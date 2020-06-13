Apartment List
OK
/
broken arrow
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:16 PM

172 Apartments for rent in Broken Arrow, OK

📍
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
1 Unit Available
The Ridge at Rose District
814 North 4th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$769
868 sqft
814 N 4th #B2 Available 07/06/20 ROSE DISTRICT! BA SCHOOLS! REMODELED INTERIORS! FREE LAUNDRY! - Gorgeous interiors are newly remodeled! We are located in the Rose District of Broken Arrow, next to the elementary school.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
Aspen Creek
10 Units Available
Aspen Village
1947 W Houston St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$765
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Broken Arrow Expressway, close to numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues. 1-3 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Gym, pool, clubhouse and courtyard with grills on site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Woodland Park
7350 S Garnett Rd, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$730
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1247 sqft
Enjoy the outdoors with your own balcony or patio featured in every unit. Amenities include package receiving, sauna and pool. Easy access to U.S. Highway 64 with proximity to Cinemark movie theater.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
2401 W Omaha St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$738
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1339 sqft
Prime location on the corner of Omaha and Aspen, this community features a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and fire pit/social area. Apartments have private entryways and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Place at Quail Hollow
2607 E Albany St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$669
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets for extra storage room. Apartment complex includes gym, pool, grilling area and coffee bar. Close to the Creek Turnpike and Highway 51. Several restaurants just south on County Line Road.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
5 Units Available
Hillside at Madison
512 E Madison St, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
$599
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside at Madison in Broken Arrow. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2810 Pittsburg Street
2810 E Pittsburg St, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1521 sqft
2810 Pittsburg Street Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Broken Arrow - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 14th! Enjoy a beautiful newer 1521 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room with

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1150 North 6th Street - 1150 North 6th Street
1150 North 6th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1050 sqft
Large furnished 2 bed / 2 bath duplex side is available for rent - This beautiful, large 2 bed / 2 bath comes furnished, and ready to live in! All you need to bring is your clothing; the rest has been handled for you.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
305 S 5th Place
305 South 5th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1008 sqft
Fully furnished rental near Broken Arrow's Rose District - This beautifully renovated property is super close to Broken Arrow's downtown Rose District, with all of its restaurants and other fun activities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rose Distirct
1 Unit Available
222 S. Main St. 302
222 South Main Street, Broken Arrow, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1080 sqft
Luxury Loft in Trendy Rose District - Property Id: 78929 The Lofts @ 222 is downtown Broken Arrow's premier housing option! Nestled in the roots of the Rose District, this modern housing allows residents to live the exciting downtown experience

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4520 W. Tacoma Street
4520 West Tacoma Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1576 sqft
Union Schools - Quiet Street! - Cute one-story brick. Kitchen open to living. Patio, doors open to all walk-in closets. Hard surface floors throughout. Plantation blinds, new Heat/Air, new Hot Water, new Roof. Cats not allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5803 N. 33rd Street
5803 N 33rd St, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1171 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5811203)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stacey Lynn East
1 Unit Available
1923 West Toledo Ct
1923 West Toledo Court, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1482 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Zero Deposit Option Available - This spacious property has just been newly renovated and is ready to go! Perfectly located in Brentwood Subdivision in a quiet cul de sac.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6308 S 1st Pl
6308 South 1st Place, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1484 sqft
Home on South 1st Place - Property Id: 286405 Quiet and peaceful is this Home on South 1st Place. South Ridge Park is a relaxed and friendly neighborhood. You'll see joggers and walkers waving back at you throughout the day.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Indian Springs Estates
1 Unit Available
1206 Oakwood Dr
1206 Oakwood Drive, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2091 sqft
Ranch on Oakwood - Property Id: 286406 Indian Springs Estates is a relaxed and friendly neighborhood. You'll see joggers and walkers waving back at you throughout the day.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1209 South 29th Street
1209 South 29th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1512 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
804 S 74th Street
804 South 74th Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2757 sqft
Highlands at Forest Ridge!! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with two living and two dining areas. Upstairs room is being completed as flex/bonus room. Kitchen opens to living room with vaulted ceiling and gas FP.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
122 W Kent Street
122 West Kent Street, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1311 sqft
Lovely 4 bed/2 bath home in highly desirable Vandever. BA Schools! Updates thru-out include new wood look vinyl flooring, paint, newer carpet, white kitchen cabinets, some new privacy fence before 7/1. Over-sized garage has some tools tenant can use.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2414 S Umbrella Place
2414 South Umbrella Place, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2972 sqft
This home is in sparkling like new condition, two living areas down, master suite is down with separate whirlpool, walk-in shower, double lavs in both baths, half bath down, upstairs has 3 bedrooms, game room and a bonus room, open kitchen,

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2402 W. Atlanta St.
2402 West Atlanta Street, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2495 sqft
2402 W. Atlanta St. Available 06/01/20 Large Two Story In Broken Arrow - Oliver Middle School - Updated kitchen, private master bath, large back patio with cover. Short distance to neighborhood park. Two living areas, lots of space and charm.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Vandever
1 Unit Available
2801 South Juniper Avenue - 113
2801 South Juniper Avenue, Broken Arrow, OK
2 Bedrooms
$900
1044 sqft
Be close to it all, while still enjoying a quiet condo community in this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Condo. You will be close to shopping, schools, a park, and transportation. The community is well kept, updated, and has a lot to offer.

1 of 9

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1101 W Decatur Place
1101 West Decatur Place, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1994 sqft
Summer is almost here dive into your own pool. Master down with his and her closets. 2 large bedrooms up with game room and office. Ready for you and your family.

