102 Apartments for rent in Tulsa, OK with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tulsa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
83 Units Available
Brookside
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$445
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
957 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
1 Unit Available
Cherry Steet
The Trenton Terrace Apartments
1420 S Trenton Ave E, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Trenton Terrace Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
69 Units Available
Brookside
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
53 Units Available
Darlington Oaks
4801 S Braden Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$439
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$459
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
914 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
17 Units Available
Longview Lake Estates
The Shoreline
9601 E 21st Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$495
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
955 sqft
Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes is Tulsa, Oklahomas largest lakeside apartment community. We are located on a beautiful 22-acre lake with glistening waterscapes, waterfowl, and breathtaking sunsets ready to welcome you home.
12 Units Available
Sugar Plum Creek Apartments
10149 E 32nd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$599
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sugar Plum Creek Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
15 Units Available
Brookside
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
23 Units Available
Silver Creek
10710 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$488
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Silver Creek Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
8 Units Available
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boca Vista Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
18 Units Available
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
26 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
21 Units Available
Riverview
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1033 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1401 sqft
This downtown community offers garage parking, gated access, three elevators and concierge services. Apartments include granite countertops, private balconies and wood plank flooring. Utica Square, Maple Park and the Arkansas River are all within eyesight.
57 Units Available
Westminster Apartments
4858 S 78th East Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$801
1369 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Apartments! Beautifully renovated interiors and convenient location make Seminole Ridge Apartments a great place to call home. Professional management and genuine friendliness make it a place youll love.
28 Units Available
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
24 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$760
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
17 Units Available
Sun Meadow
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$814
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
13 Units Available
Riverview
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$780
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
907 sqft
This high-rise apartment community is newly renovated to include updated kitchens and modern features. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center with yoga and spin classes, and an outdoor kitchen. Near the downtown area.
1 Unit Available
Brookside
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$749
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
20 Units Available
Brookside
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,270
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
15 Units Available
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$860
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium, pet-friendly apartments on the southern edge of Meadowbrook Country Club. Saltwater swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Garage, courtyard, clubhouse and internet access. Just minutes from Tulsa Community College.
29 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$727
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$862
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1118 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
11 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$760
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
14 Units Available
Woodland Oaks
7142 S 92nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$613
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
1011 sqft
Great location next to shopping, entertainment and major roads. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwashers, fireplace and wood plank flooring. Community features two lighted tennis courts, grilling station and fitness center.
17 Units Available
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$745
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Creek Turnpike. Floor plans feature huge walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. Select apartments offer computer desks, built-in bookcases and island kitchens. Coffee bar, clubhouse, gym and outdoor swimming pool on site.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tulsa, OK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tulsa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

