getty square
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:35 PM
224 Apartments for rent in Getty Square, Yonkers, NY
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
935 sqft
Located in the Yonkers Waterfront District, near Hudson River. Renovated historical building with on-site laundry, elevator access and reserved parking. Apartments offer hardwood floors, bright interiors, modern kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
70 ASHBUTON AVE
70 Ashburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,550
613 sqft
South Yonkers (SoYo) Luxury Units - Property Id: 270517 Good Day, Wonderful, we are so glad that you made the decision to make the nest step.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
95 Ravine Ave
95 Ravine Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
725 sqft
Ravine Ave Modern Apartments - Property Id: 270537 Hello! We are so glad that you decided to take the next step. Thank you for your interest in applying for 95 Ravine Avenue. Your Future in Living Starts Here.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
91 Elm St
91 Elm Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
575 sqft
Welcome to 91 Elm St Apartments This building is located steps away from the historic downtown Yonkers and offers the luxury of being conveniently located near all means of transportation & major highways. Each unit has been immaculately remolded.
Results within 1 mile of Getty Square
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
98 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,620
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
16 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,690
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,303
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,893
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,074
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
27 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,855
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1127 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
96 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,692
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
13 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,554
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
261 Palmer Road
261 Palmer Road, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1034 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment in Bryn Mawr Area - Property Id: 315595 Beautiful property located in Bryn Mawr Area. Hardwood floors, clean kitchen and bathroom. Minutes to Ridge Hill and Cross County Malls.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
35 Hawthorne Avenue
35 Hawthorne Avenue, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
Spacious, 3bdr Bright Airy, freshly painted And fully renovated Apartment. Walk to All: Railroad, Waterfront, shopping and worship. Must have Rental Application, good credit, credit report, Proof of Income and References.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
67 Briggs Avenue
67 Briggs Avenue, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Large three bedroom apartment Hard wood floors master bedroom with half bath dining room eat in kitchen in private house second floor nice residential neighborhood
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Lincoln Terrace
7 Lincoln Ter, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
750 sqft
Large 2 Bdrm Apt Recently Renovated- Available Now! - Newly renovated spacious 2 bdrm apt with an updated bathroom. Located in a private home, equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top & Hardwood Fl.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
54 Maple St A
54 Maple St, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Westchester County Apartments - Property Id: 277332 This inventory of units rotates on a daily basis. Units are renovated, clean, and ready to move in.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
27 Manning Avenue
27 Manning Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Make this cozy one bedroom apartment your next home. The unit has it's own thermostat so you control the heat. Completely move-in ready, it features new kitchen cabinetry with plenty of storage, counter top space and new appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
139 Beech Street
139 Beech Street, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
INCOME REQUIREMENT: 3-4x THE RENT, depending on credit history. MAX OCCUPANCY: 5 PEOPLE, REGARDLESS OF AGE. RENT WILL BE HIGHER IF YOU HAVE ANY PETS. Renovated in 2016, stainless steel refrigerator, counter, and backsplash.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
137 Morsemere Terrace
137 Morsemere Ter, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,575
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy and Chic 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
129 Park Hill Avenue
129 Park Hill Avenue, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1050 sqft
Newly renovated Nice 3 bedroom apartment beautiful residential neighborhood hardwood floors close to bus school park and shopping and much more to offer (Rent is 2400 Plus Utilities )
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
15 Eastview Avenue
15 Eastview Avenue, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1350 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom apartment close to transportation,School and parks Eat in kitchen Dining room hardwood floors living room with fireplace
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
166 Sweetfield Circle
166 Sweetfield Circle, Yonkers, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 166 Sweetfield Circle in Yonkers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
71 Chestnut Street
71 Chestnut Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
text or call agent for showings 914-438-7529
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
57 Farquhar Ave 2
57 Farquhar Avenue, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
2BR, 1B, LR, EIK-NO BROKERS FEE-BRYN MAWR YONKERS - Property Id: 297358 Bright and renovated 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of private house w/ eat-in kitchen, located on top of small hill w/ 300 ft elevation views and dead-end street.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18 Warburton Ave
18 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near The Waterfront, 1br...Just $1500. Elevator Building..Big Space Call (347) 825-4199 (RLNE4099437)
