1 Kenyon Pl 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 1
1 Kenyon Pl 2
1 Kendon Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
1 Kendon Place, Yonkers, NY 10710
Crestwood
Amenities
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fleetwood 3 Bed 2 Bath - Property Id: 305934
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305934
Property Id 305934
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5895063)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 Kenyon Pl 2 have any available units?
1 Kenyon Pl 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Yonkers, NY
.
What amenities does 1 Kenyon Pl 2 have?
Some of 1 Kenyon Pl 2's amenities include some paid utils, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1 Kenyon Pl 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1 Kenyon Pl 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Kenyon Pl 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1 Kenyon Pl 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Yonkers
.
Does 1 Kenyon Pl 2 offer parking?
No, 1 Kenyon Pl 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1 Kenyon Pl 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Kenyon Pl 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Kenyon Pl 2 have a pool?
No, 1 Kenyon Pl 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1 Kenyon Pl 2 have accessible units?
No, 1 Kenyon Pl 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Kenyon Pl 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Kenyon Pl 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Kenyon Pl 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Kenyon Pl 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
