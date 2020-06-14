/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM
147 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yonkers, NY
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 05:54pm
Downtown Yonkers
23 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Getty Square
Contact for Availability
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
648 sqft
Located in the Yonkers Waterfront District, near Hudson River. Renovated historical building with on-site laundry, elevator access and reserved parking. Apartments offer hardwood floors, bright interiors, modern kitchens.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
71 Halley Street 3
71 Halley Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
3rd Floor Apartment - Property Id: 292444 Newly renovated one bedroom loft apartment in a multi-family private home. 3rd floor walk-up (steps must not be an issue). No washer/dryer allowed. Private parking available if needed, at an additional cost.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwest Yonkers
1 Unit Available
409 NBroadway 25
409 North Broadway, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
Condo Style Large 1 Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 283557 Condo style apartment river view close to all Tenant pays All Utilities close to all Highways, Schools, Hospitals and Shopping Unit comes with 1 Parking Spot. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Getty Square
1 Unit Available
95 Ravine Ave
95 Ravine Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
725 sqft
Ravine Ave Modern Apartments - Property Id: 270537 Hello! We are so glad that you decided to take the next step. Thank you for your interest in applying for 95 Ravine Avenue. Your Future in Living Starts Here.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwest Yonkers
1 Unit Available
137 Morsemere Ter 2
137 Morsemere Ter, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
516 sqft
1 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248457 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Getty Square
1 Unit Available
86 High Street
86 High Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
600 sqft
86 High Street Apt 1 Available 06/15/20 This Cute and Cozy One Bedroom - This cute and cozy one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is located in a private house in a quiet, safe neighborhood with ample street parking.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Yonkers
1 Unit Available
18 Warburton Ave
18 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Near The Waterfront, 1br...Just $1500. Elevator Building..Big Space Call (347) 825-4199 (RLNE4099437)
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Lawrence Park
1 Unit Available
75 Lawrence Park
75 Lawrence Park Crescent, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
878 sqft
Welcome to Bronxville Knolls! Here's your chance to rent an updated top floor unit with tons of light and storage. Enter into your own private entrance and walk up the stairs to a foyer that leads to a spacious and sunny living room.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
800 Bronx River Road
800 Bronx River Rd, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
775 sqft
Totally Renovated Sponsor Unit! No Board Approval Required! Brand New Kitchen & Bathroom! Beautiful hardwood floors , Commuters dream! Walk to Metro North & Shops! Convenient to all major parkways! Minutes away from The Cross County Mall, as well as
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Getty Square
1 Unit Available
237 N Broadway
237 North Broadway, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
775 sqft
TOP FLOOR with LOVELY RIVER VIEWS from living room and bedroom! You can see the beautiful Hudson River and the enchanting Manhattan skyline from this large one bedroom, which is walkable to all--train (it's only 30 minutes to Midtown), shops, buses
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Northwest Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1155 Warburton Avenue
1155 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
740 sqft
Luxury Condo at the Riverview Club on the Hudson River boasting full amenities! Convenient direct pathway from the Riverview Club to the Greystone Metro North (28 minute express to GCT; 38 minute local)l! Includes one indoor parking spot and full
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Northwest Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1080 Warburton
1080 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
MARVELOUS AND SPACIOUS APARTMENT FOR RENT !!!!!Located in a beautifully maintained complex. alluring hardwood floors and lofty 10 ft ceilings. Enormous eat- kitchen with appliances and a separate dining area. Large bedroom.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
11 Balint
11 Balint Dr, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
890 sqft
Totally Renovated unit A MUST SEE! This well managed and well maintained complex is on a cul de sac, has a large swimming pool along with a playground and a basketball court. A commuters dream with express bus to NYC and metro north nearby.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1360 Midland
1360 Midland Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
Welcome to Fleetwood Acres a gatehouse community in a park like setting. This one bedroom located on the top floor has wonderful Natural Light in every room and treetop views.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
35 Bronxville Glen Drive
35 Bronxville Glen Drive, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
850 sqft
Sought after spacious 1 bed Condo rental in Bronxville Glen with large private balcony off living room in 24-7 gated community.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Getty Square
1 Unit Available
87 Ravine Ave
87 Ravine Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
542 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Yonkers. Utilities included: heat and gas. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 07:11pm
Getty Square
1 Unit Available
91 Elm St
91 Elm Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
575 sqft
Welcome to 91 Elm St Apartments This building is located steps away from the historic downtown Yonkers and offers the luxury of being conveniently located near all means of transportation & major highways. Each unit has been immaculately remolded.
