All apartments in Yonkers
Find more places like Hudson Park North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yonkers, NY
/
Hudson Park North
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:43 PM

Hudson Park North

1 Alexander St · (914) 233-3265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yonkers
See all
Downtown Yonkers
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY 10701
Downtown Yonkers

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 506E · Avail. now

$1,658

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 0228 · Avail. now

$2,021

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 1214C · Avail. now

$2,074

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109C · Avail. now

$2,573

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 417C · Avail. Jul 15

$2,582

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 215C · Avail. now

$2,614

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hudson Park North.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
media room
valet service
accessible
carport
cc payments
community garden
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Why choose between city and country when you can have the best of both at Hudson Park? A resort-like oasis just minutes from the heart of Manhattan, the apartments at Hudson Park boast spectacular views of New Jersey's Palisades and the Hudson River. A new destination in a revitalized Yonkers, Hudson Park offers unparalleled amenities. Life is better when it's lived wide open.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: $1,000 with Approved Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $50.00 Common Area Monthly Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Dog Restricted Animal/Breed List: Pit Bulls, Huskies, Rottweilers, Presa Canarios, German Shepherds, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernards, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dogs, Karelian Bear Dogs. Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Covered/Garage: $150.00 plus NYS sales tax; Uncovered: $85.00 plus NYS sales tax; Maximum of Two (2) parking spots per apartment. Other. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Additional Storage is available, based on availability $50~$75/per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hudson Park North have any available units?
Hudson Park North has 14 units available starting at $1,658 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hudson Park North have?
Some of Hudson Park North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hudson Park North currently offering any rent specials?
Hudson Park North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hudson Park North pet-friendly?
Yes, Hudson Park North is pet friendly.
Does Hudson Park North offer parking?
Yes, Hudson Park North offers parking.
Does Hudson Park North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hudson Park North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hudson Park North have a pool?
No, Hudson Park North does not have a pool.
Does Hudson Park North have accessible units?
Yes, Hudson Park North has accessible units.
Does Hudson Park North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hudson Park North has units with dishwashers.
Does Hudson Park North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hudson Park North has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Hudson Park North?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sawyer Place
55 Main Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701

Similar Pages

Yonkers 1 BedroomsYonkers 2 Bedrooms
Yonkers Apartments with ParkingYonkers Dog Friendly Apartments
Yonkers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTHoboken, NJ
New Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJ
Edgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRutherford, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Getty Square
Downtown Yonkers

Apartments Near Colleges

Sarah Lawrence CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity