Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

100 Apartments for rent in Tulsa, OK with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$725
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Creek Turnpike. Floor plans feature huge walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. Select apartments offer computer desks, built-in bookcases and island kitchens. Coffee bar, clubhouse, gym and outdoor swimming pool on site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Villa Grove
12 Units Available
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1405 sqft
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Riverview
11 Units Available
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$790
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
907 sqft
This high-rise apartment community is newly renovated to include updated kitchens and modern features. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center with yoga and spin classes, and an outdoor kitchen. Near the downtown area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Avery Park
4111 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
934 sqft
Welcome Home to Avery Park! We are an ALL BILLS PAID Community! Conveniently located on E 51st street in Tulsa near great restaurants, shops, and grocery stores.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Burning Tree
10 Units Available
Coventry Park
8120 E 63rd Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$465
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coventry Park in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Kensington
27 Units Available
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Wimbledon Place
7605 E 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$469
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$619
928 sqft
WELCOME HOME LUXURY LIVING… AT A PRICE UNMATCHED
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Cedarcrest
6 Units Available
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$669
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Park Villas Apartments
4974 South 76th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:04am
12 Units Available
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$519
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
960 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
11100 E 96th St S, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$849
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Ridge Apartments is the luxury community you’ve been searching for. Our brand-new, spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are available in a number of unique floor plans.
Last updated June 9 at 02:06pm
Park Plaza East III & IV
6 Units Available
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Located steps from shops and restaurants. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk in closets, and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$605
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1188 sqft
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Minshall Park
4 Units Available
Regency Point
5477 East 71st Street, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
903 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Regency Point in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Riverview
213 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan
1717 Riverside Dr, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,146
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,136
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1224 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! At The Cosmopolitan, we believe true communities stem from having a central, amazing location.
Last updated March 3 at 09:16pm
2 Units Available
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$969
1376 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sydney Court Townhomes in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated March 24 at 08:35pm
4 Units Available
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have in unit laundry and patio or balcony. Located just a short drive from shopping and dining of downtown Tulsa. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
Last updated October 17 at 02:35pm
6 Units Available
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$585
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
890 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex that has an enclosed dog run. Units feature separate dining room, bathtub, and ample living space. Located just minutes from the BA Expressway for commuters.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Brookside
1 Unit Available
4819 S Owasso Avenue
4819 South Owasso Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1125 sqft
Brookside Bungalow! Hardwood flooring with tile in kitchen and bath. Two bedrooms, one bath but does have a room that could be an office or used as 3rd bedroom (no closet).

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
3122 East 88th Street
3122 East 88th Street, Tulsa, OK
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
4669 sqft
Luxurious Rental in South Tulsa! Gated Wellington South in Jenks Schools District! Many upgrades throughout. Spacious kitchen w/ state of the art industrial stainless steel appliance, Farmhouse sink, wine refrigerator, large center island and more.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maple Ridge Historic District
1 Unit Available
1227 E 28th St
1227 East 28th Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1796 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Maple Ridge BEAUTY! - Gorgeous property located in highly desirable historic Maple Ridge neighborhood. 2 bed and 2 full bath. Guest house with 1 bed 1 bath located out back. Amazing light filled spaces. Stainless steel appliances throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Tulsa
1 Unit Available
134 South Boulder Avenue
134 S Boulder Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,200
998 sqft
Unique Luxury Downtown Living!! - Luxury, location and private living are the perfect summation of this downtown Tulsa dwelling! This one bedroom, one bath ground floor unit boasts 996 sqft of maximized luxurious efficiency.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greater Oakview Estates
1 Unit Available
2525 E. 41st St.
2525 East 41st Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
2420 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Midtown Home! - Close to Edison, Brookside and Gathering Place. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout along with so much vintage character! Office with Fireplace could be 3rd bedroom with separate entrance.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Independence Heights
1 Unit Available
2863 E Admiral Pl
2863 East Admiral Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Completely updated house!! This house is available from 08/01/2020 2 Beds and one Bath, Deck, 8" Fenced yard, 9' high ceiling, hardwood floors and a big backyard. New roof, New HVAC.
City Guide for Tulsa, OK

Is it a big city with a small-town feel, or a small town with a big-city feel? I guess it depends where you look. Driving down country roads towards the opulent oil-funded towers and mansions of downtown will make your small town feel like the big city. Then, heading out to the southern suburbs of porch-dwelling Okies will renew those fuzzy-small-town-feelings with picnics in the park and slow rolling creeks and rivers.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tulsa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tulsa, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tulsa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

