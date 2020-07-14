Urban Oaks at 51st

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. With our central location near East 51st Street and I-44, you're conveniently close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Enjoy a lifestyle filled with endless conveniences at Urban Oaks @ 51st. We provide our residents with all the comforts of a traditional home in a relaxing stress-free atmosphere. Our six, upgraded unique floor plans feature a fully equipped kitchen, plush carpeting, a private balcony or patio, a fireplace, french doors, generous closets, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer connections. The distinctive style in our residences makes Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments the perfect place to call home. Residents may take part in a variety of recreational activities with our community. Amenities include a sparkling swimming pool, free Wi-Fi, a coffee bar, a business center, a clubhouse, a basketball court and walking and bicycling trails. Our warm and inviting community welcomes your pets too, so bring the entire family. Call us today or meet with our professional management team, and discover a new way of life!!