172 Apartments for rent in Broken Arrow, OK📍
Considered a suburb of Tulsa, Broken Arrow is a large city in its own right. The fourth-largest city in Oklahoma boasts more than 98,000 residents.
While real estate prices in Broken Arrow are some of the highest in the state, the state overall has a pretty low cost of living, so you'll still be paying less here than in pretty much anywhere else in the country. What a load off your shoulders! What might hinder your rental search, however, is the fact that most over the available properties are for sale, not rent. You might have better luck scoring a rental home, although there are apartment complexes in various parts of the city. Looking for an all utilities paid apartment? Well, you might be looking a really long time for that particular needle in the haystack!
When you do begin your hunt for your new apartment hunting, don't forget your paperwork. You'll need to bring proof of income with you showing that you make about 1.5-2 times the rent. Also, if you're moving with a pet, figure into your budget a pet deposit in addition to the apartment's security deposit. Landlords will always want to run a credit report on you so you can either bring a copy of yours or be prepared to give them permission to run it. Letters of reference never hurt, especially if you have any smudges on your credit that might make them think twice. Bank statements are required by some landlords and management companies, but not by all. Make sure to call ahead and find out what you will need to have, but it never hurts to bring copies of just about everything, just in case. Rentals aren't terribly easy to come by in this city so the more you have working in your favor, the better. All good things to consider in your search for the perfect home.
While Broken Arrow has many neighborhoods, a few are stand-out spots for renters. Read on for community descriptions.
Downtown: A revitalization is happening in the area, with the goal to preserve as many historic buildings as possible. Victorian homes are available for rent, or have been converted into multi-unit apartment buildings. Some have even been turned into businesses. A farmer's market, new parks and a more walkable area are all helping to turn downtown into an in-demand area so get your spot before they're all gone.
Fair Oaks: In the Northeast corner of the city, Fair Oaks is the place to be if you're looking for a little extra space for the price. If you want to score a place here (and since you're so close to the Creek Turnpike, you'll want to at least look around), you'll have to start early and look often.
New Tulsa: Just south of Fair Oaks, New Tulsa has less space, more major roads close by, but also higher rents. The rental market is mostly comprised of townhouses and rental homes and is so popular it has virtually no vacancies. If you do get lucky and stumble onto an empty apartment, be prepared to put down money immediately to hold your spot. Wait even five minutes, and you could lose the pad to the next guy on the list!
Oneta: Oneta boasts large single-family homes and sprawling apartment complexes. Sure, you'll get an apartment with car wash center and on-site movie theater, but you'll pay for the stuff every month when you write your rent check. More modest digs can be found, but it'll take a little bit of detective work to sniff them out.
Tucked into the northeastern corner of Oklahoma between the Great Plains and the Ozark Mountains, Broken Arrow is known for verdant hills and sparkling lakes of its Green Country region. Summer highs in July can reach into the mid 90s while January lows can dip as cold as the low 20s. But enjoy the beautiful weather with a jog along Liberty Trail, or play golf at one of the city's public golf courses such as Battle Creek or Lit'l Links golf clubs. Several parks in the city, such as Aspen Creek Park or Country Aire even have facilities such as swimming pools and skate parks.
As part of the downtown area, the Rose District is the cultural as well as geographic center of the city. Restaurants, theaters and stores are laid out in a completely walkable district that sees many community events occur throughout the year. Head downtown for jazz and wine nights, a weekend farmer's market and holiday concerts and parades. Each May for more than 80 years the city has come together for Rooster Days, a three-day festival with live music, plenty of food, crafts and amusement rides. A 5K run, the crowning of Miss Chick and an egg hunt are part of the festivities. Broken Arrow definitely has it all to keep its residents out and about.
You'll find plenty of chain stores and restaurants in Broken Arrow, but the city has a rich collection of local, independent businesses such as the restaurants Apple Barrel Cafe, Main Street Tavern and Stu-B-Que, and stores like Art on Main, 1907 and McHuston's Booksellers. Still looking for things to do on the weekend? Take in a show at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center, where musicals, concerts and plays fill the center's calendar. And if that's still not enough to keep your social calendar jam-packed, Tulsa's museums, art galleries and symphonies are just a short drive up the road.