Tulsa, OK
Mansion House
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Mansion House

1638 S Carson Ave · (918) 505-7360
Location

1638 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK 74119
Riverview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 215 · Avail. Aug 10

$780

Studio · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. Aug 4

$780

Studio · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

Unit 518 · Avail. Aug 9

$825

Studio · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 9

$930

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 9

$935

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 614 · Avail. Aug 9

$985

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$1,310

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 907 sqft

Unit 801 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,370

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 907 sqft

Unit 800 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,370

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 907 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mansion House.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
pool table
Located in Historic Downtown, the Mansion House offers spacious studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. Magnificent views from your private balcony are of Tulsa's stunning skyline or the tranquility of the Arkansas River---or both! Our quiet location nestled among historic homes is still just a bike ride into Downtown, providing the wonderful convenience of downtown living with the feeling of Home. Additionally, our community provides you immediate access to peaceful and scenic walking, jogging, and biking trails along the extensive length of Riverside drive. After moving to Mansion House, you'll soon discover numerous social events organized by us and our family of residents, a resort style&nbsp;swimming pool, state of the art fitness and yoga center, courteous personnel, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Mansion House is a luxurious and carefree place to live, we look forward to meeting you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per Applicant
Deposit: $150 Based On Credit
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 300
rent: 10
limit: 2
Storage Details: $10 Additional Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mansion House have any available units?
Mansion House has 11 units available starting at $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Mansion House have?
Some of Mansion House's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mansion House currently offering any rent specials?
Mansion House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mansion House pet-friendly?
Yes, Mansion House is pet friendly.
Does Mansion House offer parking?
Yes, Mansion House offers parking.
Does Mansion House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mansion House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mansion House have a pool?
Yes, Mansion House has a pool.
Does Mansion House have accessible units?
Yes, Mansion House has accessible units.
Does Mansion House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mansion House has units with dishwashers.
