148 Apartments for rent in Tulsa, OK

The Hunt for the Perfect Apartment

While you run around town, or surf around the internet looking at potential places, keep in mind these four essential questions:

How much are utilities? It is rare to find an all-bills-paid lease agreement here. So be sure to consider how much gas and electricity will run you, especially in the summer months.

How about commute? Tulsa is one of those southland cities where you have to have a car. Between the heat, the lack of sidewalks and bike lanes, and the inefficiency of public transportation systems, life without one would be extremely rough. Traffic is never too bad if you stick to the highways. However, I heard from a friend of a friend of a wife of a cousin of a friend that inner city stoplights have been rigged by the oil companies to slow down traffic, make people stop at every light, and burn more fuel. Can't tell if I'm joking? Go ahead and give it a try. See how many red lights you catch. Also, Tulsa is infamous for its badly maintained roads. Car maintenance costs can be a big drain on your budget if you don't pay attention to how many potholes you will be driving over every day.

Sneeze much? High humidity and high temperatures make for an extremely high mold count in the warmer months. Beware of the allergy season for mold if you are allergic, and, as always, we recommend taking the necessary steps to make sure you will be able to breathe.