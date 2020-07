River Club at Hudson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly business center carport courtyard internet access package receiving

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Located along the Hudson River adjacent to the Metro-North rail station, Hudson Park is redefining life in Yonkers, New York. This luxury apartment complex offers convenience, peaceful ambiance, and premium services to its residents. With an indoor pool, 24-hour fitness centers, elegant clubrooms, a sky lounge with a roof terrace, and much more, Hudson Park is the ideal home for New Yorkers looking for comfortable, affordable living. Visit their website discover your new home in Yonkers.