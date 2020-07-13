Apartment List
72 Apartments for rent in Tulsa, OK with pool

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
22 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$470
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 8 at 02:15pm
5 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Located steps from shops and restaurants. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
20 Units Available
Riverview
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
1033 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1401 sqft
This downtown community offers garage parking, gated access, three elevators and concierge services. Apartments include granite countertops, private balconies and wood plank flooring. Utica Square, Maple Park and the Arkansas River are all within eyesight.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
14 Units Available
Kensington
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
5 Units Available
Park Villas Apartments
4974 South 76th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$659
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$715
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$808
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Wimbledon Place
7605 E 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$619
928 sqft
WELCOME HOME LUXURY LIVING… AT A PRICE UNMATCHED
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Villa Grove
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
6 Units Available
South Peoria
Atlanta Terrace
2442 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$430
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$500
2 Bedrooms
$600
600 sqft
When you reside at Atlanta Terrace Apartments, you can expect to feel at home. To accommodate your lifestyle, we offer spacious and affordable apartment homes varying from an efficiency to a two-bedroom townhome; we have something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
6 Units Available
Cedarcrest
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Silver Springs
6112 S 87th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
950 sqft
Welcome to Silver Springs Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
Cimarron
13201 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cimarron Apartments is the perfect location! Positioned one block east of 31st and 129th, it is just minutes away from I-44, I-244, Highway 51, and Highway 169. The Cimarron is situated between Spartan School of Aeronautics and Rhema.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Burning Tree
Coventry Park
8120 E 63rd Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$99 FIRST MONTH!!! - You will love this large 1br/1ba floorplan with w/d connections, spacious closets, and a cozy patio! (RLNE5145115)
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 24 at 08:35pm
4 Units Available
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have in unit laundry and patio or balcony. Located just a short drive from shopping and dining of downtown Tulsa. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated October 17 at 02:35pm
6 Units Available
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$585
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
890 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex that has an enclosed dog run. Units feature separate dining room, bathtub, and ample living space. Located just minutes from the BA Expressway for commuters.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Sierra Pointe
1433 South 107th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$549
900 sqft
CROSSINGS AT OAKBROOK - Property Id: 264664 CROSSINGS AT OAKBROOK $ 99 Move In Special!!! Includes Application fee, Admin fees, Deposit fees & 1st Months Rent !!! ****************FREE WATER, SEWER & TRASH !!! ************** $ 99 Move In Special!!!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
Ridgeview
717 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$599
1000 sqft
Crossings at Sixty Six - Property Id: 314642 $ 99 MOVE IN SPECIAL !!! $ 99 MOVES U IN !!! Water, Trash and Sewer INCLUDED IN RENT !!! Welcome to the Crossings at Sixty Six Apartment Homes! Come and experience comfort living at Crossings at Sixty

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Hoover
5883 E. 22nd Place
5883 East 22nd Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1128 sqft
5883 E.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6342 E. 89th Place.
6342 East 89th Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1279 sqft
Lovely South Tulsa Location Close To Shopping & Restaurants! - New carpet, paint & refrigerator stays. Fireplace w/gas logs. Roomy and open. Use of the Pool & Clubhouse (clubhouse reservations available for deposit.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
9303 E 81st St
9303 East 81st Street, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location! Enjoy lovely sunset views from the balcony! You also can rent the whole place for $1595.00 Special pricing for Cancer treatment patients. Quiet, luxury apartment on the top floor of gated community.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Peoria
1804 East 66th Place
1804 East 66th Place, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$450
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom Apartment - 1 bedroom upstairs apartment available now at the Willows! This condo has all appliances included - refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and stack able washer and dryer. Private balcony. 1 small dog allowed with pet deposit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3248 S Lakewood Ave Unit 5B
3248 South Lakewood Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$670
750 sqft
2 bed / 1 Bath Apartment w/ W?D - Apartment in the recently renovated Lakewood Gardens Condo (RLNE4135787)

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Tulsa
410 West 7th Street
410 West 7th Street, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful fully furnished high-rise condo overlooking downtown. 1 bed/1 bath.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
6816 S Toledo Ave, #415
6816 South Toledo Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
1026 sqft
2 bed, 2 bath condo in Jenks Schools. Very nice, spacious with washer dryer hookups. New paint, new carpet, new flooring. 2nd floor condominium in Jenks schools. Conveniently located at 68th and Yale

July 2020 Tulsa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tulsa Rent Report. Tulsa rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tulsa rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Tulsa rents held steady over the past month

Tulsa rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tulsa stand at $652 for a one-bedroom apartment and $842 for a two-bedroom. Tulsa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Tulsa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tulsa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tulsa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tulsa's median two-bedroom rent of $842 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Tulsa's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tulsa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Tulsa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

