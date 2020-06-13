173 Apartments for rent in Jenks, OK

Apartment List
1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
13 Units Available
Thrive Jenks
204 S Riverfront Dr, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1079 sqft
THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE. Located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and just across the river from Tulsa, THRIVE Jenks is a living experience unlike any other.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Village On The Green
758 West B Street, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
$649
532 sqft
742 Plaza Drive - 742 H Available 07/15/20 1 Bedr. Beautiful Jenks Location. Cozy & Quiet. SPECIALS! - This bright and open layout creates the perfect place to call home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
420 East D Street
420 East D Street, Jenks, OK
2 Bedrooms
$925
1033 sqft
2 bedroom in Jenks!!! - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 car garage home available now for an immediate move in!! Jenks school district located just blocks from the high school! Big fenced in backyard and garage. Central heat and air.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11705 South Vine Street
11705 South Vine Street, Jenks, OK
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
2930 sqft
Jenks Luxury Next To Pool! - 6 Bedroom 3 bath with study and upstairs game room. Kitchen has granite, SS appliances and large pantry. Master bath has jetted tub, his and her vanity and separate shower. Covered patio and full privacy fence.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10354 S Nathan Pl
10354 S Nathan Pl, Jenks, OK
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1626 sqft
Yorkshire-This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan offers more than 1625 sqft and features a covered front porch, an open kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry, dining area with access to rear patio, large living room with spacious

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2601 W 112th Pl S
2601 W 112th Pl S, Jenks, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2024 sqft
Available July 10th! The Washita features an open kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry, large living area with dramatic 10ft ceilings, a secluded master suite with his & hers vanities, a flex-room that can be used as a fourth bedroom, study

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
507 E Comanche Street
507 East Comanche Street, Jenks, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1052 sqft
Cute Jenks Bungalow near downtown Jenks! 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath. Will have new carpet and new interior paint including walls, ceiling, baseboards, doors & kitchen cabinets. New refrigerator with ice maker and new GE stacked washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
20 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
17 Units Available
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$865
1190 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
6 Units Available
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$669
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 23 at 02:17pm
9 Units Available
Grandview Heights
12302 S Yukon Ave, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1111 sqft
Enjoy amenities like two dog parks, a gym, a resort-style pool and a basketball court. The South Tulsa apartments feature vaulted ceilings, sunrooms and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to downtown Tulsa via nearby Highway 75.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated February 10 at 03:49pm
1 Unit Available
Avignon Townhomes
1902 E 74th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1958 sqft
Large three-bedroom townhomes with double vanities, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a sport court and on-site laundry facilities. Near Victory Christian School.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10119 South College Place
10119 South College Place, Tulsa, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3800 sqft
Beautiful home across from Jenks Middle School - Large updated home with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
3122 East 88th Street
3122 East 88th Street, Tulsa, OK
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
4669 sqft
Luxurious Rental in South Tulsa! Gated Wellington South in Jenks Schools District! Many upgrades throughout. Spacious kitchen w/ state of the art industrial stainless steel appliance, Farmhouse sink, wine refrigerator, large center island and more.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
14828 S Toledo Ave
14828 South Toledo Avenue, Bixby, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
This cute house in Bixby is in a smaller gated community. Neutral colors throughout with 3 nice sized bedrooms and two full baths. Close to highway access and golf course!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
6100 E 81st Street
6100 East 81st Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2599 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 3 bath home on approximately 3.5 acres. Home has large living areas and huge trees.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5775 E 145th Place S
5775 East 145th Place South, Bixby, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2728 sqft
Lovely and Liveable in BIXBY schools. 5/2.5/3 with 3 living areas, formals, loft game, one owner. Close to neighborhood pool in desirable Ridge at South County. Nice patio & large private fenced back yard.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1525 E 74th Street
1525 East 74th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1282 sqft
**Jenks Schools** 3 Bedroom 2 Bath,2 car garage. $925 month $600 Deposit Sorry NO PETS No Sec 8, lawn care provided, Auto Draft required
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1056 sqft
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Alderview Apartments
1050 East 141st Place, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
650 sqft
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Southern Memorial Acres
39 Units Available
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1227 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
4 Units Available
Avery Park
4111 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
934 sqft
Welcome Home to Avery Park! We are an ALL BILLS PAID Community! Conveniently located on E 51st street in Tulsa near great restaurants, shops, and grocery stores.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
23 Units Available
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Regency Point
5477 East 71st Street, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
903 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Regency Point in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
City GuideJenks
Jenks is home to one of the biggest herb and plant festivals in the country! Each year gardeners and farmers gather in Jenks to show off what they grown, and people come from all over to purchase plants, flowers and crops.

Jenks is one of the most rapidly growing areas in the entire state of Oklahoma. U.S. census data for 2000 showed that Jenks had a population of 9,557 and the 2010 U.S. census data showed that number had exploded up to 16,924. The city of Jenks was originally used as a site for the Midland Valley Railroad and was named after the owner and director William Henry Jenks. By the time Oklahoma had officially become a state, Jenks was home to many "tank farms" or oil depots. As new oil discoveries lessened and production began to decrease, Jenks looked to agriculture. From the 1920s through the 1940s, Jenks saw many floods. This flooding eventually led to the planning of levees for the town, which finally began construction in 1948. With the levees in place, Jenks began to really grow.

Moving to Jenks

Jenks is a great place with all the goings on for someone looking for an apartment to rent. One of the things to consider before you rent an apartment in Jenks should be location. If you are in the downtown area, going to the store during one of the city's events won't be as easy for you as someone who lives on the outskirts of town. You also may or may not think the view from your apartment complex balcony is that big a deal, but to others it could be a deal breaker. If you can have a view of the Arkansas River from your place, though, why wouldn't you want it.

For business purposes, aka impressing your landlord, be sure to bring with you ID, a credit check, proof of income, a deposit (because money always talks) and even a background check if you want to be extremely thorough.

Neighborhoods in Jenks

If you want to know more about the specific areas in Jenks, check out the info below. It can help you narrow down where you should conduct your housing search and where you'll end up being happy living.

Northern Jenks: This is a great area to consider if you don't mind a little noise. It borders the Richard L. Jones airport, so while you'll have convenient transportation, you'll also have to deal with the sounds of planes flying in and out. There are lots of residential neighborhoods in this part of town, so you will have plenty of options if this is where you end up looking.

Central Jenks: Central Jenks is also primarily residential, with a few restaurants and shops mixed in. It's also home to the beautiful Skyline Park and Skyline Park Dam, if you like spending time outside.

Southern Jenks: This is probably the best place in the area to find a rental home, but it's also relatively industrial. Enjoy great rental prices here in exchange for less-scenic scenery.

Living in Jenks

If you are looking for an apartment for rent in Jenks, you may want to make sure that the many annual events held in the area don't take place outside your front door. In October, Jenks is home to Art on Main and is filled with wineries, artists and even live jazz bands. The event draws around 12,000 people to the area. The Lights On celebration is held the weekend before Thanksgiving and welcomes shoppers to stores all evening long. Jenks is also home to the only free-standing aquarium in the state of Oklahoma; the aquarium itself is non profit. Amy money made is used to better the aquarium itself.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Jenks?
The average rent price for Jenks rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,230.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Jenks?
Some of the colleges located in the Jenks area include Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, Tulsa Community College, and University of Tulsa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Jenks?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jenks from include Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Bartlesville, and Glenpool.

