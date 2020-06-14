330 Apartments for rent in Yonkers, NY with gym

City Guide for Yonkers, NY

So, you’ve decided to make the move to the “Empire State” and you want a little suburbia on the side with your city life? Look no further then Yonkers, or as the locals call it “Yonkas.” Yonkers has been keeping the dream of residing in New York alive for residents since the 17th Century. While Yonkers isn’t one to toot its own horn, it is also responsible for the first FM radio station, the first use of street lights, the invention of the safety elevator and Mary J. Blige, who, assuming you ...