9 Studio Apartments for rent in Tulsa, OK
Is it a big city with a small-town feel, or a small town with a big-city feel? I guess it depends where you look. Driving down country roads towards the opulent oil-funded towers and mansions of downtown will make your small town feel like the big city. Then, heading out to the southern suburbs of porch-dwelling Okies will renew those fuzzy-small-town-feelings with picnics in the park and slow rolling creeks and rivers.
Studio apartments could offer the best of Tulsa living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.
Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Tulsa during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.