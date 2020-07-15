Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:47 AM

24 Apartments For Rent Near Tulsa Community College





Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
52 Units Available
Westminster Apartments
4858 S 78th East Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$801
1369 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Apartments! Beautifully renovated interiors and convenient location make Seminole Ridge Apartments a great place to call home. Professional management and genuine friendliness make it a place youll love.




Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
53 Units Available
Darlington Oaks
4801 S Braden Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$439
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$459
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
914 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.




Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
26 Units Available
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.




Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
24 Units Available
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$519
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
960 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.




Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
10 Units Available
Villa Grove
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.




Last updated October 17 at 02:35 PM
6 Units Available
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$585
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
890 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex that has an enclosed dog run. Units feature separate dining room, bathtub, and ample living space. Located just minutes from the BA Expressway for commuters.




Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
6 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$715
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$808
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.




Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
4 Units Available
Avery Park
4111 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
934 sqft
Welcome Home to Avery Park! We are an ALL BILLS PAID Community! Conveniently located on E 51st street in Tulsa near great restaurants, shops, and grocery stores.




Last updated March 3 at 09:16 PM
2 Units Available
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$969
1376 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sydney Court Townhomes in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!




Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
4 Units Available
Wimbledon Place
7605 E 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$619
953 sqft
WELCOME HOME LUXURY LIVING… AT A PRICE UNMATCHED




Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
5 Units Available
Park Villas Apartments
4974 South 76th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$659
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!



Last updated October 8 at 09:30 PM
1 Unit Available
3542 S. Jamestown Ave.
3542 South Jamestown Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1262 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 bath Home. This home features 3 bedrooms, with 2 bathrooms, 2 living spaces, and a large Laundry room off of the Kitchen.



Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hoover
5883 E. 22nd Place
5883 East 22nd Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1128 sqft
5883 E.



Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3732 E 30th St
3732 East 30th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1178 sqft
3732 E 30th St Available 08/01/20 Midtown Bungalow With Beautiful Hardwood Floors & Lots Of Natural Light! - Converted garage could be a second living or office. Covered back patio, adorable front porch. Available 8/1/20.



Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3701 S Richmond Avenue
3701 South Richmond Avenue, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1252 sqft
3701 S Richmond Avenue Available 08/15/20 4 Bedroom Home In The Heart Of The City! - Original wood floors, large kitchen, covered back patio, garage conversion to large laundry room. Additional room off the kitchen could be work out room, or office.



Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3248 S Lakewood Ave Unit 5B
3248 South Lakewood Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$670
750 sqft
2 bed / 1 Bath Apartment w/ W?D - Apartment in the recently renovated Lakewood Gardens Condo (RLNE4135787)



Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
4708 S Fulton Place
4708 South Fulton Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
1116 sqft
Mid-century modern duplex w/ 2 beds, 2 baths & carport. Updated floors & paint throughout. Large living & dining combo. Convenient access to shopping, dining & hwy. $750/mo + $750/sec deposit. Small pets under 30 lbs considered w/ non-refundable fee.



Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Hoover
5746 E. 28th St.
5746 East 28th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1240 sqft
5746 E. 28th St. Available 07/15/20 Move In Ready! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is centrally located. Original hardwood floors throughout, neutral paint large picture window in the front.



Last updated December 6 at 12:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3737 E 37th Pl
3737 East 37th Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
Marionette Apartments - Property Id: 103538 Just Remodeled Marionette Apartments 2 Bedroom, Nice, Quiet Area Available Now 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment. Central Heat & Air.



Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Mid-Town Village
5922 E. 48th Street
5922 East 48th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1788 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Lease! - Property has been updated with new flooring throughout, Tile in Entry, Kitchen, Kitchen Eating area, and 2 baths. Vinyl laminate flooring in the Living/Dining and all three bedrooms. New Granite countertops in Kitchen.



Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hoover
5935 E 24th Street
5935 East 24th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1196 sqft
Remodeled!! Available 7-16-2020 Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Granite Kitchen and Hall Bath. Huge Windows in Living room. New floors in kitchen and Bath. Great Yard. Just a couple blocks from Hoover Elementary. GREAT Neighborhood.



Last updated December 13 at 01:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Hoover
5926 E. 26th Pl.
5926 E 26th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1360 sqft
Great midtown home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Extra living area and screened in back porch with fully fenced backyard TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/5926-e-26th-pl-1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.



Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Manor
4747 South Darlington Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
815 sqft
Renovated Modern Apartments - Property Id: 307603 Beautiful units under new ownership and management Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307603 Property Id 307603 (RLNE5883992)



Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
2182 South 75th East Avenue
2182 South 75th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2751 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

