Hudson Park North

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: $1,000 with Approved Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $50.00 Common Area Monthly Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Dog Restricted Animal/Breed List: Pit Bulls, Huskies, Rottweilers, Presa Canarios, German Shepherds, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernards, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dogs, Karelian Bear Dogs. Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Covered/Garage: $150.00 plus NYS sales tax; Uncovered: $85.00 plus NYS sales tax; Maximum of Two (2) parking spots per apartment. Other. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Additional Storage is available, based on availability $50~$75/per month.