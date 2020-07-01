/
/
sand springs
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:55 PM
109 Apartments for rent in Sand Springs, OK📍
1 of 16
Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Angus Valley Acres
703 Tobago Drive
703 Tobago Drive, Sand Springs, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1322 sqft
3/2/2 Single story. 3rd bedroom could be used for office. New Carpet & New Roof in May 2020. Master has private bath & walk-in closet. Utility room inside & separate. Fully fenced backyard. Circular drive. Near pass through to Angus Valley Park.
1 of 10
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
3 W 32nd Court
3 West 32nd Street, Sand Springs, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1500 sqft
Newer unit 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1-car garage. Granite kitchen w/pantry, stainless sink, gas stove & eat-at bar. Master is down w/walk-in closet & bath. 2 beds up + full bath. Covered patio & full privacy fence. Pets negotiable. Pratt Elementary School.
Results within 1 mile of Sand Springs
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
14016 W 31st St S
14016 West 31st Street, Tulsa County, OK
1 Bedroom
$895
900 sqft
- One bedroom, one bath apartment in wooded setting and extraordinary views!! This apartment is fully furnished, all it is missing is you. All bills paid including internet, DirecTV and lawncare. No pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5251515)
Results within 5 miles of Sand Springs
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated March 24 at 08:35pm
4 Units Available
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have in unit laundry and patio or balcony. Located just a short drive from shopping and dining of downtown Tulsa. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
1 of 19
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Brady Heights
1158 N Denver Ave
1158 North Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1792 sqft
1158 N Denver Ave Available 07/10/20 3/2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Red Fork
3708 S 26th West Ave
3708 South 26th West Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$714
768 sqft
Rent to OWN - new roof, windows, & hardwood floors - Property Id: 297292 Rent to own, easy to qualify, $8,000 down, $80,000 rent-to-own sales price, Home will be move-in ready in a few weeks! Please message us if you would like a link to our
1 of 4
Last updated June 30 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Red Fork-Park Grove
3763 W 42nd Place
3763 West 42nd Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1300 sqft
Nice house in quiet neighborhood Good size garage, good size yard Call Dan for a viewing
1 of 1
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
5305 W 1st Street
5305 West 1st Street, Tulsa County, OK
Studio
$2,000
8762 sqft
Almost 9000 sq ft church for lease. It has a beautiful sanctuary and fellowship hall. It has 3 designated childrens rooms with bathrooms accessible as well as a large chapel room. There are also up to 6 classrooms and a kitchen as well as 2 offices.
1 of 22
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview
1227 S LAWTON Avenue
1227 South Lawton Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1763 sqft
Features 2 beds w/private baths & large closets in both bedrooms, office, wood floors in living areas, granite counter tops in kitchen & 1 car garage. Exterior features include a balcony, small patio, small yard and yard maintenance included.
1 of 17
Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4716 South 30th West Avenue
4716 South 30th West Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Bungalow in Tulsa. Amenities included: central heat and air, dishwasher, gas range, fridge, laundry hookups, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, storage shed, and yard. Water included. Is pet friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Sand Springs
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
9 Units Available
Villa Grove
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 1 at 12:20pm
16 Units Available
Riverview
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$780
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
907 sqft
This high-rise apartment community is newly renovated to include updated kitchens and modern features. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center with yoga and spin classes, and an outdoor kitchen. Near the downtown area.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 1 at 12:16pm
25 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 1 at 12:05pm
17 Units Available
Riverview
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,125
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
1033 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1401 sqft
This downtown community offers garage parking, gated access, three elevators and concierge services. Apartments include granite countertops, private balconies and wood plank flooring. Utica Square, Maple Park and the Arkansas River are all within eyesight.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 1 at 09:26am
5 Units Available
Avery Park
4111 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1036 sqft
Welcome Home to Avery Park! We are an ALL BILLS PAID Community! Conveniently located on E 51st street in Tulsa near great restaurants, shops, and grocery stores.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 1 at 09:26am
15 Units Available
Kensington
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 1 at 09:26am
1 Unit Available
Brookside
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$749
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 1 at 09:25am
6 Units Available
Cedarcrest
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 1 at 12:04pm
20 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$470
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 1 at 12:35pm
9 Units Available
Brookside
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$655
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 1 at 12:37pm
5 Units Available
South Peoria
Atlanta Terrace
2442 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$500
2 Bedrooms
$600
600 sqft
When you reside at Atlanta Terrace Apartments, you can expect to feel at home. To accommodate your lifestyle, we offer spacious and affordable apartment homes varying from an efficiency to a two-bedroom townhome; we have something for everyone.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 1 at 12:02pm
15 Units Available
South Peoria
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$479
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
900 sqft
Welcome to The View @ Riverside Apartments.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 1 at 12:06pm
38 Units Available
Kensington
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
900 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
193 Units Available
Riverview
The Cosmopolitan
1717 Riverside Dr, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,186
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,366
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1224 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! At The Cosmopolitan, we believe true communities stem from having a central, amazing location.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Sand Springs, the median rent is $500 for a studio, $592 for a 1-bedroom, $765 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,032 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sand Springs, check out our monthly Sand Springs Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Sand Springs area include Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, Tulsa Community College, and University of Tulsa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sand Springs from include Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Bartlesville, and Glenpool.