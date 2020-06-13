/
sapulpa
133 Apartments for rent in Sapulpa, OK
Garden Park Apartments
207 N Hickory St, Sapulpa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$590
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We have it all! Enjoy small town living, pet-friendly apartment set back into a quiet neighborhood. Downtown shopping, restaurants, public library, you'll not have to travel far to find everything you need.
15 E Fairlane Drive
15 Fairlane Drive, Sapulpa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1343 sqft
Great Sapulpa Home!
136 W Bryan Avenue
136 West Bryan Avenue, Sapulpa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1551 sqft
3 bed, 1 bath. NEW REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! Kitchen w/eat at bar and gas stove, tiled countertops & backsplash. Pullman bath with shower/tub combo. Inside utility connections. Large double lot with a FOUR-car detached garage.
Grandview Heights
12302 S Yukon Ave, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1111 sqft
Enjoy amenities like two dog parks, a gym, a resort-style pool and a basketball court. The South Tulsa apartments feature vaulted ceilings, sunrooms and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to downtown Tulsa via nearby Highway 75.
Red Fork-Park Grove
3763 W 42nd Place
3763 West 42nd Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1300 sqft
Nice house in quiet neighborhood Good size garage, good size yard Call Dan for a viewing
10354 S Nathan Pl
10354 S Nathan Pl, Jenks, OK
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1626 sqft
Yorkshire-This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan offers more than 1625 sqft and features a covered front porch, an open kitchen with center island and walk-in pantry, dining area with access to rear patio, large living room with spacious
4716 South 30th West Avenue
4716 South 30th West Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Bungalow in Tulsa. Amenities included: central heat and air, dishwasher, gas range, fridge, laundry hookups, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, storage shed, and yard. Water included. Is pet friendly.
Brookside
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1056 sqft
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
Alderview Apartments
1050 East 141st Place, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
650 sqft
1070 E.
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Riverview
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,145
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
1033 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1401 sqft
This downtown community offers garage parking, gated access, three elevators and concierge services. Apartments include granite countertops, private balconies and wood plank flooring. Utica Square, Maple Park and the Arkansas River are all within eyesight.
Riverview
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$790
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
907 sqft
This high-rise apartment community is newly renovated to include updated kitchens and modern features. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center with yoga and spin classes, and an outdoor kitchen. Near the downtown area.
Kensington
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Brookside
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
South Peoria
Village Creek at 67th
6630 S Zunis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$689
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated south of downtown Tulsa, you'll have the best of it all with Village Creek @ 67th Apartments. With convenient access to Interstate 44 and state highway 75, you'll find everything you need is within minutes.
South Peoria
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$479
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
900 sqft
Welcome to The View @ Riverside Apartments.
Brookside
Brookwood Apartments
1340 E 48th Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
884 sqft
Brookwood apartment homes provides a beautiful escape from everyday endeavors .
Brookside
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$445
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
957 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
Kensington
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
900 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.
Thrive Jenks
204 S Riverfront Dr, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1079 sqft
THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE. Located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and just across the river from Tulsa, THRIVE Jenks is a living experience unlike any other.
Brookside
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
Brookside
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,205
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
Village On The Green
758 West B Street, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
$649
532 sqft
742 Plaza Drive - 742 H Available 07/15/20 1 Bedr. Beautiful Jenks Location. Cozy & Quiet. SPECIALS! - This bright and open layout creates the perfect place to call home.
Riverview
The Cosmopolitan
1717 Riverside Dr, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,146
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,136
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1224 sqft
At The Cosmopolitan, we believe true communities stem from having a central, amazing location.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Sapulpa, the median rent is $503 for a studio, $595 for a 1-bedroom, $769 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,037 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sapulpa, check out our monthly Sapulpa Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Sapulpa area include Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, Seminole State College, Tulsa Community College, and University of Tulsa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sapulpa from include Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Bartlesville, and Glenpool.