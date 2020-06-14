Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

116 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Yonkers, NY

Finding an apartment in Yonkers that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 05:55pm
Downtown Yonkers
24 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1 Sherwood Ter BSMT
1 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
2 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248360 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Terrace
3 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,550
Studio in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248276 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Yonkers
1 Unit Available
18 Warburton Ave
18 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near The Waterfront, 1br...Just $1500. Elevator Building..Big Space Call (347) 825-4199 (RLNE4099437)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
3 Sadore Ln
3 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1425 sqft
Spacious Apartment - Property Id: 297712 A spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, and foyer are. Freshly painted. Desired area in Yonkers.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nodine Hill
1 Unit Available
54 Maple St A
54 Maple St, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Westchester County Apartments - Property Id: 277332 This inventory of units rotates on a daily basis. Units are renovated, clean, and ready to move in.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
71 Halley Street 3
71 Halley Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
3rd Floor Apartment - Property Id: 292444 Newly renovated one bedroom loft apartment in a multi-family private home. 3rd floor walk-up (steps must not be an issue). No washer/dryer allowed. Private parking available if needed, at an additional cost.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lawrence Park
1 Unit Available
43 Bronxville Rd 1DO
43 Bronxville Rd, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,325
Unit 1DO Available 07/01/20 Great Studio! - Property Id: 292073 Great value in a great location! Super cute studio apartment! Heat and water included! Laundry in complex! Good income and credit required! Broker fee applies to this rental! Pet fees

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
2 Sadore Ln
2 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Bright and very clean 2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 285756 Bright and clean two-bedroom apartment off Central Park Avenue with recently renovated kitchen and all stainless steel appliances. Ten minute drive to St.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Yonkers
1 Unit Available
409 NBroadway 25
409 North Broadway, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
Condo Style Large 1 Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 283557 Condo style apartment river view close to all Tenant pays All Utilities close to all Highways, Schools, Hospitals and Shopping Unit comes with 1 Parking Spot. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1374 Midland Avenue
1374 Midland Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful 1BR/1BA condo unit freshly painted in sought after 24/7 staffed gated complex.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Getty Square
1 Unit Available
83 Ravine Ave
83 Ravine Avenue, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
883 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Yonkers. Utilities included: heat, gas and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 5th 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Getty Square
1 Unit Available
87 Ravine Ave
87 Ravine Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
542 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Yonkers. Utilities included: heat and gas. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Nodine Hill
1 Unit Available
50 Maple St
50 Maple Street, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
870 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Yonkers. Amenities included: hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. Utilities included: heat and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 2nd 2020. $1,800/month rent.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Ludlow
1 Unit Available
284 Riverdale Ave
284 Riverdale Avenue, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Enjoy some of our Virtual Tours! We have units for everyone's taste, style, and budget! Our inventory has units consist of units with some or all of these amenities: *NO BROKERS FEE *GAS/HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED *FREE PARKING *PET FRIENDLY *NO
Results within 1 mile of Yonkers
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,379
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
472 Gramatan Ave 1EE
472 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Co-op Rental in Fleetwood - Property Id: 213417 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
630 Gramatan Ave GRB
630 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 267301 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
City Guide for Yonkers, NY

So, you’ve decided to make the move to the “Empire State” and you want a little suburbia on the side with your city life? Look no further then Yonkers, or as the locals call it “Yonkas.” Yonkers has been keeping the dream of residing in New York alive for residents since the 17th Century. While Yonkers isn’t one to toot its own horn, it is also responsible for the first FM radio station, the first use of street lights, the invention of the safety elevator and Mary J. Blige, who, assuming you ...

Thirty minutes from both Manhattan and Hoboken, Yonkers offers residents access to all things city while giving them the picturesque, Westchester County views of trees and the Hudson River. If you really need more convincing, the rent here is much more affordable than the “Big Apple”.

Having trouble with Craigslist Yonkers? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Yonkers, NY

Finding an apartment in Yonkers that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

