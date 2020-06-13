173 Apartments for rent in Jenks, OK

Moving to Jenks

Jenks is a great place with all the goings on for someone looking for an apartment to rent. One of the things to consider before you rent an apartment in Jenks should be location. If you are in the downtown area, going to the store during one of the city's events won't be as easy for you as someone who lives on the outskirts of town. You also may or may not think the view from your apartment complex balcony is that big a deal, but to others it could be a deal breaker. If you can have a view of the Arkansas River from your place, though, why wouldn't you want it.

For business purposes, aka impressing your landlord, be sure to bring with you ID, a credit check, proof of income, a deposit (because money always talks) and even a background check if you want to be extremely thorough.