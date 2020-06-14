330 Apartments for rent in Yonkers, NY with gym
So, you’ve decided to make the move to the “Empire State” and you want a little suburbia on the side with your city life? Look no further then Yonkers, or as the locals call it “Yonkas.” Yonkers has been keeping the dream of residing in New York alive for residents since the 17th Century. While Yonkers isn’t one to toot its own horn, it is also responsible for the first FM radio station, the first use of street lights, the invention of the safety elevator and Mary J. Blige, who, assuming you ...
Thirty minutes from both Manhattan and Hoboken, Yonkers offers residents access to all things city while giving them the picturesque, Westchester County views of trees and the Hudson River. If you really need more convincing, the rent here is much more affordable than the “Big Apple”.
Having trouble with Craigslist Yonkers? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Yonkers renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.