172 Apartments for rent in Broken Arrow, OK

Moving to Broken Arrow

While real estate prices in Broken Arrow are some of the highest in the state, the state overall has a pretty low cost of living, so you'll still be paying less here than in pretty much anywhere else in the country. What a load off your shoulders! What might hinder your rental search, however, is the fact that most over the available properties are for sale, not rent. You might have better luck scoring a rental home, although there are apartment complexes in various parts of the city. Looking for an all utilities paid apartment? Well, you might be looking a really long time for that particular needle in the haystack!

When you do begin your hunt for your new apartment hunting, don't forget your paperwork. You'll need to bring proof of income with you showing that you make about 1.5-2 times the rent. Also, if you're moving with a pet, figure into your budget a pet deposit in addition to the apartment's security deposit. Landlords will always want to run a credit report on you so you can either bring a copy of yours or be prepared to give them permission to run it. Letters of reference never hurt, especially if you have any smudges on your credit that might make them think twice. Bank statements are required by some landlords and management companies, but not by all. Make sure to call ahead and find out what you will need to have, but it never hurts to bring copies of just about everything, just in case. Rentals aren't terribly easy to come by in this city so the more you have working in your favor, the better. All good things to consider in your search for the perfect home.