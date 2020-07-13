Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM

258 Apartments for rent in Yonkers, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yonkers apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
14 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,690
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,396
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,893
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
11 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,074
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,855
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1127 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
96 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,692
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
13 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,554
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Getty Square
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
935 sqft
Located in the Yonkers Waterfront District, near Hudson River. Renovated historical building with on-site laundry, elevator access and reserved parking. Apartments offer hardwood floors, bright interiors, modern kitchens.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Lawrence Park
75 Lawrence Park
75 Lawrence Park Crescent, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
878 sqft
Welcome to Bronxville Knolls! Here's your chance to rent an updated top floor unit with tons of light and storage. Enter into your own private entrance and walk up the stairs to a foyer that leads to a spacious and sunny living room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
269 First Street
269 First Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
725 sqft
One of a kind mint condition apartment! Updated cherry wood kitchen complete with dishwasher, washer and dryer, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Must see to appreciate.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
1155 Warburton Avenue
1155 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Good sized studio with walk in closet and garage parking at the Riverview Club on the Hudson River! Convenient direct pathway from the Riverview Club to the Greystone Metro North (28 minute express to GCT; 38 minute local)l! Includes one parking

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
82 Laurel Place
82 Laurel Place, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT 3 BEDROOMS WITH FORMAL DINNING ROOM,HARDWOOD FLOORS. HEAT, HOT WATER, 2PARKING SPACES ARE INCLUDED. TENANTS CAN USE THE SIDE YARD ALSO THERE IS COIN LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
261 Palmer Road
261 Palmer Road, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1034 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment in Bryn Mawr Area - Property Id: 315595 Beautiful property located in Bryn Mawr Area. Hardwood floors, clean kitchen and bathroom. Minutes to Ridge Hill and Cross County Malls.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L
701 Ridge Hill Boulevard, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 5L Available 07/15/20 1 Bedroom Condo in Ridge Hill - Property Id: 314483 Bright modern 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Newly renovated kitchen with custom back splash. Bathroom has been newly renovated.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
2 Elinor Place
2 Elinor Place, Yonkers, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Beautiful Updated painted, tile floors though out apartment. 2nd floor. Four 4 Bedrooms Eat in Kitchen 1 Bath Apartment two rooms are railroad track rooms Deck/Patio for BBQ 1 Parking Spot.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
22 Sterling Avenue
22 Sterling Avenue, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed Room on the 2nd Floor Available July 1st 2020! Steps away from Live McLean Ave and Walking Distance to Subway (2 and 5 Train).

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
1080 Warburton
1080 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
MARVELOUS AND SPACIOUS APARTMENT FOR RENT !!!!!Located in a beautifully maintained complex. alluring hardwood floors and lofty 10 ft ceilings. Enormous eat- kitchen with appliances and a separate dining area. Large bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
67 Briggs Avenue
67 Briggs Avenue, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Large three bedroom apartment Hard wood floors master bedroom with half bath dining room eat in kitchen in private house second floor nice residential neighborhood

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Nodine Hill
54 Maple St A
54 Maple St, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Westchester County Apartments - Property Id: 277332 This inventory of units rotates on a daily basis. Units are renovated, clean, and ready to move in.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
27 Manning Avenue
27 Manning Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Make this cozy one bedroom apartment your next home. The unit has it's own thermostat so you control the heat. Completely move-in ready, it features new kitchen cabinetry with plenty of storage, counter top space and new appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
139 Beech Street
139 Beech Street, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
INCOME REQUIREMENT: 3-4x THE RENT, depending on credit history. MAX OCCUPANCY: 5 PEOPLE, REGARDLESS OF AGE. RENT WILL BE HIGHER IF YOU HAVE ANY PETS. Renovated in 2016, stainless steel refrigerator, counter, and backsplash.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
137 Morsemere Terrace
137 Morsemere Ter, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,575
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy and Chic 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
45 Kathwood Road
45 Kathwood Road, Yonkers, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2029 sqft
Newly renovated, never lived in. Open concept home, transformed with the tenant of today's interests in mind. Custom kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.First floor bedroom ideal as a home office.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
1020 Warburton Avenue
1020 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
789 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent a condo in a desirable doorman building with an incredible view of the Hudson River and a 1 minute walk to the train. Oversized balcony off the living room and bedroom with direct views of the palisades and the Hudson River.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
637 Van Cortlandt Park
637 Van Cortlandt Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
This well managed building is located just walking distance to all public transportation and 5 minutes drive to all highways. Each unit has been immaculately remodeled to reflect modern living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Yonkers, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yonkers apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

