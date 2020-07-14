/
muskogee
2 Apartments for rent in Muskogee, OK📍
Summer Ridge
231 Douglas St, Muskogee, OK
1 Bedroom
$400
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$560
924 sqft
Summer Ridge is a premier senior living community located in Muskogee, OK featuring multiple floor plans, unique features, quality amenities, and affordable monthly rent options.
River Pointe Apartments
1199 SW 15th St, Wagoner, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$524
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A great location in Wagoner, OK make River Pointe Apartments one of the most desirable communities. Exceptional amenities and spacious apartment homes await you.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Muskogee area include Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, Tulsa Community College, and University of Tulsa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Muskogee from include Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Glenpool, and Owasso.