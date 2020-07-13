/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM
127 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Yonkers, NY
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
98 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,620
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
14 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,690
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,396
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,893
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
11 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,074
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,855
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1127 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
96 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,692
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
13 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,554
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
269 First Street
269 First Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
725 sqft
One of a kind mint condition apartment! Updated cherry wood kitchen complete with dishwasher, washer and dryer, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Must see to appreciate.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
261 Palmer Road
261 Palmer Road, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1034 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment in Bryn Mawr Area - Property Id: 315595 Beautiful property located in Bryn Mawr Area. Hardwood floors, clean kitchen and bathroom. Minutes to Ridge Hill and Cross County Malls.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L
701 Ridge Hill Boulevard, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 5L Available 07/15/20 1 Bedroom Condo in Ridge Hill - Property Id: 314483 Bright modern 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Newly renovated kitchen with custom back splash. Bathroom has been newly renovated.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
90 Saratoga Ave 8
90 Saratoga Ave, Yonkers, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
1000 sqft
HUGE 5 BEDROOM UNIT! - Property Id: 121156 HUGE, HUGE, HUGE apartment. Loads of natural light. 5 HUGE bedrooms. Plenty of closet space. Renovated. Boxed bedrooms. Full living room and full kitchen. Close to downtown Yonkers.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lawrence Park
43 Bronxville Rd 1DO
43 Bronxville Rd, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,325
Great Studio! - Property Id: 292073 Great value in a great location! Super cute studio apartment! Heat and water included! Laundry in complex! Good income and credit required! Broker fee applies to this rental! Pet fees apply as well!.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Getty Square
70 ASHBUTON AVE
70 Ashburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,550
613 sqft
South Yonkers (SoYo) Luxury Units - Property Id: 270517 Good Day, Wonderful, we are so glad that you made the decision to make the nest step.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
1 Sherwood Ter BSMT
1 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
2 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248360 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Nodine Hill
54 Maple St A
54 Maple St, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Westchester County Apartments - Property Id: 277332 This inventory of units rotates on a daily basis. Units are renovated, clean, and ready to move in.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
139 Beech Street
139 Beech Street, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
INCOME REQUIREMENT: 3-4x THE RENT, depending on credit history. MAX OCCUPANCY: 5 PEOPLE, REGARDLESS OF AGE. RENT WILL BE HIGHER IF YOU HAVE ANY PETS. Renovated in 2016, stainless steel refrigerator, counter, and backsplash.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Yonkers
18 Warburton Ave
18 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near The Waterfront, 1br...Just $1500. Elevator Building..Big Space Call (347) 825-4199 (RLNE4099437)
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Lawrence Park
120 Bronxville Road
120 Bronxville Rd, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
3055 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Commuters dream /pet friendly! Move into a totally renovated 4 level Tudor home with 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Large fenced-in backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Yonkers
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,855
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,430
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,267
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
446 W 259th Street
446 West 259th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
950 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, 2 1/2 bedroom or 1 office, in Riverdale, steps to main strip and shopping center.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North Side
300 Hayward Ave 2Y
300 Hayward Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 294825 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Side
472 Gramatan Ave 1EE
472 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Co-op Rental in Fleetwood - Property Id: 213417 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn Heights
272 E 239th St
272 East 239th Street, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Big, All New 1br. Prime Woodlawn apartment. By Katonah shops, stores, bars & eateries. Bus and 2 and 4 trains nearby. Call or Text 917-903-1966 (RLNE3965934)
Similar Pages
Yonkers 1 BedroomsYonkers 2 BedroomsYonkers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYonkers 3 BedroomsYonkers Accessible ApartmentsYonkers Apartments with Balcony
Yonkers Apartments with GarageYonkers Apartments with GymYonkers Apartments with Hardwood FloorsYonkers Apartments with Move-in SpecialsYonkers Apartments with ParkingYonkers Apartments with Pool