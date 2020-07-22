Apartment List
9 Studio Apartments for rent in Tulsa, OK

9 Studio Apartments for rent in Tulsa, OK

Studio apartments could offer the best of Tulsa living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportat... Read Guide >
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
26 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$760
574 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
6 Units Available
South Peoria
Atlanta Terrace
2442 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$430
500 sqft
When you reside at Atlanta Terrace Apartments, you can expect to feel at home. To accommodate your lifestyle, we offer spacious and affordable apartment homes varying from an efficiency to a two-bedroom townhome; we have something for everyone.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
51 Units Available
Darlington Oaks
4801 S Braden Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$439
425 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
$
13 Units Available
Park Plaza East III & IV
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$760
574 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:20 PM
13 Units Available
Riverview
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$780
453 sqft
This high-rise apartment community is newly renovated to include updated kitchens and modern features. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center with yoga and spin classes, and an outdoor kitchen. Near the downtown area.
1 of 37

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
182 Units Available
Riverview
The Cosmopolitan
1717 Riverside Dr, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,186
592 sqft
Voted #1 Best New Development by Oklahoma's Magazine's Best of the Best for 2020! We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Tulsa
310 E. 1st St 410
310 East 1st Street, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$995
556 sqft
Luxury Downtown Studio - Property Id: 312969 Downtown Tulsa Apartments - Jacobs Lofts are Tulsa's premier loft apartment option.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Tulsa
625 S Elgin Ave 212
625 South Elgin Avenue, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,400
450 sqft
Unit 212 Available 08/15/20 Stylish Furnished Downtown Studio - Property Id: 303695 Everything included - perfect for corporate rental! The apartment has been thoughtfully designed with upscale, modern finishes like granite counter tops,

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Renaissance
1227 1/2 S Gary Ave
1227 1/2 S Gary Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$550
Available 08/01/20 Newly updated Studio apartment. Available from 08/01/2020 Semi Furnished! Close to TU !! Close to Downtown!! Great for Single occupant. with extra Storage room (RLNE2369940)
City Guide for Tulsa, OK

Is it a big city with a small-town feel, or a small town with a big-city feel? I guess it depends where you look. Driving down country roads towards the opulent oil-funded towers and mansions of downtown will make your small town feel like the big city. Then, heading out to the southern suburbs of porch-dwelling Okies will renew those fuzzy-small-town-feelings with picnics in the park and slow rolling creeks and rivers.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tulsa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Tulsa, OK

Studio apartments could offer the best of Tulsa living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Tulsa during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

