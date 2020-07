Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym pool elevator 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bike storage online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available. This smoke free and pet friendly community offers throughtfully designed living spaces with modern kitchens featuring quartz or granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center with views of the Hudson, infinity pool, lounge areas, and landscaped courtyards with fire pits and outdoor kitchenettes. Avalon Yonkers is conveniently located a short walk from the Yonkers Metro-North station, making commuting a breeze.