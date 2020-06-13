/
owasso
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:12 PM
78 Apartments for rent in Owasso, OK📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Villas at Bailey Ranch
8751 N 97th East Ave, Owasso, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1029 sqft
Close to Route 169 and Route 75. Recently furnished luxury apartments with modern kitchen appliances and a patio or balcony. Community features a pool, a garage, a dog park and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coffee Creek
1 Unit Available
13811 E 104th Ct N
13811 East 104th Court North, Owasso, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1380 sqft
13811 E 104th Ct N Available 07/13/20 Brand New Pristine 2/2/2 Owasso Home! - Owasso's only gated, luxury townhome community, featuring low maintenance stone/stucco exteriors and professionally maintained front yards.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7516 E 144th Street N
7516 E 144th St N, Owasso, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1366 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL | Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease and pay deposits by June 15th! This gorgeous, inviting home is a new construction home located in Collinsville! The home
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
12207 E 70th Street North
12207 East 70th Street North, Owasso, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2319 sqft
Split 4 bedroom Haley plan by Landmark. Open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances overlooks family room with corner fireplace. Formal dining & large laundry connects to master closet. 3 car garage. Fenced backyard. Barnes Elementary
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
13317 E. 89th St. N
13317 East 89th Street North, Owasso, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2172 sqft
Almost new! Beautiful brick Owasso home - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Owasso home boasts granite, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor, and a jacuzzi tub in the master bath.
Results within 1 mile of Owasso
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11750 Gunsmoke Drive
11750 Gunsmoke Drive, Rogers County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1401 sqft
Collinsville Country Living - BEAUTIFULLY well-maintained 4 bedroom home in a quiet country living area on half an acre, easy access to Hwy 169, Rogers Co. taxes, OWASSO Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Owasso
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25620 Briar Drive
25620 East Brit Drive, Verdigris, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Verdigris School District!! Fresh Paint and New Plank Flooring!! - Note: All Carpet has been Replaced!New Plank Flooring Throughout! Split-Bedroom Home features spacious living area with vaulted ceiling and fireplace with built in entertainment
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2821 East 40th Place North
2821 East 40th Place North, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$900
1134 sqft
Turley Charmer - Large 4+ Bedroom 1 Bath home in Turley - This is a large 4+ bedroom 1 bath home with a large tiled floor living room and new carpet in bedrooms. (RLNE5809936)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Collinsville
1 Unit Available
1524 W Main Street
1524 West Main Street, Collinsville, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1438 sqft
Cute 2 BDRM Vintage Home In Collinsville! - Love This Old House? This spacious, updated vintage beauty has all the character and charm of the original home. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, original trim.
Results within 10 miles of Owasso
Last updated June 13 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
The Woods at 79th
1563 S 79th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$495
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$679
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
1400 sqft
The Woods @ 79th Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma area, is close to S. Memorial Drive and E. 16th Street, near Mingo Valley. Built with you in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
Park Plaza East III & IV
10 Units Available
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$775
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Cherry Steet
2 Units Available
The Trenton Terrace Apartments
1420 S Trenton Ave E, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Trenton Terrace Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
13 Units Available
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
11 Units Available
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boca Vista Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Longview Lake Estates
27 Units Available
The Shoreline
9601 E 21st Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
955 sqft
Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes is Tulsa, Oklahomas largest lakeside apartment community. We are located on a beautiful 22-acre lake with glistening waterscapes, waterfowl, and breathtaking sunsets ready to welcome you home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
11 Units Available
Sugar Plum Creek Apartments
10149 E 32nd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$565
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sugar Plum Creek Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:04am
12 Units Available
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$519
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
960 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Longview Lake Estates
7 Units Available
Lakeside Place
2186 S 99th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$469
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
925 sqft
Lakeside Place Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is an apartment community comfortably nestled along a peaceful waterfront setting.
Last updated June 9 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Park Town Homes
11310 E 23rd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$815
1085 sqft
Great location close to major roads and nearby shopping and dining. Remodeled homes feature new carpet, appliances, windows, paint and more. Every unit has a full size washer/dryer.
Last updated June 9 at 02:06pm
Park Plaza East III & IV
6 Units Available
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Located steps from shops and restaurants. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk in closets, and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$605
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1188 sqft
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Park Plaza East III & IV
4 Units Available
Cimarron
13201 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cimarron Apartments is the perfect location! Positioned one block east of 31st and 129th, it is just minutes away from I-44, I-244, Highway 51, and Highway 169. The Cimarron is situated between Spartan School of Aeronautics and Rhema.
Last updated March 3 at 09:16pm
2 Units Available
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$969
1376 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sydney Court Townhomes in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated October 17 at 02:35pm
6 Units Available
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$585
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
890 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex that has an enclosed dog run. Units feature separate dining room, bathtub, and ample living space. Located just minutes from the BA Expressway for commuters.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Owasso, the median rent is $615 for a studio, $728 for a 1-bedroom, $941 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,269 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Owasso, check out our monthly Owasso Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Owasso area include Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, Tulsa Community College, and University of Tulsa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Owasso from include Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Bartlesville, and Glenpool.