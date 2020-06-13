148 Apartments for rent in Tulsa, OK

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1056 sqft
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
20 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
Riverview
13 Units Available
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,145
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
1033 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1401 sqft
This downtown community offers garage parking, gated access, three elevators and concierge services. Apartments include granite countertops, private balconies and wood plank flooring. Utica Square, Maple Park and the Arkansas River are all within eyesight.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
Riverview
11 Units Available
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$790
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
907 sqft
This high-rise apartment community is newly renovated to include updated kitchens and modern features. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center with yoga and spin classes, and an outdoor kitchen. Near the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
4 Units Available
Avery Park
4111 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
934 sqft
Welcome Home to Avery Park! We are an ALL BILLS PAID Community! Conveniently located on E 51st street in Tulsa near great restaurants, shops, and grocery stores.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Kensington
23 Units Available
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Burning Tree
8 Units Available
Coventry Park
8120 E 63rd Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coventry Park in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Minshall Park
4 Units Available
Regency Point
5477 East 71st Street, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
903 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Regency Point in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
Park Villas Apartments
4974 South 76th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
25 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$712
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1118 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Sun Meadow
26 Units Available
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$634
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
The Woods at 79th
1563 S 79th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$495
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$679
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
1400 sqft
The Woods @ 79th Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma area, is close to S. Memorial Drive and E. 16th Street, near Mingo Valley. Built with you in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
$
Park Plaza East III & IV
10 Units Available
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$775
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
$
Brookside
56 Units Available
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Cherry Steet
2 Units Available
The Trenton Terrace Apartments
1420 S Trenton Ave E, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Trenton Terrace Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
South Peoria
69 Units Available
Village Creek at 67th
6630 S Zunis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$689
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated south of downtown Tulsa, you'll have the best of it all with Village Creek @ 67th Apartments. With convenient access to Interstate 44 and state highway 75, you'll find everything you need is within minutes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
13 Units Available
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
53 Units Available
Westminster Apartments
4858 S 78th East Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$489
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$801
1369 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Apartments! Beautifully renovated interiors and convenient location make Seminole Ridge Apartments a great place to call home. Professional management and genuine friendliness make it a place youll love.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
South Peoria
11 Units Available
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$479
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
900 sqft
Welcome to The View @ Riverside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
35 Units Available
Silver Creek
10710 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$488
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$694
920 sqft
Welcome to Silver Creek Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:12pm
Brookside
2 Units Available
Brookwood Apartments
1340 E 48th Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
884 sqft
Brookwood apartment homes provides a beautiful escape from everyday endeavors .
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
Brookside
93 Units Available
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$445
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
957 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
11 Units Available
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boca Vista Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Kensington
34 Units Available
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
900 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.

Median Rent in Tulsa

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Tulsa is $651, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $841.
Studio
$550
1 Bed
$651
2 Beds
$841
3+ Beds
$1,134
City GuideTulsa
Is it a big city with a small-town feel, or a small town with a big-city feel? I guess it depends where you look. Driving down country roads towards the opulent oil-funded towers and mansions of downtown will make your small town feel like the big city. Then, heading out to the southern suburbs of porch-dwelling Okies will renew those fuzzy-small-town-feelings with picnics in the park and slow rolling creeks and rivers.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tulsa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

It really is a mixed bag...

A mixed bag of fluffy bunnies and rattlesnakes. So, don't you dare reach in blindly. Different types of neighborhoods are often within a block or two of each other. There are the good ol’ wide open spaces of southern ranch land, sprawling green suburbs, and a growing urban core of modern, big city weirdos. Finding the right niche is key, and this guide is here to help save you from the painful experience of having to relocate, yet again.

The Hunt for the Perfect Apartment

While you run around town, or surf around the internet looking at potential places, keep in mind these four essential questions:

How much are utilities? It is rare to find an all-bills-paid lease agreement here. So be sure to consider how much gas and electricity will run you, especially in the summer months.

How about commute? Tulsa is one of those southland cities where you have to have a car. Between the heat, the lack of sidewalks and bike lanes, and the inefficiency of public transportation systems, life without one would be extremely rough. Traffic is never too bad if you stick to the highways. However, I heard from a friend of a friend of a wife of a cousin of a friend that inner city stoplights have been rigged by the oil companies to slow down traffic, make people stop at every light, and burn more fuel. Can't tell if I'm joking? Go ahead and give it a try. See how many red lights you catch. Also, Tulsa is infamous for its badly maintained roads. Car maintenance costs can be a big drain on your budget if you don't pay attention to how many potholes you will be driving over every day.

Sneeze much? High humidity and high temperatures make for an extremely high mold count in the warmer months. Beware of the allergy season for mold if you are allergic, and, as always, we recommend taking the necessary steps to make sure you will be able to breathe.

