Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:04 PM
261 Apartments for rent in Scarsdale, NY📍
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
15-1 Richbell Road
15 Richbell Rd, Scarsdale, NY
7 Bedrooms
$27,500
9959 sqft
This remarkable estate is privately situated on 1.62 acres in the heart of Murray Hill. Enter through the mahogany doors into the two-story foyer with its beautiful curved staircase and detailed millwork.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7 Carthage Lane
7 Carthage Lane, Scarsdale, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2100 sqft
Cozy Tudor in convenient Quaker Ridge location. Renovated EIK kitchen with granite countertops. Four bedrooms. 2 updated full baths. Impeccably maintained. Large heated enclosed porch overlooking flat fenced yard. Central air conditioning.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
62 Park Road
62 Park Road, Scarsdale, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
6467 sqft
Please note there is a main house and a cottage containing two separate residences. Main house has 6467 sq ft and Cottage has 1051 sq ft.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
219 Fox Meadow Road
219 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY
5 Bedrooms
$11,950
3571 sqft
This Storybook Tudor is filled with old world character and grandeur and is set on one of the most sought after locations in the heart of Scarsdale! The coveted neighborhood is within close walking distance to the train station (0.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
14-1 Butler Road
14 Butler Rd, Scarsdale, NY
6 Bedrooms
$16,500
5506 sqft
House is ready to move right in NOW! Completely renovated and re-designed, this majestic modernized Tudor has all of the old world charm and modern amenities.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3 Crossway
3 Crossway, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
2834 sqft
y. Location Location-minutes to shops, schools, houses of worship and transportation. This very spacious sun-filled split level home features central air, redone hardwood floors, and renovated kitchen with a new refrig and baths.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4 Fountain Terrace
4 Fountain Lane Terrace, Scarsdale, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
2870 sqft
Scarsdale 5BR/4 bath colonial at the end of a private road in highly sought after Greenacres section. Work from home in very quiet, spacious rooms and/or take a short walk to Metro North station with 2 STOP EXPRESS COMMUTE to Grand Central.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
207 Madison Road
207 Madison Road, Scarsdale, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3168 sqft
Bright, Charming, Tudor with Lots of Personality. Fabulous dropped living room with oversized brick fireplace plus sun room/family room. Four spacious bedrooms. Master Suite includes dressing area. CENTRAL AIR! Located In Desirable Neighborhood.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
171 Bradley Road
171 Bradley Road, Scarsdale, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
1350 sqft
Perfect, cozy rental in Edgewood. All 4 Bedrooms are on the second level. Walk to Edgewood Elementary School, Bus and Park. Use a bedroom for home office.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
86 Brown Road
86 Brown Road, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1204 sqft
Fox Meadow 3 bedroom colonial with renovated baths. Walk to train, town, shops, bus and park. Hardwood floors throughout. Silestone countertops & stainless steel appliances. New Stove & Frig. New Oak cabinets. New sliding glass doors & windows.
1 of 24
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
246 Fox Meadow Road
246 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2666 sqft
Classic Center Hall Colonial with terrific curb appeal in Fox Meadow section of Scarsdale.
Results within 1 mile of Scarsdale
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
24 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,931
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,267
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,107
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Soundview Ave
2 Soundview Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Fully Renovated 1 BR / 1 BA - Available for immediate occupancy is a fully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Laminate flooring in the kitchen & entrance way and carpeted living room and bedroom.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
243 W Post Rd
243 West Post Road, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
Available 06/15/20 Huge 2 Bed/1 Bath with parking. Close to all - Property Id: 194230 ***1 Month broker fee*** Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath apartment for rent. Hardwood floors througout.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD
109 Pleasant Ridge Road, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$29,000
10000 sqft
Available 09/15/20 GRAND BRICK EXQUISITE LUXURY HOME 3 year lease ! - Property Id: 284369 LOOKING FOR A SAFE BEAUTIFUL QUIET GORGEOUS HOME WITH SPECIMEN PLANTS PUTTING GREEN 5 PLUS BEDROOMS 7 BATHS GREEN LAWNS OF BEAUTY 3 year lease Apply at
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
205 W Post Road
205 West Post Road, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
750 sqft
Rental available in White Plains! This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment features updated kitchen appliances and is just minutes away from Downtown White Plains which offers shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
48 Chatterton Parkway
48 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
This beautiful fully furnished (pls inquire about renting without furnishing options), Mediterranean Colonial home offers timeless features that truly makes this home very unique.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
87 Maple Street
87 Maple Street, Eastchester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1350 sqft
Four year young Luxury Town Home! Conveniently located steps away from shopping, Trader Joe and public transportation, this bright and beautiful unit offers a lovely entry w/ large coat/ storage closet, laundry and access to large 2-Car Garage.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
55 Mckinley Avenue
55 McKinley Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1016 sqft
1-bedroom loft living with 13.5 foot ceilings in sought after converted schoolhouse! Commuter s paradise with half mile walk to Metro North then as little as 37 minutes to Grand Central.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
10 Wright Place
10 Wright Pl, Eastchester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
800 sqft
Renovated and bright apartment with plenty of closet space..Convenient to all.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
111 E Hartsdale Avenue
111 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
850 sqft
Commuter's Dream. Lovely 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Hartsdale. Very close to the train, shops, highways and recreation.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
60 E Hartsdale Avenue
60 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
825 sqft
Sunny and bright apartment with golf course views! Apartment features an entry foyer, full eat-in kitchen, large living room, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Tudor building.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
80 E Hartsdale Avenue
80 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Commuters dream junior 1 bedroom w/ parking! 600 square feet w/ entry hall, renovated open kitchen, living/dining room, full hall bathroom, bedroom and hardwood floors throughout.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Scarsdale rentals listed on Apartment List is $11,500.
Some of the colleges located in the Scarsdale area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
