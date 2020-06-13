AL
/
OK
/
bixby
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:05 PM

160 Apartments for rent in Bixby, OK

📍
Southern Memorial Acres
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
$
15 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$720
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southern Memorial Acres
39 Units Available
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1227 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
13 Units Available
Residences at Boardwalk
8300 E. 123rd St. South, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$908
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around a restaurant-lined boardwalk, the luxury units feature stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, and air conditioning. Climate-controlled garage parking. Convenient to Hwy 364 and all of downtown Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 27 at 09:37am
Southern Memorial Acres
Contact for Availability
Memorial Square Gardens
8336 East 120th Place South, Bixby, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1204 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Move In TODAY With NO RENT Until April! - Enjoy the upcoming area of Bixby, located on the Northeast side of 121st and Memorial.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
10401 East 116th Street South
10401 East 116th Street South, Bixby, OK
5 Bedrooms
$1,725
2613 sqft
**TWO WEEKS FREE RENT WITH A 24 MONTH LEASE! Must move in by June 30.** Beautiful home! Installing new flooring on main floor. Master suite on main level. 2 eating areas. Half bath on main floor. Open living with fireplace, combo dining.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10539 S 90th East Avenue
10539 South 90th East Avenue, Bixby, OK
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3984 sqft
Lovely Stone/Stucco Home Nestled in Cul-de-Sac Legacy Park! - Bixby School. 4/3.5/3 with extended driveway. Fresh paint throughout! Kitchen island, double oven, granite, pantry, breakfast bar.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
14828 S Toledo Ave
14828 South Toledo Avenue, Bixby, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
This cute house in Bixby is in a smaller gated community. Neutral colors throughout with 3 nice sized bedrooms and two full baths. Close to highway access and golf course!

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5775 E 145th Place S
5775 East 145th Place South, Bixby, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2728 sqft
Lovely and Liveable in BIXBY schools. 5/2.5/3 with 3 living areas, formals, loft game, one owner. Close to neighborhood pool in desirable Ridge at South County. Nice patio & large private fenced back yard.

1 of 25

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Southwood
1 Unit Available
1944 E 132nd Pl S
1944 E 132nd Pl S, Bixby, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1812 sqft
Guthrie - This home is perfect for those needing flexible living space. With four good sized bedrooms in a split plan design, you can easily create space for an office, hobby/craft room or guest bedroom.

1 of 29

Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
Southern Memorial Acres
1 Unit Available
13114 S 20th St
13114 S 20th St, Bixby, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2435 sqft
You will fall in love with the spacious Sullivan, one of Simmons Homes' newest floor plans. This plan feels larger than it is, with plenty of windows framing the bright, open living area.
Results within 1 mile of Bixby
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$725
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Creek Turnpike. Floor plans feature huge walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. Select apartments offer computer desks, built-in bookcases and island kitchens. Coffee bar, clubhouse, gym and outdoor swimming pool on site.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
11100 E 96th St S, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$849
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Ridge Apartments is the luxury community you’ve been searching for. Our brand-new, spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are available in a number of unique floor plans.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12474 S Norwood Ave
12474 S Norwood Ave, Tulsa County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1929 sqft
The new Ernest plan is beautiful inside and out. Stunning exterior details create fabulous curb appeal on one of the half-acre homesites in popular Vintage Oaks.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9933 S 85th East Avenue
9933 South 85th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2316 sqft
Amazing family home in gated community! 4 bedrooms in gated Ridge Pointe Villas. Granite kitchen with center island & stainless appliances open to living area with gas log fireplace. Fridge/washer/dryer included but not warranted.
Results within 5 miles of Bixby
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Burning Tree
8 Units Available
Coventry Park
8120 E 63rd Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coventry Park in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Minshall Park
4 Units Available
Regency Point
5477 East 71st Street, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
903 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Regency Point in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
4 Units Available
Alderview Apartments
1050 East 141st Place, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
650 sqft
1070 E.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
25 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$712
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1118 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Sun Meadow
26 Units Available
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$634
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
Aspen Creek
10 Units Available
Aspen Village
1947 W Houston St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$765
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Broken Arrow Expressway, close to numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues. 1-3 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Gym, pool, clubhouse and courtyard with grills on site.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
20 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
13 Units Available
Thrive Jenks
204 S Riverfront Dr, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1079 sqft
THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE. Located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and just across the river from Tulsa, THRIVE Jenks is a living experience unlike any other.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$710
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1531 sqft
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$730
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1247 sqft
Enjoy the outdoors with your own balcony or patio featured in every unit. Amenities include package receiving, sauna and pool. Easy access to U.S. Highway 64 with proximity to Cinemark movie theater.

Median Rent in Bixby

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bixby is $685, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $884.
Studio
$578
1 Bed
$685
2 Beds
$884
3+ Beds
$1,193
City GuideBixbyDeep bounty: Bixby, OK is well known for both its agrarian industry and the oil fields beneath the soil.
Moving to Bixby
+

The vast majority of rental homes are larger, with many three-bedroom apartments for rent, so you may get more space than you really need. Before getting packed, be sure to shop for condo rentals, as they can be thin on the ground in Bixby. Most homes are owner occupied, with only 20% of properties available to renters.

Check your credit before putting in an application, since most landlords perform a credit check, and it is not uncommon for them to ask for references. Incorporated in the 1800's, this township has neighborhoods laid out in very angular patterns, like many Midwestern towns. Shop around and find the area that best meets your needs. It might take a while, six months or more, to find the perfect apartment complex in Bixby, so shop early and often.

Neighborhoods in Bixby
+

One-bedroom apartments in Bixby are challenging to find, so if you want something small, be smart about where you look at housing for rent. Below are some of Bixby's best neighborhoods.

Sheridan Road /Florence Street: Golf enthusiasts will enjoy having easy access to the Links on Memorial public golf course, which sits in the center of this neighborhood. It adds lush greenery and plenty of entertainment options for locals. In this area, rental houses tend to be three or four bedrooms, with smaller units available in apartment complexes.

Leonard: The largest neighborhood in Bixby, this area has lots of different housing options, from one-bedroom apartments to spacious single-family homes. The nearby Bixhoma Lake offers fun in the sun during the warmer months, along with plenty of water sports.

City Center: Here, there are miles of river bank along the Arkansas River, along with some of the most reasonably priced real estate in the city. The Arkansas River acts as the dividing line between the northern and southern districts of Bixby. It also offers plentiful fishing and boating opportunities.

Living in Bixby
+

Sprawl is a great way to describe the Bixby area, making owning a car a must. Limited -- as in just about nonexistent -- public transportation makes it crucial to have an automobile. Even if your neighborhood has walkable access to everything, you are probably facing a commute of at least 20 minutes one-way. Keep the need for a car in mind when you make the move to Bixby.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Bixby?
In Bixby, the median rent is $578 for a studio, $685 for a 1-bedroom, $884 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,193 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bixby, check out our monthly Bixby Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Bixby?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Bixby include Southern Memorial Acres.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bixby?
Some of the colleges located in the Bixby area include Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, Tulsa Community College, and University of Tulsa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bixby?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bixby from include Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bartlesville, Glenpool, and Owasso.

Similar Pages

Bixby 1 BedroomsBixby 2 BedroomsBixby 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBixby Dog Friendly ApartmentsBixby Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tulsa, OKBroken Arrow, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OKOkmulgee, OKWagoner, OKOkemah, OKSand Springs, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southern Memorial Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oklahoma State University Institute of TechnologyTulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa