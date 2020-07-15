/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:06 AM
185 Studio Apartments for rent in Yonkers, NY
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,624
476 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
96 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
95 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,692
512 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
1155 Warburton Avenue
1155 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
Good sized studio with walk in closet and garage parking at the Riverview Club on the Hudson River! Convenient direct pathway from the Riverview Club to the Greystone Metro North (28 minute express to GCT; 38 minute local)l! Includes one parking
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lawrence Park
43 Bronxville Rd 1DO
43 Bronxville Rd, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,325
Great Studio! - Property Id: 292073 Great value in a great location! Super cute studio apartment! Heat and water included! Laundry in complex! Good income and credit required! Broker fee applies to this rental! Pet fees apply as well!.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Getty Square
70 ASHBUTON AVE
70 Ashburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,550
613 sqft
South Yonkers (SoYo) Luxury Units - Property Id: 270517 Good Day, Wonderful, we are so glad that you made the decision to make the nest step.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Ludlow
404 Riverdale Ave
404 Riverdale Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,200
300 sqft
Immaculate studio located on the south side of Yonkers in a quiet, secure building with a live-in super. This unit features hardwood flooring throughout and a ceramic tiled bathroom. The apartment will be toured virtually. Check out our Video
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
55 Sherwood ave, #1E
55 Sherwood Ave, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$2,200
1000 sqft
Welcome to the Brand New 2BR/1Bath Apts at 53 Sherwood Ave in Yonkers. Coming home from the close highways or Metro North Station you can relax in a Brand New Home.
Results within 1 mile of Yonkers
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
192 Garth Road
192 Garth Rd, Eastchester, NY
Studio
$1,750
600 sqft
Move-Right In!!! Stunning, sunlit tastefully converted studio redesigned to include an open concept layout and comfortable bedroom in beautiful pre-war building.
Results within 5 miles of Yonkers
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
38 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,167
551 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
87 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:49 PM
3 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,499
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:49 PM
2 Units Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,449
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:48 PM
2 Units Available
Pelham Parkway
Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,650
Newly redesigned residential community overlooking Pelham Park. Well-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, alcove living rooms, separate dining areas and granite countertops. Short walk to the subway.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,539
449 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 15 at 05:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Eden
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,644
Affordable living near Yankee Stadium and the New York Botanical Garden. Controlled access building with on-site laundry facilities, package service, garage parking and 24-hour doorman.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,953
502 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 09:16 PM
2 Units Available
Mount Hope
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,651
Recently remodeled residential building located in Tremont. Amenities include parking garage, concierge, and high-speed internet access. Apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors, linen closets, and granite countertops.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Kingsbridge
4582 Manhattan Colleg Parkway
4582 Manhattan College Parkway, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,575
Spacious studio apartment available in Riverdale! This charming Pre-War residence has hardwood floors, southern exposures, Renovated kitchen in addition to contemporary bath.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
42 Barker Avenue
42 Barker Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,800
550 sqft
Here is everything you've been looking for to experience White Plains city living! Beautiful pre-war Tudor-style building is located in the heart of downtown and just blocks from shopping, great restaurants, and White Plains Metro North (less than
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Pelham Bay
1510 Hutchinson River Parkway
1510 Hutchinson River Pkwy, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! 600 Sq ft of commercial space located right near Lehman High School. The space features a bathroom, storage room, and 2 parking spaces.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
90 Bryant Avenue
90 Bryant Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,700
1200 sqft
Studio rental fully renovated located in the heart of White Plains. Minutes to shopping, train, bus, highways, schools. Pets are allowed.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
517 West 179th Street
517 West 179th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,600
NO FEE!!Best deal in the building! Experience townhouse living in Washington Heights in this freshly renovated south facing studio with a stainless kitchen, hardwood flooring, new bathroom and updated hallways.
Similar Pages
Yonkers 1 BedroomsYonkers 2 BedroomsYonkers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYonkers 3 BedroomsYonkers Accessible ApartmentsYonkers Apartments with Balcony
Yonkers Apartments with GarageYonkers Apartments with GymYonkers Apartments with Hardwood FloorsYonkers Apartments with Move-in SpecialsYonkers Apartments with ParkingYonkers Apartments with Pool