/
/
/
south peoria
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
122 Apartments for rent in South Peoria, Tulsa, OK
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
65 Units Available
Village Creek at 67th
6630 S Zunis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$689
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated south of downtown Tulsa, you'll have the best of it all with Village Creek @ 67th Apartments. With convenient access to Interstate 44 and state highway 75, you'll find everything you need is within minutes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
19 Units Available
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$479
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
900 sqft
Welcome to The View @ Riverside Apartments.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
6 Units Available
Atlanta Terrace
2442 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$430
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$500
2 Bedrooms
$600
600 sqft
When you reside at Atlanta Terrace Apartments, you can expect to feel at home. To accommodate your lifestyle, we offer spacious and affordable apartment homes varying from an efficiency to a two-bedroom townhome; we have something for everyone.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2223 E. 55th Place
2223 East 55th Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2318 sqft
Newly Renovated Condo With Secure Gate Access! - 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage. Newly painted with new appliances included. Open kitchen floor plan with fireplace and adjoining private courtyard.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1804 East 66th Place
1804 East 66th Place, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$450
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom Apartment - 1 bedroom upstairs apartment available now at the Willows! This condo has all appliances included - refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and stack able washer and dryer. Private balcony. 1 small dog allowed with pet deposit.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
6407 South Newport Avenue - A
6407 South Newport Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1032 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath apartment located on the bottom floor of 4 unit building. Freshly renovated with wood like floors and new paint. Water included in the rent. We accept vouchers!
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5148 S Wheeling Avenue
5148 South Wheeling Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$650
729 sqft
Quiet 1 Bedroom Duplex, large trees, Washer Dryer hook ups, Sorry NO PETS. $650 monthly with $500 Deposit. need bank account for auto drafts.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6185 S Zunis Avenue
6185 South Zunis Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
1183 sqft
Nicely maintained 2 bedroom . Powder bath downstairs. Has bonus room which is perfect for a home office. Over sized two car Garage
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2215 E 67th
2215 East 67th Street, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
738 sqft
Very spacious 1 bedroom., second floor, one bed, one bath, FREE basic cable, large patio, fireplace, walk in closet. $525.00 deposit and $12.00 application fee.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1033 E 57th Pl #18
1033 East 57th Place, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
1088 sqft
1033 E 57th Pl #18 Available 08/07/20 Darling Gathering Place Brookside Townhouse - Gated Community - 1 bedroom 1.
Results within 1 mile of South Peoria
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$749
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
15 Units Available
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
83 Units Available
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$445
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
957 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
41 Units Available
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
900 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
69 Units Available
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Avery Park
4111 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
934 sqft
Welcome Home to Avery Park! We are an ALL BILLS PAID Community! Conveniently located on E 51st street in Tulsa near great restaurants, shops, and grocery stores.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
14 Units Available
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
3 Units Available
Brookwood Apartments
1340 E 48th Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
884 sqft
Brookwood apartment homes provides a beautiful escape from everyday endeavors .
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated February 10 at 03:49pm
1 Unit Available
Avignon Townhomes
1902 E 74th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1958 sqft
Large three-bedroom townhomes with double vanities, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a sport court and on-site laundry facilities. Near Victory Christian School.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated March 24 at 08:35pm
4 Units Available
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have in unit laundry and patio or balcony. Located just a short drive from shopping and dining of downtown Tulsa. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6717 S Richmond unit 637
6717 South Richmond Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom unit in quiet area - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5720131)
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1631 E 43rd Place
1631 East 43rd Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1713 sqft
Cute Midtown Charmer w/ lots of open space. Kitchen/dining and two family areas. One with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, the other with a lot of natural light. Both rooms have access to patio.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1815 East 71st Street Apt 2211
1815 E 71st Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
700 sqft
One bed one bath This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.