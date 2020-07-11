/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:04 AM
117 Apartments for rent in Yonkers, NY with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,701
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,321
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,893
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,074
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
96 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,692
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
15 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,554
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,855
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1127 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
101 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,620
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
269 First Street
269 First Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
725 sqft
One of a kind mint condition apartment! Updated cherry wood kitchen complete with dishwasher, washer and dryer, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Must see to appreciate.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L
701 Ridge Hill Boulevard, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 5L Available 07/15/20 1 Bedroom Condo in Ridge Hill - Property Id: 314483 Bright modern 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Newly renovated kitchen with custom back splash. Bathroom has been newly renovated.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Yonkers
41 Rock Lane
41 Rock Lane, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gorgeous 2 bed, All Included,Laundry,Huge Deck - Property Id: 306064 BIG 2 bedrooms, large bedrooms, huge living room with 2 ceiling fans, big kitchen overlooking the deck & Hudson River views, and in-unit full laundry room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Getty Square
70 ASHBUTON AVE
70 Ashburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,550
613 sqft
South Yonkers (SoYo) Luxury Units - Property Id: 270517 Good Day, Wonderful, we are so glad that you made the decision to make the nest step.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
45 Kathwood Road
45 Kathwood Road, Yonkers, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2029 sqft
Newly renovated, never lived in. Open concept home, transformed with the tenant of today's interests in mind. Custom kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.First floor bedroom ideal as a home office.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Lawrence Park
114 Texas Ave.
114 Texas Ave, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
Newly renovated and spacious 2 bedroom apartment available in Bronxville, within a short walking distance to Fleetwood and Bronxville Metro North train stations. The apartment was recently completely gut renovated.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Dunwoodie
47 Gramatan Drive
47 Gramatan Drive, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apt. in the Gramatan Hills section of East Yonkers. One of only a few two family homes in this residential area.This bottom floor apartment has been remodeled with new bathroom fixtures and gleaming finished wood floors.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
69 Remsen Circle
69 Remsen Circle, Yonkers, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 69 Remsen Circle in Yonkers. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive
14 Bronxville Glen Drive, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private Upper floor condo apartment in sought after Bronxville Glen gated community. Nicely maintained two bedroom unit plus loft space for den/bedroom. Spacious unit with spiral staircase to loft and huge storage attic.
Results within 1 mile of Yonkers
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
9 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,825
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,680
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,127
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
17 Gramatan Court
17 Gramatan Ct, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2188 sqft
Gramatan Court reinvented! This new rental opportunity is one of a kind. The entire townhouse has been redone and altered in 2017 with the goal of making it open, bright and airy.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
49 Henry Street
49 Henry Street, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,700
2850 sqft
Renovated 4 Bedroom, 4 bath house located in the highly sought after Edgemont school district in Scarsdale NY. This meticulous property is located right near elementary school and park and is only 30 minute commute to Manhattan.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
42 Harney Road
42 Harney Road, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
Freshly renovated 3-bedroom home that's bright and airy with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms and great flow. Newly painted and soon to have all brand-new windows.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Sagamore Road
110 Sagamore Road, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1750 sqft
Mint Condition 21st century 3 bedroom 4 bath townhouse on the Bronxville/Tuckahoe border. Easy access to both villages. Ultra convenient to metro rail at either train station.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn Heights
233 E 238th Street
233 East 238th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Woodlawn! Beautifully newly renovated sun drenched first floor 2 bedroom apartment. Open floor plan, large living room, kitchen with granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and island. Lots of closets, new oak flooring throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
86 Anderson Avenue
86 Anderson Avenue, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated, bright 3-bedroom Colonial, just a short walk to the Scarsdale Train Station. Updated eat-in kitchen with Quartz counters and stainless appliances. Large living room with fireplace and lots of light. Oak hardwood floors thruout.
Similar Pages
Yonkers 1 BedroomsYonkers 2 BedroomsYonkers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYonkers 3 BedroomsYonkers Accessible ApartmentsYonkers Apartments with Balcony
Yonkers Apartments with GarageYonkers Apartments with GymYonkers Apartments with Hardwood FloorsYonkers Apartments with Move-in SpecialsYonkers Apartments with ParkingYonkers Apartments with Pool