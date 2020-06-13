/
/
pryor creek
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:00 PM
2 Apartments for rent in Pryor Creek, OK📍
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
13 Units Available
The Park @ 12 Twenty
1220 SE 9th St, Pryor Creek, OK
1 Bedroom
$699
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$919
998 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Park @ 12 Twenty in Pryor Creek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated January 31 at 09:48pm
6 Units Available
The Meadows at Centennial Park
721 Wilkerson Dr, Pryor Creek, OK
2 Bedrooms
$869
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Meadows at Centennial Park in Pryor Creek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pryor Creek rentals listed on Apartment List is $820.
Some of the colleges located in the Pryor Creek area include Tulsa Community College, and University of Tulsa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pryor Creek from include Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Bartlesville, and Glenpool.