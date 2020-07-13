/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM
201 Apartments for rent in Yonkers, NY with pool
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
97 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,745
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,034
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,649
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,855
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1127 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L
701 Ridge Hill Boulevard, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 5L Available 07/15/20 1 Bedroom Condo in Ridge Hill - Property Id: 314483 Bright modern 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Newly renovated kitchen with custom back splash. Bathroom has been newly renovated.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
1116-1120 Warburton Avenue
1116 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
900 sqft
Come home to this beautiful apartment at The River Hill Condo in NW Yonkers Greystone neighborhood. Secluded between a privacy wall and the Hudson River. Open concept living; tile flooring; on site laundry and storage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
1155 Warburton Avenue
1155 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Good sized studio with walk in closet and garage parking at the Riverview Club on the Hudson River! Convenient direct pathway from the Riverview Club to the Greystone Metro North (28 minute express to GCT; 38 minute local)l! Includes one parking
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
3 Sadore Lane
3 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Renovated First Floor unit no carpet needed with managment permission. Unit features new kitchen with marble tiles, refinished hardwood floors, renovated bath and lots of closets. Complex offers playgrounds and Pool.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
1020 Warburton Avenue
1020 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
789 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent a condo in a desirable doorman building with an incredible view of the Hudson River and a 1 minute walk to the train. Oversized balcony off the living room and bedroom with direct views of the palisades and the Hudson River.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
4 Sadore Lane
4 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
800 sqft
This is a lovely apartment that is close to all transportation, shopping, parks and schools There is no parking This is a first floor unit and area rugs can be used! All wood floors. The unit will be cleaned and the air conditioner will be replaced.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive
14 Bronxville Glen Drive, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private Upper floor condo apartment in sought after Bronxville Glen gated community. Nicely maintained two bedroom unit plus loft space for den/bedroom. Spacious unit with spiral staircase to loft and huge storage attic.
Results within 1 mile of Yonkers
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
49 Henry Street
49 Henry Street, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,700
2850 sqft
Renovated 4 Bedroom, 4 bath house located in the highly sought after Edgemont school district in Scarsdale NY. This meticulous property is located right near elementary school and park and is only 30 minute commute to Manhattan.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
50 Columbus Avenue
50 Columbus Ave, Tuckahoe, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Unit with 9' ceilings at The Tower Club, located just minutes from Tuckahoe Metro North Train Station (approx. 32 minutes to Grand Central Station).
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2 Consulate Drive
2 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1056 sqft
Unit is vacant and can be shown following Covid - 19 guidelines. Masks and gloves must be worn. Great 2 bedroom 2 bath in gated complex with pool walking distance to Metro North.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
4 Consulate Drive
4 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3 Consulate Drive
3 Consulate Dr, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
900 sqft
Junior Two bedroom 2nd bedroom could be a home office or den also. Large Master bedroom w/Walk-in Closet.Top floor condo rental with nature views in gatehouse community. Freshly prepped with new Cortec floors and designer paint.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
100 Clarewood Drive
100 Clarewood Drive, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
766 sqft
Beautifully renovated apartment with the sought after gated community of Clarewood. Located in Hastings on Hudson. You can have it all with new updates throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Yonkers
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
13 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,280
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
15 Units Available
Downtown Englewood
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,356
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1177 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
38 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
85 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:32pm
26 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,538
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,109
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:32pm
$
18 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