Tulsa Breakdown

As mentioned before, there are a variety of neighborhoods around Tulsa.

Downtown. Living here, you’ll pay top dollar for high-rise condos, apartments and lofts that overlook the beautiful Art Deco architecture of downtown. Stroll through the swanky old mansions and high rises of wealthy oilmen from the roaring twenties and catch live shows at Cain’s Ball Room, The Old Lady on Brady, or Greenwood’s annual jazz festival.

Uptown. Live here if you want to be a stone’s throw away from downtown, but don’t want to pay those upscale prices. The SoBo (South Boston) bar district is a favorite among Uptown residents, who enjoy their city life with views of the downtown skyline and the Arkansas River.

Midtown. It is the beautiful parks that make life so sweet here in the heart of the city. There’s Woodward Park, known for its azaleas and gardens that attract photographers and picnic-ers alike. Other parks include Swan Lake, Zink Park, Darlington Park, and Whiteside Park. Shoppers can delight in the Utica Square, an upscale shopping center, or stroll through the Cherry Street neighborhood for antique, boutique, and vintage shops, as well as a number of art galleries.

East. This area is mostly residential and extremely affordable. The best neighborhoods are located far, far east just inside the city limits. Just drive down the Broken Arrow Expressway past Mingo for pleasant streets, complete with soccer fields, parks, shopping, and plenty of local and diverse eats.

West. Located on the west banks of the Arkansas River, this area boasts the Riverwest Festival Park, complete with a floating stage amphitheater set against the downtown Tulsa skyline. This area is also proud to host the local Oktoberfest, one of the largest in America. All hail polka, beer and sausage! Like the east side, neighborhoods get better as you drive towards the city limits, however there are some secret sweet spots in the Jenks and Bixby neighborhoods. As you leave the banks of Tulsa's urban core, huge oil refineries and a large industrial areas give way to woodsy, walkable neighborhoods with tons of character. $

South. South of 61st St., you find a world of easy-going country suburb life, complete with high school football fever, golf courses, plenty of churches, and, get this, the largest antique fishing collection in world. A little further south, you will find the Southern Hills neighborhood, home to the strikingly futuristic Oral Roberts University. This neighborhood is centered around the exclusive Southern Hills Country Club, which has hosted numerous golf championships, including four U.S. Opens.

Hot Country Fiddle

Tulsa is like a hot country fiddle: It looks pretty like a violin, but when sawed mercilessly with those old timey melodies, it comes to life with country-fried character.

June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report. Tulsa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tulsa rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Tulsa rents increased over the past month

Tulsa rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tulsa stand at $651 for a one-bedroom apartment and $841 for a two-bedroom. Tulsa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Tulsa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tulsa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tulsa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tulsa's median two-bedroom rent of $841 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Tulsa.
    • While Tulsa's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tulsa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Tulsa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Tulsa’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Tulsa renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List....

    View full Tulsa Renter Survey

    Here’s how Tulsa ranks on:

    D
    Overall satisfaction
    D
    Safety and crime rate
    A
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B-
    Recreational activities
    A
    Affordability
    C+
    Quality of schools
    B-
    Social Life
    B-
    Weather
    A-
    Commute time
    B-
    State and local taxes
    B-
    Public transit
    B+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Tulsa’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Tulsa renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received above average scores, but many received average grades."

    Key Findings in Tulsa include the following:

    • Tulsa renters gave their city a D overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Tulsa were jobs and career opportunities (A), affordability (A) and commute time (A-).
    • The areas of concern to Tulsa renters are safety and low crime and the quality of local schools, which received scores of D and C+, respectively.
      • Tulsa did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Minneapolis (A), Colorado Springs (B+), Arlington, TX (B+) and New Orleans (B).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love the amount of activities that the city has to offer. This is a very kid friendly town with lots of activities for children." -Aliah C.
    • "I love that Tulsa is quiet and has low traffic, but I wish there were more concerts and bigger events." -Shiva D.
    • "People here are friendly and helpful. I also like that the weather isn’t as harsh as other areas." -Angelica P.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Tulsa?
    In Tulsa, the median rent is $550 for a studio, $651 for a 1-bedroom, $841 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,134 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Tulsa, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Tulsa?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Tulsa include South Peoria, Brookside, Park Plaza East Iii & Iv, Longview Lake Estates, and Kensington.
    How pet-friendly is Tulsa?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Tulsa received a letter grade of B+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Tulsa?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Tulsa received a letter grade of A for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Tulsa?
    Tulsa renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Tulsa did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Tulsa?
    Tulsa renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Tulsa did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Tulsa?
    Some of the colleges located in the Tulsa area include Tulsa Community College, University of Tulsa, and Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Tulsa?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tulsa from include Broken Arrow, Bixby, Bartlesville, Glenpool, and Owasso.

