160 Apartments for rent in Bixby, OK

The vast majority of rental homes are larger, with many three-bedroom apartments for rent, so you may get more space than you really need. Before getting packed, be sure to shop for condo rentals, as they can be thin on the ground in Bixby. Most homes are owner occupied, with only 20% of properties available to renters.

Check your credit before putting in an application, since most landlords perform a credit check, and it is not uncommon for them to ask for references. Incorporated in the 1800's, this township has neighborhoods laid out in very angular patterns, like many Midwestern towns. Shop around and find the area that best meets your needs. It might take a while, six months or more, to find the perfect apartment complex in Bixby, so shop early and often.