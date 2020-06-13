Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

131 Apartments for rent in Yonkers, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 05:56am
Downtown Yonkers
24 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Nodine Hill
1 Unit Available
166 Yonkers Avenue
166 Yonkers Avenue, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
966 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Move-in ready, fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with private terrace. Clean and everything NEW in this spacious and large layout with beautiful wood floors, high ceilings, open-concept layout, MEIK, great closets.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
2 Elinor Place
2 Elinor Place, Yonkers, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Beautiful Updated painted, tile floors though out apartment... on the 2nd floor. A Must See. Four 4 Bedrooms Eat in Kitchen 1 Bath Apartment two rooms are railroad track rooms Deck/Patio for BBQ 1 Parking Spot.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
86 Massitoa Road
86 Massitoa Road, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1532 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful stone front California ranch home. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this house is meticulously kept and will be ready to move-in by August.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
35 Bronxville Glen Drive
35 Bronxville Glen Drive, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
850 sqft
Sought after spacious 1 bed Condo rental in Bronxville Glen with large private balcony off living room in 24-7 gated community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
57 Farquhar Ave 2
57 Farquhar Avenue, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 2BR, 1B, LR, EIK-NO BROKERS FEE-BRYN MAWR YONKERS - Property Id: 297358 Bright and renovated 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of private house w/ eat-in kitchen, located on top of small hill w/ 300 ft elevation views and

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1 Sherwood Ter BSMT
1 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
2 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248360 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Terrace
3 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,550
Studio in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248276 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
5 Cypress St.
5 Cypress Street, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent in a multi family home in Yonkers, close to Cross County. $2300 a month with heat and hot water included.
Results within 1 mile of Yonkers
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
6 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,115
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,397
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
118 E 236th Street
118 East 236th Street, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1200 sqft
Beautiful newly updated four bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor unit in prime Woodlawn Heights location walking distance to shops and restaurants, grocery and amazing access to all forms of transportation- public NYC buses local and express, Westchester Bee,

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
126 Fort Hill Road
126 Fort Hill Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
4000 sqft
Amazing amount of space in this 4-bedroom, 3-bath ranch with top rated Edgemont schools. Conveniently located on half an acre of land for you to enjoy.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
268 W 261st Street
268 West 261st Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
800 sqft
BRAND NEW construction on a residential street in N. Riverdale. A quiet and convenient rental DUPLEX. Signature MEIK w/quartz countertops, stainless appliances including microwave and gas range, on-trend light gray wood cabinets and pendant lighting.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17 Meadow Avenue
17 Meadow Avenue, Bronxville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
2926 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY. This stunning Victorian is located in the heart of Bronxville. It is a quick stroll to the train, school, restaurants, shops and grocery store.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
59 Woodruff Avenue
59 Woodruff Avenue, Eastchester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
1800 sqft
This 4 Bed Rm ,2 full Bth house has extra room for the office. Conveniently located to walk to RR, School and shopping; Walk out from the eat in kitchen to Roofed deck to enjoy family life. Finished basement is a good size play room for children.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6 Studio Arcade
6 Studio Arc, Bronxville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1307 sqft
Easy Commute? - this is it. Studio Arcade is located at the Bronxville Train station and is an easy walk to School and all shopping.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
49 Henry Street
49 Henry Street, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,700
2850 sqft
Renovated 4 Bedroom, 4 bath house located in the highly sought after Edgemont school district in Scarsdale NY. This meticulous property is located right near elementary school and park and is only 30 minute commute to Manhattan.
City Guide for Yonkers, NY

So, you’ve decided to make the move to the “Empire State” and you want a little suburbia on the side with your city life? Look no further then Yonkers, or as the locals call it “Yonkas.” Yonkers has been keeping the dream of residing in New York alive for residents since the 17th Century. While Yonkers isn’t one to toot its own horn, it is also responsible for the first FM radio station, the first use of street lights, the invention of the safety elevator and Mary J. Blige, who, assuming you ...

Thirty minutes from both Manhattan and Hoboken, Yonkers offers residents access to all things city while giving them the picturesque, Westchester County views of trees and the Hudson River. If you really need more convincing, the rent here is much more affordable than the “Big Apple”.

Having trouble with Craigslist Yonkers? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Yonkers, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Yonkers renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

