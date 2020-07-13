Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

89 Apartments under $800 for rent in Tulsa, OK

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Wimbledon Place
7605 E 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$619
928 sqft
WELCOME HOME LUXURY LIVING… AT A PRICE UNMATCHED
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
9 Units Available
Villa Grove
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
6 Units Available
South Peoria
Atlanta Terrace
2442 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$430
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$500
2 Bedrooms
$600
600 sqft
When you reside at Atlanta Terrace Apartments, you can expect to feel at home. To accommodate your lifestyle, we offer spacious and affordable apartment homes varying from an efficiency to a two-bedroom townhome; we have something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
29 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$727
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$862
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1118 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
6 Units Available
Cedarcrest
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
$
10 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$760
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Silver Springs
6112 S 87th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
950 sqft
Welcome to Silver Springs Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
Cimarron
13201 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cimarron Apartments is the perfect location! Positioned one block east of 31st and 129th, it is just minutes away from I-44, I-244, Highway 51, and Highway 169. The Cimarron is situated between Spartan School of Aeronautics and Rhema.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Riverview
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$780
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
907 sqft
This high-rise apartment community is newly renovated to include updated kitchens and modern features. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center with yoga and spin classes, and an outdoor kitchen. Near the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
12 Units Available
Sugar Plum Creek Apartments
10149 E 32nd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$599
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sugar Plum Creek Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Burning Tree
Coventry Park
8120 E 63rd Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$99 FIRST MONTH!!! - You will love this large 1br/1ba floorplan with w/d connections, spacious closets, and a cozy patio! (RLNE5145115)
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
24 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$760
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 8 at 02:15pm
5 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Located steps from shops and restaurants. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 24 at 08:35pm
4 Units Available
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have in unit laundry and patio or balcony. Located just a short drive from shopping and dining of downtown Tulsa. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated October 17 at 02:35pm
6 Units Available
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$585
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
890 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex that has an enclosed dog run. Units feature separate dining room, bathtub, and ample living space. Located just minutes from the BA Expressway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
5 Units Available
Park Villas Apartments
4974 South 76th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$659
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
5 Units Available
Avery Park
4111 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
934 sqft
Welcome Home to Avery Park! We are an ALL BILLS PAID Community! Conveniently located on E 51st street in Tulsa near great restaurants, shops, and grocery stores.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Sierra Pointe
1433 South 107th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$549
900 sqft
CROSSINGS AT OAKBROOK - Property Id: 264664 CROSSINGS AT OAKBROOK $ 99 Move In Special!!! Includes Application fee, Admin fees, Deposit fees & 1st Months Rent !!! ****************FREE WATER, SEWER & TRASH !!! ************** $ 99 Move In Special!!!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
Ridgeview
717 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$599
1000 sqft
Crossings at Sixty Six - Property Id: 314642 $ 99 MOVE IN SPECIAL !!! $ 99 MOVES U IN !!! Water, Trash and Sewer INCLUDED IN RENT !!! Welcome to the Crossings at Sixty Six Apartment Homes! Come and experience comfort living at Crossings at Sixty

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4630 E 68th St #287
4630 East 68th Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
1102 sqft
Great Condo close to St. Francis! - Spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo. Fully furnished with fridge, new stove and washer/dryer for your use. Newly painted interior. Jenks school district (RLNE5849018)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6717 S Richmond unit 637
6717 South Richmond Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom unit in quiet area - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5720131)

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Xyler
2419 N. Urbana Ave
2419 North Urbana Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$775
3 bedroom with garage - 3 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage (RLNE4433336)

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2741 East 44th Street North
2741 East 44th Street North, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$775
1220 sqft
Clean and comfy house on cute residential street - This single family home with 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom boasts a comfortable living space with newly updated bedrooms and a clean kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
525 East Zion St.
525 East Zion Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$625
Newly Painted 2 bedroom 1 bath house :) - This is a cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house. Freshly painted. Wood floors. Sunroom on back of the house. 2 outbuildings to store things in. Just lowered the price. call 918-895-7868 to see the house. (RLNE2447812)

July 2020 Tulsa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tulsa Rent Report. Tulsa rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tulsa rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Tulsa rents held steady over the past month

Tulsa rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tulsa stand at $652 for a one-bedroom apartment and $842 for a two-bedroom. Tulsa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Tulsa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tulsa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tulsa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tulsa's median two-bedroom rent of $842 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Tulsa's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tulsa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Tulsa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