1 of 19

Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
4405 N. 33rd St.
4405 N 33rd St, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1540 sqft
Newer construction 4 bedroom 2 house in Broken Arrow! This home has neutral paint throughout and new carpet. Great find for the price, this will not last!

1 of 7

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17410 E 43rd Pl
17410 E 43rd Pl S, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2207 sqft
Dawson-The bright, spacious plan is filled with innovative design, including a front bedroom perfect for an in-law or guest suite. A flex room can be customized as a formal dining, office or playroom.

Median Rent in Broken Arrow

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Broken Arrow is $821, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,060.
Studio
$693
1 Bed
$821
2 Beds
$1,060
3+ Beds
$1,429
City GuideBroken Arrow
Glinda the good Witch in Wicked the Musical is home to Broken Arrow native, the classically-trained coloratura soprano Broadway and TV star, Kristin Chenowth.

Considered a suburb of Tulsa, Broken Arrow is a large city in its own right. The fourth-largest city in Oklahoma boasts more than 98,000 residents.

Moving to Broken Arrow

While real estate prices in Broken Arrow are some of the highest in the state, the state overall has a pretty low cost of living, so you'll still be paying less here than in pretty much anywhere else in the country. What a load off your shoulders! What might hinder your rental search, however, is the fact that most over the available properties are for sale, not rent. You might have better luck scoring a rental home, although there are apartment complexes in various parts of the city. Looking for an all utilities paid apartment? Well, you might be looking a really long time for that particular needle in the haystack!

When you do begin your hunt for your new apartment hunting, don't forget your paperwork. You'll need to bring proof of income with you showing that you make about 1.5-2 times the rent. Also, if you're moving with a pet, figure into your budget a pet deposit in addition to the apartment's security deposit. Landlords will always want to run a credit report on you so you can either bring a copy of yours or be prepared to give them permission to run it. Letters of reference never hurt, especially if you have any smudges on your credit that might make them think twice. Bank statements are required by some landlords and management companies, but not by all. Make sure to call ahead and find out what you will need to have, but it never hurts to bring copies of just about everything, just in case. Rentals aren't terribly easy to come by in this city so the more you have working in your favor, the better. All good things to consider in your search for the perfect home.

Broken Arrow Neighborhoods

While Broken Arrow has many neighborhoods, a few are stand-out spots for renters. Read on for community descriptions.

Downtown: A revitalization is happening in the area, with the goal to preserve as many historic buildings as possible. Victorian homes are available for rent, or have been converted into multi-unit apartment buildings. Some have even been turned into businesses. A farmer's market, new parks and a more walkable area are all helping to turn downtown into an in-demand area so get your spot before they're all gone.

Fair Oaks: In the Northeast corner of the city, Fair Oaks is the place to be if you're looking for a little extra space for the price. If you want to score a place here (and since you're so close to the Creek Turnpike, you'll want to at least look around), you'll have to start early and look often.

New Tulsa: Just south of Fair Oaks, New Tulsa has less space, more major roads close by, but also higher rents. The rental market is mostly comprised of townhouses and rental homes and is so popular it has virtually no vacancies. If you do get lucky and stumble onto an empty apartment, be prepared to put down money immediately to hold your spot. Wait even five minutes, and you could lose the pad to the next guy on the list!

Oneta: Oneta boasts large single-family homes and sprawling apartment complexes. Sure, you'll get an apartment with car wash center and on-site movie theater, but you'll pay for the stuff every month when you write your rent check. More modest digs can be found, but it'll take a little bit of detective work to sniff them out.

Living in Broken Arrow

Tucked into the northeastern corner of Oklahoma between the Great Plains and the Ozark Mountains, Broken Arrow is known for verdant hills and sparkling lakes of its Green Country region. Summer highs in July can reach into the mid 90s while January lows can dip as cold as the low 20s. But enjoy the beautiful weather with a jog along Liberty Trail, or play golf at one of the city's public golf courses such as Battle Creek or Lit'l Links golf clubs. Several parks in the city, such as Aspen Creek Park or Country Aire even have facilities such as swimming pools and skate parks.

As part of the downtown area, the Rose District is the cultural as well as geographic center of the city. Restaurants, theaters and stores are laid out in a completely walkable district that sees many community events occur throughout the year. Head downtown for jazz and wine nights, a weekend farmer's market and holiday concerts and parades. Each May for more than 80 years the city has come together for Rooster Days, a three-day festival with live music, plenty of food, crafts and amusement rides. A 5K run, the crowning of Miss Chick and an egg hunt are part of the festivities. Broken Arrow definitely has it all to keep its residents out and about.

You'll find plenty of chain stores and restaurants in Broken Arrow, but the city has a rich collection of local, independent businesses such as the restaurants Apple Barrel Cafe, Main Street Tavern and Stu-B-Que, and stores like Art on Main, 1907 and McHuston's Booksellers. Still looking for things to do on the weekend? Take in a show at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center, where musicals, concerts and plays fill the center's calendar. And if that's still not enough to keep your social calendar jam-packed, Tulsa's museums, art galleries and symphonies are just a short drive up the road.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Broken Arrow?
In Broken Arrow, the median rent is $693 for a studio, $821 for a 1-bedroom, $1,060 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,429 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Broken Arrow, check out our monthly Broken Arrow Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Broken Arrow?
Some of the colleges located in the Broken Arrow area include Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, Tulsa Community College, and University of Tulsa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Broken Arrow?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Broken Arrow from include Tulsa, Bixby, Bartlesville, Glenpool, and Owasso.

