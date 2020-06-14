Apartment List
/
OK
/
tulsa
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:17 PM

60 Apartments for rent in Tulsa, OK with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tulsa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1056 sqft
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Kensington
23 Units Available
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Minshall Park
4 Units Available
Regency Point
5477 East 71st Street, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
903 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Regency Point in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
20 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$905
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Riverview
11 Units Available
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$790
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
907 sqft
This high-rise apartment community is newly renovated to include updated kitchens and modern features. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center with yoga and spin classes, and an outdoor kitchen. Near the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
25 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$712
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$858
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1118 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
Kensington
34 Units Available
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
900 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
$
Park Plaza East III & IV
9 Units Available
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$775
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
Sun Meadow
25 Units Available
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$628
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
$
South Peoria
5 Units Available
Atlanta Terrace
2442 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$500
2 Bedrooms
$600
600 sqft
When you reside at Atlanta Terrace Apartments, you can expect to feel at home. To accommodate your lifestyle, we offer spacious and affordable apartment homes varying from an efficiency to a two-bedroom townhome; we have something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
11 Units Available
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boca Vista Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
$
Brookside
56 Units Available
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$519
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
960 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Brookside
93 Units Available
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$445
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
957 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
7 Units Available
Silver Springs
6112 S 87th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
950 sqft
Welcome to Silver Springs Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
17 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$865
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
48 Units Available
Darlington Oaks
4801 S Braden Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$439
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$479
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
914 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
34 Units Available
Silver Creek
10710 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$488
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$694
920 sqft
Welcome to Silver Creek Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
29 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$710
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Brookside
28 Units Available
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,205
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$830
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Premium, pet-friendly apartments on the southern edge of Meadowbrook Country Club. Saltwater swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Garage, courtyard, clubhouse and internet access. Just minutes from Tulsa Community College.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$605
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1188 sqft
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Carriage Trail
1 Unit Available
4641 North Boston Avenue
4641 North Boston Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1064 sqft
NEW REMODEL / ZERO DEPOSIT AVAILABLE / 3 BED 2 BATH - Come see this Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home with wonderful curb appeal. Small dogs welcome. Sorry no cats allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Red Fork
1 Unit Available
3708 S 26th West Ave
3708 South 26th West Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$714
768 sqft
Rent to OWN - new roof, windows, & hardwood floors - Property Id: 297292 Rent to own, easy to qualify, $8,000 down, $80,000 rent-to-own sales price, Home will be move-in ready mid June! Fresh updates throughout; new roof, new windows, hardwood
City Guide for Tulsa, OK

Is it a big city with a small-town feel, or a small town with a big-city feel? I guess it depends where you look. Driving down country roads towards the opulent oil-funded towers and mansions of downtown will make your small town feel like the big city. Then, heading out to the southern suburbs of porch-dwelling Okies will renew those fuzzy-small-town-feelings with picnics in the park and slow rolling creeks and rivers.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tulsa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Tulsa, OK

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tulsa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 BedroomsTulsa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTulsa 3 BedroomsTulsa Accessible ApartmentsTulsa Apartments under $500Tulsa Apartments under $600
Tulsa Apartments under $700Tulsa Apartments under $800Tulsa Apartments with BalconyTulsa Apartments with GarageTulsa Apartments with GymTulsa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTulsa Apartments with Parking
Tulsa Apartments with PoolTulsa Apartments with Washer-DryerTulsa Cheap PlacesTulsa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTulsa Luxury PlacesTulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
Owasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OK
Okmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

South PeoriaBrooksidePark Plaza East Iii & Iv
Longview Lake EstatesKensington
RiverviewBurning Tree

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology