160 Apartments for rent in Bixby, OK📍
1 of 5
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 26
1 of 9
1 of 29
1 of 25
1 of 29
1 of 20
1 of 58
1 of 19
1 of 22
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 30
1 of 33
1 of 29
1 of 7
1 of 18
1 of 17
The vast majority of rental homes are larger, with many three-bedroom apartments for rent, so you may get more space than you really need. Before getting packed, be sure to shop for condo rentals, as they can be thin on the ground in Bixby. Most homes are owner occupied, with only 20% of properties available to renters.
Check your credit before putting in an application, since most landlords perform a credit check, and it is not uncommon for them to ask for references. Incorporated in the 1800's, this township has neighborhoods laid out in very angular patterns, like many Midwestern towns. Shop around and find the area that best meets your needs. It might take a while, six months or more, to find the perfect apartment complex in Bixby, so shop early and often.
One-bedroom apartments in Bixby are challenging to find, so if you want something small, be smart about where you look at housing for rent. Below are some of Bixby's best neighborhoods.
Sheridan Road /Florence Street: Golf enthusiasts will enjoy having easy access to the Links on Memorial public golf course, which sits in the center of this neighborhood. It adds lush greenery and plenty of entertainment options for locals. In this area, rental houses tend to be three or four bedrooms, with smaller units available in apartment complexes.
Leonard: The largest neighborhood in Bixby, this area has lots of different housing options, from one-bedroom apartments to spacious single-family homes. The nearby Bixhoma Lake offers fun in the sun during the warmer months, along with plenty of water sports.
City Center: Here, there are miles of river bank along the Arkansas River, along with some of the most reasonably priced real estate in the city. The Arkansas River acts as the dividing line between the northern and southern districts of Bixby. It also offers plentiful fishing and boating opportunities.
Sprawl is a great way to describe the Bixby area, making owning a car a must. Limited -- as in just about nonexistent -- public transportation makes it crucial to have an automobile. Even if your neighborhood has walkable access to everything, you are probably facing a commute of at least 20 minutes one-way. Keep the need for a car in mind when you make the move to Bixby.