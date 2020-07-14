Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage business center carport cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit game room guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal pool table

Located in Historic Downtown, the Mansion House offers spacious studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. Magnificent views from your private balcony are of Tulsa's stunning skyline or the tranquility of the Arkansas River---or both! Our quiet location nestled among historic homes is still just a bike ride into Downtown, providing the wonderful convenience of downtown living with the feeling of Home. Additionally, our community provides you immediate access to peaceful and scenic walking, jogging, and biking trails along the extensive length of Riverside drive. After moving to Mansion House, you'll soon discover numerous social events organized by us and our family of residents, a resort style swimming pool, state of the art fitness and yoga center, courteous personnel, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Mansion House is a luxurious and carefree place to live, we look forward to meeting you.