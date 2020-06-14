Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Tulsa, OK

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
20 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Cedarcrest
6 Units Available
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$669
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Renaissance
1 Unit Available
1227 S Gary Ave
1227 South Gary Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
This house will be move in ready by about 07/10/2020 Midtown Cute Bungalow by 11th and Harvard! Walk-able distance from TU ! Close to Downtown! 2 big rooms/dinning room/living room/Sun room on street side/Basement/1 Bath with vessel sink! All

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
1227 S LAWTON Avenue
1227 South Lawton Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1763 sqft
Features 2 beds w/private baths & large closets in both bedrooms, office, wood floors in living areas, granite counter tops in kitchen & 1 car garage. Exterior features include a balcony, small patio, small yard and yard maintenance included.
Results within 1 mile of Tulsa
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$730
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1247 sqft
Enjoy the outdoors with your own balcony or patio featured in every unit. Amenities include package receiving, sauna and pool. Easy access to U.S. Highway 64 with proximity to Cinemark movie theater.
Results within 5 miles of Tulsa
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
$
15 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$720
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Villas at Bailey Ranch
8751 N 97th East Ave, Owasso, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
1029 sqft
Close to Route 169 and Route 75. Recently furnished luxury apartments with modern kitchen appliances and a patio or balcony. Community features a pool, a garage, a dog park and a clubhouse.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street
1150 North 6th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1050 sqft
Large furnished 2 bed / 2 bath duplex side is available for rent - This beautiful, large 2 bed / 2 bath comes furnished, and ready to live in! All you need to bring is your clothing; the rest has been handled for you.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
305 S 5th Place
305 South 5th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1008 sqft
Fully furnished rental near Broken Arrow's Rose District - This beautifully renovated property is super close to Broken Arrow's downtown Rose District, with all of its restaurants and other fun activities.
Results within 10 miles of Tulsa

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
14016 W 31st Street S
14016 West 31st Street, Tulsa County, OK
1 Bedroom
$895
900 sqft
One bedroom, one bath apartment in wooded setting and extraordinary views!! This apartment is fully furnished, all it is missing is you. All bills paid including internet, DirecTV and lawncare. No pets!

June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report. Tulsa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tulsa rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tulsa Rent Report. Tulsa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tulsa rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Tulsa rents increased over the past month

Tulsa rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tulsa stand at $651 for a one-bedroom apartment and $841 for a two-bedroom. Tulsa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Tulsa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tulsa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tulsa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tulsa's median two-bedroom rent of $841 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Tulsa.
    • While Tulsa's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tulsa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Tulsa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

