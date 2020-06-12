Apartment List
/
OK
/
tulsa
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

114 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tulsa, OK

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1531 sqft
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Premium, pet-friendly apartments on the southern edge of Meadowbrook Country Club. Saltwater swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Garage, courtyard, clubhouse and internet access. Just minutes from Tulsa Community College.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
24 Units Available
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1366 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Park Villas Apartments
4974 South 76th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$819
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
11 Units Available
Sugar Plum Creek Apartments
10149 E 32nd St, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sugar Plum Creek Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
55 Units Available
Westminster Apartments
4858 S 78th East Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$801
1369 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Apartments! Beautifully renovated interiors and convenient location make Seminole Ridge Apartments a great place to call home. Professional management and genuine friendliness make it a place youll love.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
30 Units Available
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$889
1330 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
18 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$865
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Brookside
17 Units Available
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Villa Grove
12 Units Available
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1405 sqft
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
The Woods at 79th
1563 S 79th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1400 sqft
The Woods @ 79th Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma area, is close to S. Memorial Drive and E. 16th Street, near Mingo Valley. Built with you in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
9 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1188 sqft
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Riverview
213 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan
1717 Riverside Dr, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,336
1444 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! At The Cosmopolitan, we believe true communities stem from having a central, amazing location.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated February 10 at 03:49pm
1 Unit Available
Avignon Townhomes
1902 E 74th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1958 sqft
Large three-bedroom townhomes with double vanities, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a sport court and on-site laundry facilities. Near Victory Christian School.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated March 3 at 09:16pm
2 Units Available
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sydney Court Townhomes in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
3122 East 88th Street
3122 East 88th Street, Tulsa, OK
Luxurious Rental in South Tulsa! Gated Wellington South in Jenks Schools District! Many upgrades throughout. Spacious kitchen w/ state of the art industrial stainless steel appliance, Farmhouse sink, wine refrigerator, large center island and more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Fair Park
1 Unit Available
1228 S Indianapolis Avenue
1228 South Indianapolis Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1693 sqft
Newly refurbished 3 bed, 2 bath home in Harvard Heights. Lots of windows for natural light. New central H&A. Master has private bath & space for an office. Walk to Univ of Tulsa. Knotty pine mudroom has stairs to basement & attaches to kitchen.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shadow Mountain
1 Unit Available
6837 S 78th E Avenue
6837 S 78th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Clean Duplex - Property Id: 299913 Great South Tulsa location near 71st & Memorial. Large rooms, 3 BR, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Central HVAC. Living Room has vaulted ceiling and fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunrise Terrace
1 Unit Available
1507 S. Knoxville Ave.
1507 South Knoxville Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cute Bungalow With 3 Bedrooms & 2 Car Detached Garage Located In Midtown! - Full brick with vaulted ceiling. Washer & Dryer in basement. Pet friendly! For more details or to schedule a showing please call or text Ebony Morris @ 918.269.4713.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Plaza East III & IV
1 Unit Available
11840 E 38th St
11840 East 38th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1190 sqft
Rent to Own! Tulsa, OK - Property Id: 297296 Rent to own, easy to qualify, $10,000 down, $120,000 rent-to-own sales price, home just finished renovations! New pics available soon or just swing by the property! Monthly Payment Options: $1086.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McClure Park
1 Unit Available
410 S 72nd E Ave
410 S 72nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1302 sqft
Rent to Own - Tulsa - Remodeled ! - Property Id: 297300 McClure Park! Rent to own, easy to qualify, $5,000 down, $1,015.65/mo for 30 years, $105,000 rent-to-own sales price, move in immediately! 3 bed, 1.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2821 East 40th Place North
2821 East 40th Place North, Tulsa, OK
Turley Charmer - Large 4+ Bedroom 1 Bath home in Turley - This is a large 4+ bedroom 1 bath home with a large tiled floor living room and new carpet in bedrooms. (RLNE5809936)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kendall-Whittier
1 Unit Available
2235 East 10th Street
2235 East 10th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1352 sqft
Mother Road Market Bungalow - Beautifully updated home close to hwys and downtown. Closet to QT, shopping and nightlife. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops. A must see. Across the street from Mother Road Market.

June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report. Tulsa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tulsa rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report. Tulsa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tulsa rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Tulsa rents increased over the past month

Tulsa rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tulsa stand at $651 for a one-bedroom apartment and $841 for a two-bedroom. Tulsa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Tulsa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tulsa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tulsa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tulsa's median two-bedroom rent of $841 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Tulsa.
    • While Tulsa's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tulsa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Tulsa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 BedroomsTulsa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTulsa 3 BedroomsTulsa Accessible ApartmentsTulsa Apartments under $500Tulsa Apartments under $600
    Tulsa Apartments under $700Tulsa Apartments under $800Tulsa Apartments with BalconyTulsa Apartments with GarageTulsa Apartments with GymTulsa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTulsa Apartments with Parking
    Tulsa Apartments with PoolTulsa Apartments with Washer-DryerTulsa Cheap PlacesTulsa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTulsa Luxury PlacesTulsa Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
    Owasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OK
    Okmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    South PeoriaBrooksidePark Plaza East Iii & Iv
    Longview Lake EstatesKensington
    RiverviewBurning Tree

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa
    Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology