Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 PM

330 Apartments for rent in Yonkers, NY with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Yonkers renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:56am
Downtown Yonkers
23 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Northwest Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1155 Warburton Avenue
1155 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Condo at the Riverview Club on the Hudson River boasting full amenities! Convenient direct pathway from the Riverview Club to the Greystone Metro North (28 minute express to GCT; 38 minute local)l! Includes one indoor parking spot and full

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Northwest Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1080 Warburton
1080 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
MARVELOUS AND SPACIOUS APARTMENT FOR RENT !!!!!Located in a beautifully maintained complex. alluring hardwood floors and lofty 10 ft ceilings. Enormous eat- kitchen with appliances and a separate dining area. Large bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.
Results within 1 mile of Yonkers
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,399
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Woodlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
524 E 236th Street
524 E 236th St, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
Beautifully finished first of its kind luxury apartments in Woodlawn Heights.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
50 Columbus Avenue
50 Columbus Ave, Tuckahoe, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom sun-filled apartment with hard wood floors in sought after Tower Club building where you can enjoy an indoor pool, racketball court, exercise room, men and woman's steam and sauna rooms, tennis court, community room and 24 hour concierge.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
Rivervue
1 Scarsdale Rd, Tuckahoe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1811 sqft
Just steps from the train and a quick commute to Grand Central Station, this dramatic loft-style corner apartment with soaring 12'-14'ceilings in a white-glove landmarked building is a rare find.
Results within 5 miles of Yonkers
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
41 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,242
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,125
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,757
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,434
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown New Rochelle
103 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,911
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,622
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,107
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,095
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Englewood
16 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,345
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1183 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,350
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,938
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
City Guide for Yonkers, NY

So, you’ve decided to make the move to the “Empire State” and you want a little suburbia on the side with your city life? Look no further then Yonkers, or as the locals call it “Yonkas.” Yonkers has been keeping the dream of residing in New York alive for residents since the 17th Century. While Yonkers isn’t one to toot its own horn, it is also responsible for the first FM radio station, the first use of street lights, the invention of the safety elevator and Mary J. Blige, who, assuming you ...

Thirty minutes from both Manhattan and Hoboken, Yonkers offers residents access to all things city while giving them the picturesque, Westchester County views of trees and the Hudson River. If you really need more convincing, the rent here is much more affordable than the “Big Apple”.

Having trouble with Craigslist Yonkers? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Yonkers, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Yonkers renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

