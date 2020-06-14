203 Apartments for rent in Yonkers, NY with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:54pm
Downtown Yonkers
23 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Getty Square
Contact for Availability
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
935 sqft
Located in the Yonkers Waterfront District, near Hudson River. Renovated historical building with on-site laundry, elevator access and reserved parking. Apartments offer hardwood floors, bright interiors, modern kitchens.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
57 Farquhar Ave 2
57 Farquhar Avenue, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 2BR, 1B, LR, EIK-NO BROKERS FEE-BRYN MAWR YONKERS - Property Id: 297358 Bright and renovated 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of private house w/ eat-in kitchen, located on top of small hill w/ 300 ft elevation views and

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwest Yonkers
1 Unit Available
409 NBroadway 25
409 North Broadway, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
Condo Style Large 1 Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 283557 Condo style apartment river view close to all Tenant pays All Utilities close to all Highways, Schools, Hospitals and Shopping Unit comes with 1 Parking Spot. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwest Yonkers
1 Unit Available
137 Morsemere Ter 2
137 Morsemere Ter, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248457 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Terrace
3 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,550
Studio in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248276 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1 Sherwood Ter BSMT
1 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
2 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248360 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Nodine Hill
1 Unit Available
166 Yonkers Avenue
166 Yonkers Avenue, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
966 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Move-in ready, fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with private terrace. Clean and everything NEW in this spacious and large layout with beautiful wood floors, high ceilings, open-concept layout, MEIK, great closets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
800 Bronx River Road
800 Bronx River Rd, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally Renovated Sponsor Unit! No Board Approval Required! Brand New Kitchen & Bathroom! Beautiful hardwood floors , Commuters dream! Walk to Metro North & Shops! Convenient to all major parkways! Minutes away from The Cross County Mall, as well as

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Getty Square
1 Unit Available
237 N Broadway
237 North Broadway, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TOP FLOOR with LOVELY RIVER VIEWS from living room and bedroom! You can see the beautiful Hudson River and the enchanting Manhattan skyline from this large one bedroom, which is walkable to all--train (it's only 30 minutes to Midtown), shops, buses

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Northwest Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1080 Warburton
1080 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
MARVELOUS AND SPACIOUS APARTMENT FOR RENT !!!!!Located in a beautifully maintained complex. alluring hardwood floors and lofty 10 ft ceilings. Enormous eat- kitchen with appliances and a separate dining area. Large bedroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Northwest Yonkers
1 Unit Available
580 Bellevue Ave North
580 Bellevue Avenue North, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Move right in to this spacious 3 BR 2 Full Baths unit with separate dining room in North west Yonkers. Low rentals. Unit has 1500 sq. ft. All hardwood floors and freshly painted, updated kitchen and Baths.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1360 Midland
1360 Midland Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
Welcome to Fleetwood Acres a gatehouse community in a park like setting. This one bedroom located on the top floor has wonderful Natural Light in every room and treetop views.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
35 Bronxville Glen Drive
35 Bronxville Glen Drive, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
850 sqft
Sought after spacious 1 bed Condo rental in Bronxville Glen with large private balcony off living room in 24-7 gated community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
67 Briggs Avenue
67 Briggs Avenue, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Large three bedroom apartment Hard wood floors master bedroom with half bath dining room eat in kitchen in private house second floor nice residential neighborhood

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Northwest Yonkers
1 Unit Available
15 Eastview Avenue
15 Eastview Avenue, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1350 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom apartment close to transportation,School and parks Eat in kitchen Dining room hardwood floors living room with fireplace

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
129 Park Hill Avenue
129 Park Hill Avenue, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1050 sqft
Newly renovated Nice 3 bedroom apartment beautiful residential neighborhood hardwood floors close to bus school park and shopping and much more to offer (Rent is 2400 Plus Utilities )

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Nodine Hill
1 Unit Available
50 Maple St
50 Maple Street, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
870 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Yonkers. Amenities included: hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. Utilities included: heat and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 2nd 2020. $1,800/month rent.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
463 Bronx River Rd, #2
463 Bronx River Road, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
2 bedroom apartment for rent, available early July 2020. This unit is on the 2nd floor of a two family house located in South East Yonkers.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 09:40pm
Ludlow
1 Unit Available
404 Riverdale Ave
404 Riverdale Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,200
300 sqft
Immaculate studio located on the south side of Yonkers in a quiet, secure building with a live-in super. This unit features hardwood flooring throughout and a ceramic tiled bathroom. The apartment will be toured virtually. Check out our Video
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Yonkers, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Yonkers renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

