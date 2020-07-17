All apartments in Yonkers
1 Kenyon Pl 2

1 Kendon Place · No Longer Available
Location

1 Kendon Place, Yonkers, NY 10710
Crestwood

Amenities

some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fleetwood 3 Bed 2 Bath - Property Id: 305934

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305934
Property Id 305934

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5895063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Kenyon Pl 2 have any available units?
1 Kenyon Pl 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yonkers, NY.
What amenities does 1 Kenyon Pl 2 have?
Some of 1 Kenyon Pl 2's amenities include some paid utils, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Kenyon Pl 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1 Kenyon Pl 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Kenyon Pl 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1 Kenyon Pl 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 1 Kenyon Pl 2 offer parking?
No, 1 Kenyon Pl 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1 Kenyon Pl 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Kenyon Pl 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Kenyon Pl 2 have a pool?
No, 1 Kenyon Pl 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1 Kenyon Pl 2 have accessible units?
No, 1 Kenyon Pl 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Kenyon Pl 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Kenyon Pl 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Kenyon Pl 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Kenyon Pl 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
