173 Apartments for rent in Jenks, OK📍
1 of 7
1 of 25
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 4
1 of 29
1 of 30
1 of 6
1 of 30
1 of 24
1 of 36
1 of 49
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 29
1 of 4
1 of 7
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 4
1 of 25
1 of 1
Jenks is one of the most rapidly growing areas in the entire state of Oklahoma. U.S. census data for 2000 showed that Jenks had a population of 9,557 and the 2010 U.S. census data showed that number had exploded up to 16,924. The city of Jenks was originally used as a site for the Midland Valley Railroad and was named after the owner and director William Henry Jenks. By the time Oklahoma had officially become a state, Jenks was home to many "tank farms" or oil depots. As new oil discoveries lessened and production began to decrease, Jenks looked to agriculture. From the 1920s through the 1940s, Jenks saw many floods. This flooding eventually led to the planning of levees for the town, which finally began construction in 1948. With the levees in place, Jenks began to really grow.
Jenks is a great place with all the goings on for someone looking for an apartment to rent. One of the things to consider before you rent an apartment in Jenks should be location. If you are in the downtown area, going to the store during one of the city's events won't be as easy for you as someone who lives on the outskirts of town. You also may or may not think the view from your apartment complex balcony is that big a deal, but to others it could be a deal breaker. If you can have a view of the Arkansas River from your place, though, why wouldn't you want it.
For business purposes, aka impressing your landlord, be sure to bring with you ID, a credit check, proof of income, a deposit (because money always talks) and even a background check if you want to be extremely thorough.
If you want to know more about the specific areas in Jenks, check out the info below. It can help you narrow down where you should conduct your housing search and where you'll end up being happy living.
Northern Jenks: This is a great area to consider if you don't mind a little noise. It borders the Richard L. Jones airport, so while you'll have convenient transportation, you'll also have to deal with the sounds of planes flying in and out. There are lots of residential neighborhoods in this part of town, so you will have plenty of options if this is where you end up looking.
Central Jenks: Central Jenks is also primarily residential, with a few restaurants and shops mixed in. It's also home to the beautiful Skyline Park and Skyline Park Dam, if you like spending time outside.
Southern Jenks: This is probably the best place in the area to find a rental home, but it's also relatively industrial. Enjoy great rental prices here in exchange for less-scenic scenery.
If you are looking for an apartment for rent in Jenks, you may want to make sure that the many annual events held in the area don't take place outside your front door. In October, Jenks is home to Art on Main and is filled with wineries, artists and even live jazz bands. The event draws around 12,000 people to the area. The Lights On celebration is held the weekend before Thanksgiving and welcomes shoppers to stores all evening long. Jenks is also home to the only free-standing aquarium in the state of Oklahoma; the aquarium itself is non profit. Amy money made is used to better the aquarium itself.