 8
1 of 30
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 30
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 23
Having trouble with Craigslist Tulsa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
A mixed bag of fluffy bunnies and rattlesnakes. So, don't you dare reach in blindly. Different types of neighborhoods are often within a block or two of each other. There are the good ol’ wide open spaces of southern ranch land, sprawling green suburbs, and a growing urban core of modern, big city weirdos. Finding the right niche is key, and this guide is here to help save you from the painful experience of having to relocate, yet again.
While you run around town, or surf around the internet looking at potential places, keep in mind these four essential questions:
How much are utilities? It is rare to find an all-bills-paid lease agreement here. So be sure to consider how much gas and electricity will run you, especially in the summer months.
How about commute? Tulsa is one of those southland cities where you have to have a car. Between the heat, the lack of sidewalks and bike lanes, and the inefficiency of public transportation systems, life without one would be extremely rough. Traffic is never too bad if you stick to the highways. However, I heard from a friend of a friend of a wife of a cousin of a friend that inner city stoplights have been rigged by the oil companies to slow down traffic, make people stop at every light, and burn more fuel. Can't tell if I'm joking? Go ahead and give it a try. See how many red lights you catch. Also, Tulsa is infamous for its badly maintained roads. Car maintenance costs can be a big drain on your budget if you don't pay attention to how many potholes you will be driving over every day.
Sneeze much? High humidity and high temperatures make for an extremely high mold count in the warmer months. Beware of the allergy season for mold if you are allergic, and, as always, we recommend taking the necessary steps to make sure you will be able to breathe.
As mentioned before, there are a variety of neighborhoods around Tulsa.
Downtown. Living here, you’ll pay top dollar for high-rise condos, apartments and lofts that overlook the beautiful Art Deco architecture of downtown. Stroll through the swanky old mansions and high rises of wealthy oilmen from the roaring twenties and catch live shows at Cain’s Ball Room, The Old Lady on Brady, or Greenwood’s annual jazz festival.
Uptown. Live here if you want to be a stone’s throw away from downtown, but don’t want to pay those upscale prices. The SoBo (South Boston) bar district is a favorite among Uptown residents, who enjoy their city life with views of the downtown skyline and the Arkansas River.
Midtown. It is the beautiful parks that make life so sweet here in the heart of the city. There’s Woodward Park, known for its azaleas and gardens that attract photographers and picnic-ers alike. Other parks include Swan Lake, Zink Park, Darlington Park, and Whiteside Park. Shoppers can delight in the Utica Square, an upscale shopping center, or stroll through the Cherry Street neighborhood for antique, boutique, and vintage shops, as well as a number of art galleries.
East. This area is mostly residential and extremely affordable. The best neighborhoods are located far, far east just inside the city limits. Just drive down the Broken Arrow Expressway past Mingo for pleasant streets, complete with soccer fields, parks, shopping, and plenty of local and diverse eats.
West. Located on the west banks of the Arkansas River, this area boasts the Riverwest Festival Park, complete with a floating stage amphitheater set against the downtown Tulsa skyline. This area is also proud to host the local Oktoberfest, one of the largest in America. All hail polka, beer and sausage! Like the east side, neighborhoods get better as you drive towards the city limits, however there are some secret sweet spots in the Jenks and Bixby neighborhoods. As you leave the banks of Tulsa's urban core, huge oil refineries and a large industrial areas give way to woodsy, walkable neighborhoods with tons of character. $
South. South of 61st St., you find a world of easy-going country suburb life, complete with high school football fever, golf courses, plenty of churches, and, get this, the largest antique fishing collection in world. A little further south, you will find the Southern Hills neighborhood, home to the strikingly futuristic Oral Roberts University. This neighborhood is centered around the exclusive Southern Hills Country Club, which has hosted numerous golf championships, including four U.S. Opens.
Tulsa is like a hot country fiddle: It looks pretty like a violin, but when sawed mercilessly with those old timey melodies, it comes to life with country-fried character.
June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report. Tulsa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tulsa rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report. Tulsa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tulsa rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Tulsa rents increased over the past month
Tulsa rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tulsa stand at $651 for a one-bedroom apartment and $841 for a two-bedroom. Tulsa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Tulsa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Tulsa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tulsa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Tulsa's median two-bedroom rent of $841 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Tulsa.
- While Tulsa's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tulsa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Tulsa.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Tulsa’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Tulsa renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List....
Here’s how Tulsa ranks on:
Apartment List has released Tulsa’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Tulsa renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received above average scores, but many received average grades."
Key Findings in Tulsa include the following:
- Tulsa renters gave their city a D overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Tulsa were jobs and career opportunities (A), affordability (A) and commute time (A-).
- The areas of concern to Tulsa renters are safety and low crime and the quality of local schools, which received scores of D and C+, respectively.
- Tulsa did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Minneapolis (A), Colorado Springs (B+), Arlington, TX (B+) and New Orleans (B).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love the amount of activities that the city has to offer. This is a very kid friendly town with lots of activities for children." -Aliah C.
- "I love that Tulsa is quiet and has low traffic, but I wish there were more concerts and bigger events." -Shiva D.
- "People here are friendly and helpful. I also like that the weather isn’t as harsh as other areas." -Angelica P.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.