/
/
/
Tulsa Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:47 AM
24 Apartments For Rent Near Tulsa Community College
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
52 Units Available
Westminster Apartments
4858 S 78th East Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$801
1369 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Apartments! Beautifully renovated interiors and convenient location make Seminole Ridge Apartments a great place to call home. Professional management and genuine friendliness make it a place youll love.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
53 Units Available
Darlington Oaks
4801 S Braden Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$439
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$459
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
914 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
26 Units Available
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
24 Units Available
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$519
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
960 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
10 Units Available
Villa Grove
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated October 17 at 02:35 PM
6 Units Available
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$585
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
890 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex that has an enclosed dog run. Units feature separate dining room, bathtub, and ample living space. Located just minutes from the BA Expressway for commuters.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
6 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$715
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$808
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
4 Units Available
Avery Park
4111 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
934 sqft
Welcome Home to Avery Park! We are an ALL BILLS PAID Community! Conveniently located on E 51st street in Tulsa near great restaurants, shops, and grocery stores.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated March 3 at 09:16 PM
2 Units Available
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$969
1376 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sydney Court Townhomes in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
4 Units Available
Wimbledon Place
7605 E 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$619
953 sqft
WELCOME HOME LUXURY LIVING… AT A PRICE UNMATCHED
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
5 Units Available
Park Villas Apartments
4974 South 76th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$659
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated October 8 at 09:30 PM
1 Unit Available
3542 S. Jamestown Ave.
3542 South Jamestown Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1262 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 bath Home. This home features 3 bedrooms, with 2 bathrooms, 2 living spaces, and a large Laundry room off of the Kitchen.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hoover
5883 E. 22nd Place
5883 East 22nd Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1128 sqft
5883 E.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3732 E 30th St
3732 East 30th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1178 sqft
3732 E 30th St Available 08/01/20 Midtown Bungalow With Beautiful Hardwood Floors & Lots Of Natural Light! - Converted garage could be a second living or office. Covered back patio, adorable front porch. Available 8/1/20.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3701 S Richmond Avenue
3701 South Richmond Avenue, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1252 sqft
3701 S Richmond Avenue Available 08/15/20 4 Bedroom Home In The Heart Of The City! - Original wood floors, large kitchen, covered back patio, garage conversion to large laundry room. Additional room off the kitchen could be work out room, or office.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3248 S Lakewood Ave Unit 5B
3248 South Lakewood Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$670
750 sqft
2 bed / 1 Bath Apartment w/ W?D - Apartment in the recently renovated Lakewood Gardens Condo (RLNE4135787)
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
4708 S Fulton Place
4708 South Fulton Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
1116 sqft
Mid-century modern duplex w/ 2 beds, 2 baths & carport. Updated floors & paint throughout. Large living & dining combo. Convenient access to shopping, dining & hwy. $750/mo + $750/sec deposit. Small pets under 30 lbs considered w/ non-refundable fee.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Hoover
5746 E. 28th St.
5746 East 28th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1240 sqft
5746 E. 28th St. Available 07/15/20 Move In Ready! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is centrally located. Original hardwood floors throughout, neutral paint large picture window in the front.
1 of 1
Last updated December 6 at 12:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3737 E 37th Pl
3737 East 37th Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
Marionette Apartments - Property Id: 103538 Just Remodeled Marionette Apartments 2 Bedroom, Nice, Quiet Area Available Now 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment. Central Heat & Air.
1 of 2
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Mid-Town Village
5922 E. 48th Street
5922 East 48th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1788 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Lease! - Property has been updated with new flooring throughout, Tile in Entry, Kitchen, Kitchen Eating area, and 2 baths. Vinyl laminate flooring in the Living/Dining and all three bedrooms. New Granite countertops in Kitchen.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hoover
5935 E 24th Street
5935 East 24th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1196 sqft
Remodeled!! Available 7-16-2020 Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Granite Kitchen and Hall Bath. Huge Windows in Living room. New floors in kitchen and Bath. Great Yard. Just a couple blocks from Hoover Elementary. GREAT Neighborhood.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Hoover
5926 E. 26th Pl.
5926 E 26th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1360 sqft
Great midtown home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Extra living area and screened in back porch with fully fenced backyard TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/5926-e-26th-pl-1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Manor
4747 South Darlington Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
815 sqft
Renovated Modern Apartments - Property Id: 307603 Beautiful units under new ownership and management Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307603 Property Id 307603 (RLNE5883992)
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
2182 South 75th East Avenue
2182 South 75th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2751 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.