Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance garage key fob access media room valet service pool internet access package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Visit our Leasing Office at 1 Alexander StreetWhy choose between city and country when you can have the best of both at Hudson Park? A resort-like oasis just minutes from the heart of Manhattan, the apartments at Hudson Park boast spectacular views of New Jersey's Palisades and the Hudson River. A new destination in a revitalized Yonkers, Hudson Park offers unparalleled amenities. Life is better when it's lived wide open.