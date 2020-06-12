100 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tulsa, OK

Apartment List




Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
20 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$630
907 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.




Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
Brookside
17 Units Available
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$699
869 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.




Last updated June 12 at 12:04am
12 Units Available
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$669
960 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.




Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Cherry Steet
2 Units Available
The Trenton Terrace Apartments
1420 S Trenton Ave E, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Trenton Terrace Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!




Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
27 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$905
1181 sqft
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.




Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Brookside
28 Units Available
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.




Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
19 Units Available
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$900
1079 sqft
Convenient to Creek Turnpike. Floor plans feature huge walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. Select apartments offer computer desks, built-in bookcases and island kitchens. Coffee bar, clubhouse, gym and outdoor swimming pool on site.




Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Longview Lake Estates
7 Units Available
Lakeside Place
2186 S 99th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$714
925 sqft
Lakeside Place Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is an apartment community comfortably nestled along a peaceful waterfront setting.




Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Villa Grove
12 Units Available
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.




Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
9 Units Available
The Woods at 79th
1563 S 79th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$679
950 sqft
The Woods @ 79th Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma area, is close to S. Memorial Drive and E. 16th Street, near Mingo Valley. Built with you in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and entertainment.




Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
13 Units Available
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$599
964 sqft
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.




Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
Sun Meadow
26 Units Available
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$840
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.




Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
27 Units Available
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1201 sqft
Premium, pet-friendly apartments on the southern edge of Meadowbrook Country Club. Saltwater swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Garage, courtyard, clubhouse and internet access. Just minutes from Tulsa Community College.




Last updated June 9 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Park Town Homes
11310 E 23rd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$815
1085 sqft
Great location close to major roads and nearby shopping and dining. Remodeled homes feature new carpet, appliances, windows, paint and more. Every unit has a full size washer/dryer.




Last updated June 9 at 02:06pm
Park Plaza East III & IV
6 Units Available
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Located steps from shops and restaurants. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk in closets, and dishwasher.




Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
9 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$849
999 sqft
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.




Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
South Peoria
12 Units Available
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$719
900 sqft
Welcome to The View @ Riverside Apartments.




Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Minshall Park
4 Units Available
Regency Point
5477 East 71st Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$699
903 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Regency Point in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!




Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Wimbledon Place
7605 E 49th St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$619
928 sqft
WELCOME HOME LUXURY LIVING… AT A PRICE UNMATCHED




Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Riverview
213 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan
1717 Riverside Dr, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1224 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! At The Cosmopolitan, we believe true communities stem from having a central, amazing location.




Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Avery Park
4111 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$979
934 sqft
Welcome Home to Avery Park! We are an ALL BILLS PAID Community! Conveniently located on E 51st street in Tulsa near great restaurants, shops, and grocery stores.




Last updated March 3 at 09:16pm
2 Units Available
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$969
1376 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sydney Court Townhomes in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!




Last updated March 24 at 08:35pm
4 Units Available
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$690
834 sqft
Luxurious units have in unit laundry and patio or balcony. Located just a short drive from shopping and dining of downtown Tulsa. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.




Last updated October 17 at 02:35pm
6 Units Available
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$720
890 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex that has an enclosed dog run. Units feature separate dining room, bathtub, and ample living space. Located just minutes from the BA Expressway for commuters.

June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report. Tulsa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tulsa rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Tulsa rents increased over the past month

Tulsa rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tulsa stand at $651 for a one-bedroom apartment and $841 for a two-bedroom. Tulsa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Tulsa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tulsa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tulsa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tulsa's median two-bedroom rent of $841 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Tulsa.
    • While Tulsa's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tulsa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Tulsa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

