/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM
132 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yonkers, NY
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Downtown Yonkers
24 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Downtown Yonkers
14 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Getty Square
Contact for Availability
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
935 sqft
Located in the Yonkers Waterfront District, near Hudson River. Renovated historical building with on-site laundry, elevator access and reserved parking. Apartments offer hardwood floors, bright interiors, modern kitchens.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
57 Farquhar Ave 2
57 Farquhar Avenue, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 2BR, 1B, LR, EIK-NO BROKERS FEE-BRYN MAWR YONKERS - Property Id: 297358 Bright and renovated 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of private house w/ eat-in kitchen, located on top of small hill w/ 300 ft elevation views and
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nodine Hill
1 Unit Available
54 Maple St A
54 Maple St, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Westchester County Apartments - Property Id: 277332 This inventory of units rotates on a daily basis. Units are renovated, clean, and ready to move in.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
2 Sadore Ln
2 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Bright and very clean 2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 285756 Bright and clean two-bedroom apartment off Central Park Avenue with recently renovated kitchen and all stainless steel appliances. Ten minute drive to St.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1 Sherwood Ter BSMT
1 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
2 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248360 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Nodine Hill
1 Unit Available
166 Yonkers Avenue
166 Yonkers Avenue, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
966 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Move-in ready, fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with private terrace. Clean and everything NEW in this spacious and large layout with beautiful wood floors, high ceilings, open-concept layout, MEIK, great closets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Getty Square
1 Unit Available
83 Ravine Ave
83 Ravine Avenue, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
883 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Yonkers. Utilities included: heat, gas and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 5th 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Nodine Hill
1 Unit Available
50 Maple St
50 Maple Street, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
870 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Yonkers. Amenities included: hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. Utilities included: heat and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 2nd 2020. $1,800/month rent.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
463 Bronx River Rd, #2
463 Bronx River Road, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
2 bedroom apartment for rent, available early July 2020. This unit is on the 2nd floor of a two family house located in South East Yonkers.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Lawrence Park
1 Unit Available
114 Texas Ave.
114 Texas Ave, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
Newly renovated and spacious 2 bedroom apartment available in Bronxville, within a short walking distance to Fleetwood and Bronxville Metro North train stations. The apartment was recently completely gut renovated.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
5 Cypress St.
5 Cypress Street, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent in a multi family home in Yonkers, close to Cross County. $2300 a month with heat and hot water included.
Results within 1 mile of Yonkers
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
6 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,115
1160 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
7 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
5466 Post Road
5466 Post Road, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
North Riverdale 2 Bedroom, 1 bath in Multi-Family home with common outdoor space. Close to Van Cortlandt Park, Transportation, Restaurants and shops. Easy street parking.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
87 Maple Street
87 Maple Street, Eastchester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1350 sqft
Four year young Luxury Town Home! Conveniently located steps away from shopping, Trader Joe and public transportation, this bright and beautiful unit offers a lovely entry w/ large coat/ storage closet, laundry and access to large 2-Car Garage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 Studio Arcade
6 Studio Arc, Bronxville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1307 sqft
Easy Commute? - this is it. Studio Arcade is located at the Bronxville Train station and is an easy walk to School and all shopping.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 Wright Place
10 Wright Pl, Eastchester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
800 sqft
Renovated and bright apartment with plenty of closet space..Convenient to all.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 Alden Place
10 Alden Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
950 sqft
Fabulous Two Bedroom Alden Place Apartment. This Bronxville PO, Mount Vernon School District, two bedroom apartment is a five minute walk to Bronxville shops, dining and the Metro North station.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
40 Fleetwood Avenue
40 Fleetwood Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
950 sqft
Comfortable, spacious and bright 2BR apartment for rent in Fleetwood. Living Room, Dining area, Kitchen, two bedrooms and a bath. In good condition. Recently painted. New Stove. Bath updated.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
Rivervue
1 Scarsdale Rd, Tuckahoe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1811 sqft
Just steps from the train and a quick commute to Grand Central Station, this dramatic loft-style corner apartment with soaring 12'-14'ceilings in a white-glove landmarked building is a rare find.
Similar Pages
Yonkers 1 BedroomsYonkers 2 BedroomsYonkers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYonkers 3 BedroomsYonkers Accessible ApartmentsYonkers Apartments with Balcony
Yonkers Apartments with GarageYonkers Apartments with GymYonkers Apartments with Hardwood FloorsYonkers Apartments with ParkingYonkers Apartments with Pool