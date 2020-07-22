/
/
claremore
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
7 Apartments for rent in Claremore, OK📍
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Chapel Ridge of Claremore
2500 Frederick Rd, Claremore, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$682
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Claremore Creek Apartments. Claremore Creek is located in the heart of Northeast Oklahoma. The community features one, two and three bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, storage units, fully-equipped kitchens.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1211 W School St
1211 School Street, Claremore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Claremore Rental - Property Id: 321139 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1211-w-school-st-claremore-ok/321139 Property Id 321139 (RLNE5951283)
1 of 7
Last updated February 28 at 11:37 PM
1 Unit Available
1322 N Choctaw Avenue
1322 N Choctaw Ave, Claremore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1632 sqft
Available now!!! 3/2/2 plus an additional small garage. Amazing beautiful home!! Tons of storage through out the home. Big beautiful home, hardwood floors, tile, enclosed back porch. Too much to say about this home must see!
Results within 5 miles of Claremore
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2801 Lariat Lane
2801 Lariat Ln, Rogers County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1366 sqft
2801 Lariat Lane Available 08/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* 3 Bedroom | 2 Bath Home on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac in Claremore - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view August 14th! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in a great cul-de-sac, tucked back in the Saddleback
Results within 10 miles of Claremore
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
7 Units Available
The Park @ 12 Twenty
1220 SE 9th St, Pryor Creek, OK
1 Bedroom
$699
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Park @ 12 Twenty in Pryor Creek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated January 31 at 09:48 PM
6 Units Available
The Meadows at Centennial Park
721 Wilkerson Dr, Pryor Creek, OK
2 Bedrooms
$869
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Meadows at Centennial Park in Pryor Creek. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
11750 Gunsmoke Drive
11750 Gunsmoke Drive, Rogers County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1401 sqft
Collinsville Country Living - BEAUTIFULLY well-maintained 4 bedroom home in a quiet country living area on half an acre, easy access to Hwy 169, Rogers Co. taxes, OWASSO Schools.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Claremore, the median rent is $569 for a studio, $673 for a 1-bedroom, $870 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,173 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Claremore, check out our monthly Claremore Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Claremore area include Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, Tulsa Community College, and University of Tulsa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Claremore from include Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Muskogee, and Bartlesville.