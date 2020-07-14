All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Urban Oaks at 51st

2102 E 51st St · (918) 921-7887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74105
Brookside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2226D · Avail. now

$459

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 2057C · Avail. now

$459

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 2055D · Avail. now

$459

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 54+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2127B · Avail. now

$655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 2015D · Avail. now

$655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 2110A · Avail. now

$655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Urban Oaks at 51st.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. With our central location near East 51st Street and I-44, you're conveniently close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Enjoy a lifestyle filled with endless conveniences at Urban Oaks @ 51st. We provide our residents with all the comforts of a traditional home in a relaxing stress-free atmosphere. Our six, upgraded unique floor plans feature a fully equipped kitchen, plush carpeting, a private balcony or patio, a fireplace, french doors, generous closets, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer connections. The distinctive style in our residences makes Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments the perfect place to call home. Residents may take part in a variety of recreational activities with our community. Amenities include a sparkling swimming pool, free Wi-Fi, a coffee bar, a business center, a clubhouse, a basketball court and walking and bicycling trails. Our warm and inviting community welcomes your pets too, so bring the entire family. Call us today or meet with our professional management team, and discover a new way of life!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person 18 and older
Deposit: $175 (Studio and 1 Bedroom); $275 (2 Bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: No Breed Restrictions or Weight Limits
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Urban Oaks at 51st have any available units?
Urban Oaks at 51st has 69 units available starting at $459 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Urban Oaks at 51st have?
Some of Urban Oaks at 51st's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Urban Oaks at 51st currently offering any rent specials?
Urban Oaks at 51st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Urban Oaks at 51st pet-friendly?
Yes, Urban Oaks at 51st is pet friendly.
Does Urban Oaks at 51st offer parking?
Yes, Urban Oaks at 51st offers parking.
Does Urban Oaks at 51st have units with washers and dryers?
No, Urban Oaks at 51st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Urban Oaks at 51st have a pool?
Yes, Urban Oaks at 51st has a pool.
Does Urban Oaks at 51st have accessible units?
Yes, Urban Oaks at 51st has accessible units.
Does Urban Oaks at 51st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Urban Oaks at 51st has units with dishwashers.
