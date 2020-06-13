/
116 Apartments for rent in Elmsford, NY📍
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,434
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
15 Granada Crescent
15 Granada Cres, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1011 sqft
Freshly painted 2BR/2BTH Garden Style Condominium with patio on 1st Level of building. Updated kitchen. Washer, Dryer, in unit. Lots of natural daylight. Community pool and recreation. Clubhouse facilities.
7 Normandy Road
7 Normandy Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1700 sqft
WELCOME HOME to this Expanded Cape on tree-lined street in Prestigious Mayfair Acres! Entry foyer leads to Great Room including Living & Dining Area w/ Charming Arched WALL OF WINDOWS & Brick Fireplace! Beamed Ceilings, Oak Floors & Built-ins
1 Preserve Court
1 Preserve Ct, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,200
3290 sqft
A beautiful corner unit in an exclusive boutique development (17 units only). This luxury 3,290 Sq ft home offers 5 spacious bedrooms (walk-in closet in master bedroom), 3.
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,350
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,931
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,267
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,107
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Tarrytown Crossing
1202 c, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,220
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,105
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
The Churchill
345 Main St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,158
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with wood flooring, eat-in kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Within easy walking distance of shopping, dining and the commuter rail.
2 Soundview Ave
2 Soundview Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Fully Renovated 1 BR / 1 BA - Available for immediate occupancy is a fully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Laminate flooring in the kitchen & entrance way and carpeted living room and bedroom.
10 Bridge St
10 Bridge Street, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1535 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath 2 blocks to Tarrytown train - Property Id: 293768 3 bed 2 bath house for rent. 2 blocks to Tarrytown train station. Living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, full basement, 1 car attached garage.
48 Windle Park
48 Windle Park, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large 2 Bedroom. 2 Minute Walk to Train! - Property Id: 270450 ***1 MONTH BROKER FEE*** ***JULY 1 AVAIL*** This apartment is on the ground floor.
243 W Post Rd
243 West Post Road, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
Available 06/15/20 Huge 2 Bed/1 Bath with parking. Close to all - Property Id: 194230 ***1 Month broker fee*** Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath apartment for rent. Hardwood floors througout.
177 White Plains Rd 1H
177 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedroom in Tarrytown!! - Property Id: 288171 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
154 Church Street
154 Church Street, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
First floor of a charming two-family Victorian house which is graced with period details including a stained glass window and classic woodwork. Beautiful apartment features a bright spacious living room, eat in Kitchen, hall bath with double sink.
59 Hemlock Drive
59 Hemlock Drive, Sleepy Hollow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1782 sqft
Four Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bedroom Split Level Home in lovely area. Ideal for commuters within walking distance to Philipse Manor train station - 38 minutes Express to NYC. Come and see this home.
205 W Post Road
205 West Post Road, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
750 sqft
Rental available in White Plains! This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment features updated kitchen appliances and is just minutes away from Downtown White Plains which offers shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
320 S Broadway
320 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location!!! A commuters dream, 1 bedroom, 1 bath with 2 parking passes, freshly painted living room, carpets cleaned, bright apt.
70 Washington Street
70 Washington Street, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
Beautiful two bedrooms, one bath home with patio and private fenced in backyard. All utilities are included.
